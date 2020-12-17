Based on its current net asset value (NAV), LGI fund investors could be looking at a 5.75% raise in their monthly distribution.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) is one of my favorite equity closed-end funds. We bought it as part of the "Hunker Down" model portfolio launched last July, and besides paying a generous distribution yield, its price has also risen 20% during that period. In addition, I own it in my personal portfolio.

Managed by one of the world's most respected money managers, LGI has generated average total returns of:

17.1% for the past 5 years, and 10.4% for the past 10 years, on a market price basis, and

15.1% and 10.3%, for the past 5 and 10 years respectively, on a net asset value (NAV) basis.

Meanwhile it sells at a current discount of 9.2%, a bargain price for a fund with this sort of exemplary long-term record.

But the story gets better...

LGI just announced its managed distribution formula for next year, which is the same formula it applied last year. The fund calls it a "level distribution policy" and fixes the monthly distribution starting in January 2021 at an annual rate of 7% of the fund's NAV at the end of the trading day on December 31, 2020.

We don't know what the fund's NAV will be at year end, but based on today's NAV of $19.30, the distribution would increase by 5.75% over its current rate.

Here's the math:

LGI's current distribution is $0.10646 per month, which is a yield on current market price of $17.60 of 7.26%.

LGI's current NAV is $19.30

If that remains the NAV at the end of the year, then next year's distribution will be that amount - $19.30 - times 7%, or $1.35, which divided by 12 gives us a projected new monthly distribution amount of $0.1126

$0.1126 would be $0.0055 more than this year's distribution, or an increase of 5.75%.

At today's market price of $17.60, that would be a distribution yield of 7.68%, up from the current yield of 7.26%

LGI has had the same "7% of NAV" distribution formula in place for several years. At the end of 2019 the formula took LGI's monthly distribution up from 0.08879 to 0.10646, an increase of almost 20%. So we'll have to see what happens to LGI over the next two weeks.

According to LGI's website: "Global equity markets recorded their best monthly performance on record in November. Hopes that a vaccine would be available soon for wide distribution, leading to a near-term global economic recovery, provided the catalyst for much of the surge in world stock markets. In the US, news of progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, coupled with emerging political certainty, ignited a relief rally that led the S&P 500 Index to its fourth-best monthly performance in 30 years. The loosening of lockdown measures in some European countries and expectations that the European Central Bank would be initiating additional stimulus measures next month buoyed Europe’s equity markets. Meanwhile, in emerging Asia, China’s stock market trailed the broader market index, as investors engaged in profit-taking after strong recent performance."

To the extent this sort of global optimism continues, as vaccines are rolled out and the world economy continues to make progress toward some sort of eventual "normalcy," then LGI should continue to be an attractive holding.

Its portfolio is split about 75%/25% between the developed world (half of which is invested in US stocks) and emerging markets.

Here are the top ten holdings, per CEF Data:

Top Holdings (%) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 3.3% Microsoft Corp. 3.2% Alphabet Inc. 3.0% Zoetis, Inc. 2.8% IQVIA, Inc. 2.5% Unilever PLC 2.4% Tencent Holdings Ltd. 2.4% Wolters Kluwer N.V. 2.4% Visa, Inc. 2.3% Aon plc 2.3% Top 10 Holdings 28.86% # Portfolio Holdings 72

Don't just take my word for it...

LGI has a great management team behind it, and an exemplary record. But I'm also happy to see that it has 27% of its ownership in the hands of other institutional money managers and fund companies. That's a pretty substantial ownership piece in the closed-end fund world, where some of the best and most highly regarded closed-end funds, like Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), to name some examples, have no more than 15-20% held by institutions.

I plan to pick up some more LGI for my own personal account this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGI, UTF, UTG, HTD, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.