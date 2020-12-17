The biggest downside of Altria is that its debt in the last decade has skyrocketed, while its growth stalled and its stock has significantly declined since 2017.

Despite having an attractive dividend yield of over 8%, we continue to believe that Altria (MO) is an unattractive long-term investment. The biggest downside of Altria is that its debt in the last decade has skyrocketed, while its growth stalled and its stock has significantly declined since 2017. While at this stage Altria generates enough FCF to fund its dividends, the decline in smoking activity will have negative consequences for the company’s financials in the long term. For that reason, we have no position in Altria.

Brace for Challenges Ahead

Altria has been depreciating since the middle of 2017. If you bought its shares at the very top and have not been increasing your position at a lower price as the stock declined, then it’s likely that your total net return is negative even if we include the dividend payments. There’s a possibility that you might recover your losses if the stock starts to significantly recover, but at this stage, we don’t see how the stock will return to its 2017 levels in the foreseeable future. For that reason, holding Altria’s shares solely for the dividend might not be a good long-term strategy, if shares continue to depreciate.

Altria indeed showed a good performance in Q3, as its revenues increased by 4.8% Y/Y to $5.67 billion, while its non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 was above the consensus by $0.03. For FY20, Altria expects its EPS to be around $4.30 to $4.38 per share.

However, despite such a good performance in times of a pandemic, we believe that Altria’s stock is a value trap. While it has an attractive dividend yield of over 8%, a high payout ratio, and it will be able to generate enough FCF to continue to cover its dividend payments at the current rate, for now, there’s no guarantee that dividend payments will increase in the following years if the business stops performing well. In the last decade, the company’s revenues were relatively flat, while its total debt has skyrocketed from ~$7 billion in 2008 to nearly $30 billion today. Considering this, there’s even a risk that Altria will have no other choice but to cut its dividends if earnings start to deteriorate in the following decade to cover all that debt. For that reason, we believe that the current fair value of Altria is around $30 per share and we have no reason to think that financial and business performance will significantly improve in the foreseeable future.

The biggest downside of Altria is that it’s exposed to the market that will continue to lose customers. In the last half a century the smoking activity in the United States has significantly declined among the youth and adults and there’s every reason to believe that this dynamic will continue.

If in 1965 over 40% of adults in the US smoked cigarettes, then in 2018 that number was only slightly above 10%. The same is true for the youth. The fact that the use of cigarettes and other various tobacco products decreased among every demographic group in recent decades shows that Altria will continue to lose customers due to external factors, which it can’t control. Another interesting statistic shows that the proportion of people that smoke cigarettes in large quantities per day decreased, while the number of smokers that smoke less than 15 cigarettes per day increased. So not only Altria loses its customers, but the LTV (lifetime value) of its existing customers also has been depreciating in recent decades.

While Altria so far has managed to mitigate all of those risks by simply increasing its prices, since it has a pricing advantage due to owning nearly 50% of cigarette market share in the US, there’s no guarantee that this strategy will work in the following decade, since the cigarette market will continue to shrink. The CDC data shows that in 2018 alone tobacco companies spent over $9 billion on marketing expenses, which translates to around $25 million per day, just to stay relevant. Considering this, we believe that it will be much harder for Altria and its peers to create shareholder value in the long term since there will be even fewer consumers to whom it will be able to sell its products.

Another problem of Altria is that it has made several poor investment decisions that led to the destruction of value. While a few years ago Altria’s 35% stake in JUUL was worth $12.8 billion, at the end of September its position was valued only at $1.6 billion. As a result, Altria’s impairment charges in Q3 accounted for $2.6 billion and the company might lose even more money in the following months from this investment. In addition, its other investment in cannabis company Cronos (OTC:CRON) also proved to be a bad bet, since at the end of Q3 Altria lost a total of over $200 million after buying a stake there.

Considering all of this and the fact that currently there are no growth prospects, while the risk of dividend being cut in the following decade remains, we believe that it’s not worth purchasing Altria’s stock even at the current levels since its upside is limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.