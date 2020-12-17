Trading at a bargain on several relative valuation metrics: Implied cap rate of approx. 8.3% and discount of 37% to net asset value.

Office REITs are here to stay with a wider adoption of flexible working and higher office space needs per employee post-COVID.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) caught my interest as an office properties REIT which has rallied strongly in the past six weeks but still trades much below its pre-COVID-19 levels. The table below shows that COVID-19 market stress erased more than 10 years of price gains for PDM (price return of -14% vs. +199% for the S&P 500 index). This could be due to investors fearing a shift in office space demand due to work-from-home adoption during COVID-19.

Source: Seeking Alpha

You can see here how the stock price has come back from the all-time low in October, but still remains far below the February 2020 peak.

Source: BarChart.com

Compelling value proposition

PDM is trading at a bargain on several relative valuation metrics. It offers an implied cap rate of approx. 8.3% which is very attractive in the low yield environment of today. It is also priced at around 37% discount to analysts' net asset value estimates. However, trading at cheap valuations alone is not enough because oftentimes one comes across value traps which are cheap for a reason.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

What makes this stock attractive

Geographic focus

PDM owns and operates high-quality Class A office buildings located primarily in seven of the largest Eastern U.S. office markets. Over 50% of Annualized Lease Revenue ("ALR") is generated from the Sun Belt region which is experiencing population growth due to migration.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Dominant node portfolio structure

PDM's business strategy is to assemble property holdings in highly-concentrated and dominant nodes within their selected markets. For example, its largest market is Dallas where it has 13 properties with 3.5 million square feet area contributing 20% of its annualized lease revenue. Of this, 1.4 million square feet are within a 1/2 mile radius. PDM has a 16% share of the Class A submarket in Dallas.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Recycling capital into higher yield

Management has an impressive track record of value-additive capital deployment. Since early 2019, Piedmont has sold over $1 billion of assets, redeploying capital into quality assets within targeted submarkets yielding approx. 185 bps higher yield than the disposed assets.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Poised for growth

PDM has a sizeable land bank adjacent to its existing properties which it can use to pursue low-risk growth opportunities in the future.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Strong balance sheet

PDM has a strong balance sheet with zero debt maturing in 2022, ample liquidity access and net debt to gross assets of just 34.4%.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Diversified, high quality tenant base

Of its top 20 tenants, 14 are investment grade rated by S&P and Moody’s and generate 28% of ALR. Only around 1% of the revenue is generated from retail tenants while only around 2% of the revenue is generated from co-working tenants. Rent collections in 3Q2020 were 99%, unchanged from last quarter.

Source: Earnings Release 3Q-2020

Short-term pain

PDM is facing short-term pain with renewals where many tenants are pushing for a shorter-term renewal because they maybe reviewing their space requirements prior to a return-to-office scenario or in anticipation of a softening in lease rates in the future. PDM is countering this by offering favorable rates for longer-term leases.

The management's guidance for 2020 is summarized as:

Source: Earnings Release 3Q-2020

Management guidance for 2021 has not been unveiled yet.

Future of the office

In my view, the biggest question for office REITs is how COVID-19 will impact corporate office space usage, going forward. Flexible working i.e. a modest mix of work-from-home/work-from-office was a pre-COVID trend in the making driven by the millennial demographic segment. COVID-19 suddenly made this an every-day-reality by forcing office workers to work from home 100%, albeit temporarily.

As we come out of the pandemic, we will see a wider adoption of a flexible working model which means a partial return of the workforce back to office and a partial work from home. Office spaces are likely to be redesigned to provide more space per employee as social distancing becomes the norm, replacing open plan offices with cubicles.

After nearly nine months of work-from-home, every corporate has realized the pivotal role office hubs play in cultivating corporate culture and team building. In view of this, I believe demand for office space is likely to remain stable going forward. I don't think office REITs can be dismissed as easily as Retail REITs. Office REITs are definitely making a comeback as the economy normalizes after wider availability of vaccines.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Valuation

I have valued PDM based on a historical average Price to Fund Flow from Operations (" P/FFO") multiple. Over the last five years, PDM has traded at an average P/FFO of around 11x. Multiplying the average P/FFO with the low end of management guidance core FFO per share of $1.88 for 2020 gives us a target price of $20.70/share or potential 24% stock price appreciation from current levels.

For yield-oriented investors, PDM offers approx. 5% dividend yield with a pretty safe mid-40%ish payout (based on FFO). Cash dividends have been stagnant though for the past several years, quite understandable from a capital growth perspective as management prefers to deploy cash into the business rather than paying it out.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For investors looking to see sensitivities around the key inputs to the target valuation, the table below shows that currently the market is either pricing a 20% reduction in FFO from 2020 base levels or a stagnation in P/FFO multiples at current levels. I believe both of these scenarios are overly pessimistic and the future will be somewhere in between.

Takeaways

To recap, I would brush aside investor anxiety about the future of office REITs. I think fears of a shift in office space demand due to work-from-home adoption during COVID-19 are simply overblown. Office REITs are here to stay with a wider adoption of flexible working and higher office space needs per employee on the horizon post-COVID-19. PDM offers exposure to a portfolio of East Coast and Sun Belt Class A office properties in highly concentrated nodes with dominant positions in selected sub-markets, at a fraction of its pre-COVID-19 valuation. It's a good time to buy this stock.

If you have read this far and would like to get a notification when I publish a new article, please "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.