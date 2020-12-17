AT&T continues to be undervalued at even very conservative valuation targets, given what the company owns and represents.

AT&T is slowly reversing, and whether this trend will prove to be more holding or a bit of a momentary valuation spurt, it doesn't change the facts.

Over the week and more (as of writing this article), AT&T (NYSE:T) has shifted a bit, and for the first time in a long time, trades above $31/share, meaning the previous 7% yield for the company now stands at little more than 6.6%. Regardless of this, AT&T remains one of the investment opportunities I view as the most undervalued and the most relevant in the entire market today. This is especially true if you've not yet established a full portfolio position in the company. Even though I'm tempted to buy more here, the company is what I believe to be a staple that should be in most dividend portfolios.

In this article, I'll show and remind you of why that is and why I'll still view AT&T as a "BUY" until the company reaches price targets of far higher than $31/share.

Let's get going.

How has the company been doing?

My last article discussed the merits of buying AT&T below $30/share. If you listened to the advice given in that article, you're already at a fairly solid yield basis with a profit today, as the company seems to seek to trade even at levels of above $32/share. We have, of course, some recent news and results that have seen the company grow to these previously-visited heights.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis and looking at AT&T about a year back, the discussion was all about debt and debt management, as well as the company's new foray into streaming. There were those that seriously doubted that AT&T could handle the debt load that it's taken on, and that this would result in some serious challenges, not to mention a potential dividend cut.

Things have of course changed since that time.

Since the TW M&A, the company's focus has been two-fold. One, reduce debt - which the company has done step by step for every quarter this year. Two, maintain the company's 36-year dividend at an acceptable payout ratio without endangering its credit rating or fundamentals.

You'll find divergent opinions here, but the fact is that the company's credit rating is solid, and that based on the current 2020E EPS, the dividend payout ratio in terms of EPS is set to be around 65.9%. AT&T forecasts it to be around 57% at this point. This isn't even close to worrying for me, as I invest in Scandinavian telcos that have EPS payout ratios of over 90% in some years - though I can of course see the relative safety of peers who have far less.

Still, the point stands. 65% isn't exactly worrying.

If you look at AT&T's 3Q20 results, you'll quickly find that the positive trends established in the previous quarters continue.

(Source: AT&T 3Q20 Presentation)

Connectivity results are solid, with a lower churn and solid subscriber growth across the board. The quarter saw 1.1 million net adds in postpaid, and solid broadband growth, over 350k net adds. HBO and HBO Max have established battle lines in the streaming war, growing to a total of 57 million subscribers worldwide - me among them.

However, AT&T, as I mentioned, is primarily about two things. Debt and dividends - so let's talk the more important of the two, the debt. Since early 2020, AT&T has repaid, reduced or extended over $30B worth of near-term maturities. In terms of the dividend and FCF, the company expects a 2020 FCF of around $26B, which on a per-share basis would bring the payout ratio to above 50%. Between dividends and debt downpayment, the company is continuing to invest in key areas across the board as well.

These positives don't change the fact that on a YoY basis, the company's results were actually rather bad...

(Source: AT&T 3Q20 Presentation)

...but most of the difference here is due to COVID-19 (around $0.21/share). With COVID-19 gone, the YoY results would be up in terms of adj. EPS.

Despite COVID-19, and despite all of the challenges thrown at AT&T, the company's core businesses have remained resilient and profitable, even growing during the crisis.

(Source: AT&T 3Q20 Presentation)

The Communication segment is where the absolute majority of AT&T's revenues and earnings are generated. While many investors focus on the performance and growth of HBO Max and the company's streaming segment, this is more of a side project right now, as I see things. I justify this view based on the streaming segment's revenues, which have yet to come close to $10B on a quarterly basis. While this segment may generate future earnings and may even become one of the company's most important investments, AT&T's value in my view lies in its utterly extensive and nearly nation-leading communications network.

It's based upon the company's position as a telco, and one of the largest telcos on the globe, I view the company in a positive light. If the company was just the streaming, or if streaming was more than 50% of profits, I wouldn't be interested in it as things stand today.

I accept, however, that the company continues to invest in the streaming arm, and that these investments eventually may bear some significant fruit.

(Source: AT&T 3Q20 Presentation)

Despite naming the segment as a side-project, I do want to acknowledge it as a potential future ten-bagger for AT&T. The fundamentals are there, and advertising headwinds have done very few players any favors here. AT&T is growing subs, and things, in terms of releases, are "on track."

However, it'll likely be years before we see the full amount of returns here - and as we've mentioned before and considering the company's history with DirecTV (Bought at nearly $70B, selling for perhaps $15B) AT&T has shown examples of making content and entertainment investments profitable that can be compared to the captaining skills and history of Captain William Van Schaick (TDLR: Caused the worst disaster until 9/11 in NYC's history). So let's just say that there are a few unanswered questions and concerns when it comes to AT&T's potential future dominance of the streaming industry.

Nonetheless, we also have the LATAM segment which provided positive net adds, but suffered due to some financial headwinds - things will likely pick up there in the coming few quarters.

So, AT&T after 3Q20. The company has proven that it can handle the Mt. Rushmore worth of debt it's taken on...

(Source: AT&T 3Q20 Presentation)

...and future maturities look excellent looking at 2021 and forward. With a YTD FCF of nearly $20B and having shown the ability to reduce the average interest rate during this sort of environment, from 4.3% to 4.1%, while at the same time pushing forward maturities, the company's debt is not something we need to consider an existential threat at 2.66X net debt/Adj. EBITDA.

As of 3Q20, the company also has excellent payout ratio outlooks for FY20, and the company intends to monetize/sell $3B worth of assets, with CME asset sales closed. It is also expected to divest other assets - and this brings us to another set of news. There's actually news that AT&T might have found a buyer for DirecTV, among other things.

Recent sales include Crunchyroll, for which AT&T got almost $1.2B from Sony (NYSE:SNE). While I'm overall happy with the cash, I don't think that AT&T should have sold the asset here - Crunchyroll is excellent, and the content would have been a boon to own for the company. However, done is done.

DirecTV is more interesting. Above $15B including debt is still absolute garbage when you compare it to what the company paid for it years ago - but I view this as the sort of thing that AT&T needs to get rid of to focus more on its current and actually potentially profitable content operations. So, when it comes to this, I'm hoping the company sells this and moves on. To those doubting this, let me just say that back when the company bought DirecTV, the company could just have easily bought Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for similar cash.

Going forward, things for AT&T in terms of its fundamental operations still looks good. Even with current debt, the company generates enough cash to invest in all of its operations, including the streaming services. Once we're out of COVID-19 when vaccinations are on the uptick in a few months, we'll receive more clarity, but in terms of earnings and safety, AT&T performed a decent 3Q20 despite YoY unfavorable comparisons (and given the current challenges), and we can feel fairly safe going into 4Q20.

What is the valuation?

AT&T's valuation continues to show positive undervaluation even in the light of the recent climb back up above $31/share.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A quick glance at the valuation chart shows that the company has perhaps established a new sort of valuation discount since 2016-2017 which should be considered more indicative than the 10-year average of 13.07X. However, given the company's fundamentals, I'm disinclined to change it at this time and continue to view the lower valuation for the past 3-4 years as an effect and function of the company's debt and streaming ambitions.

Nonetheless, AT&T carries an investment-grade credit, its EPS payout ratio for the dividend is less than 66% in any calculation, and the current debt/cap is now below 50%. All of these are great things. (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A three-year return to historical norms would bring around 16.04% per year, or around 57% in total, which for a company the size and caliber of AT&T is amazing. It's also not that likely seeing how the company has traded over the past few years. More likely perhaps a return to 10-11X P/E over the next few years if things work out. In such a case, we'd be looking at returns of around 10-12.5% per year, which again is still pretty good. Looking at FactSet forecast accuracy, we can consider this growth to at least be somewhat indicative here. Enough to invest on, at the very least.

The real interesting kicker is though that even at completely flat development from today, AT&T would still bring just north of 9% per year for the next three years. When you consider the yield, and again what AT&T represents in terms of assets, we know we're looking at a very decent investment opportunity.

I believe the hesitancy we're seeing on the market is a sign of the company's historical failures. They are many. I also believe that many more investors assign higher importance to the company's streaming than it actually has in terms of revenues. When investors I talk with frequently speak of AT&T, they often spend so much time discussing the streaming that you'd think AT&T was Netflix. AT&T is not Netflix, and streaming is less than 25% of the company's revenues, and far less than 25% of EBITDA. Here are the current S&P Global targets for the company.

The valuation thesis I present you with is based more on the company's fundamental assets than its current streaming ambitions. While I believe the streaming will succeed - it's different than the company's DirecTV or other things - it is good value even without that.

I give the company a price target of around $35/share, which comes to around a 10X P/E based on 2023 results, or an 11X P/E based on 2020E results. This gives us an 11% upside with the stock, and that's where I see things as currently being.

It makes AT&T a "BUY".

Bulls & Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

Despite the positivity here, I view the various stances here as more complicated than you might expect. A big reason for this is the company's track record. AT&T's history and behavior of acquisitions are, to put it kindly, erratic, and chaotic.

At the same time, AT&T owns the sort of fundamental assets that time and time again have enabled the company to essentially "save" itself thanks to the profits from its fundamental operations.

In fact, even if AT&T completely screws up streaming and is forced to divest this also - which I certainly hope not - the fundamental assets would still save the company and make it profitable again eventually.

Fight me on this if you like - I believe you'll see I'm correct if you look at the company long term.

Nothing even the most positive bulls speak of can change the fact that we're looking at a company that at nearly every avenue has failed to properly monetize or make a profit of content. Management here is considered to be poor, with even Morningstar considering the management bad enough to give it that specific rating here (Source: Morningstar). While there is of course more to a company than a single rating, these things add up and need to be considered by investors prior to going in here.

Still, even with all that, not even a management as poorly-considered as AT&T's has the capacity to ruin this company's moat and advantage, unless management starts driving out with few six-packs and cuts down its own cell towers/masts. AT&T is a good example of why I prefer my telcos to stick to their core business, and not try to engage in after-school activities.

At the same time, AT&T isn't unique in its content ambitions. Scandinavian peer Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) is in pretty much a similar position, both in terms of fundamental operations saving screw-ups, down to the poor history of investments. I still own it, and I still make a very nice profit at a 6-7% annual yield and a low cost basis. By most measurements, 40% profit in 2.5 years is good.

So, the bullish thesis for AT&T is despite this company's bad track record. I acknowledge the poor history the company has here. But it still doesn't detract from the fundamental case here, which is high yield with high fundamental safety at a cheap price. That is the bullish thesis, as I see it.

Bears would give this company a different treatment. The more popular bearish thesis on AT&T revolves around the limitations based on its current debt - it can continue to operate its fundamentals, but it really can't move with confidence in any one different direction than it currently has.

Aside from debt as a limiting factor, the bear side of things typically points to what would happen if earnings started to drop or if the company's investments became unsustainable in their sizes in context to the dividend.

Let me, despite viewing this as the bearish thesis, tell you why I view this as unlikely.

Any negative thesis that's based on the company's earnings fundamentally slipping is, as I view it, disregarding the fundamental appeal and nature of the company's assets and income stream. As long as communications exist in its current form, and we're using the technology we are, it's extremely unlikely that AT&T is going away. I could perhaps see segments of AT&T demanding higher CapEx or investments, but history shows us that AT&T values the dividend above other things. Also, and more importantly, history doesn't offer any credence to the sort of earnings drop forecasted by these bearish theses. While earnings have gone up and down, at no point in time these past 20 years has the company's fundamental operations failed to pay the company enough to maintain things.

I don't see a catalyst that would spell the company's fundamental doom. Any sort of forecast that the company's 5G rollout or operations could or would fail isn't based on a reality we're currently seeing, as AT&T is spending similar to peers to bring this to market.

So while I respect the bearish thesis, and there's plenty for bears to latch onto here, I also want to point out that even without the streaming service, AT&T would eventually be fine based simply on its current operations.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short- to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick with these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best of breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

AT&T is a company you want in your portfolio.

Some bears point to the company's growth prospects being sub-par. My response to this is that the company, at these valuations, needs no growth, only reversal.

Some bears point to the company's history being abysmal and this being a risk. My answer to that is that it is a risk, but it's not one I consider being capable of fundamentally destroying the appeal.

At current valuations, AT&T is still a fundamentally appealing investment with a significant upside, even if that upside isn't necessarily based on impressive future growth at this time. To me, what you're buying in AT&T is the company's fundamental assets that have been around for decades, and will likely be around for decades more.

That, to me, is enough to overlook the company's poor historical performance.

AT&T is a "BUY" at an upside of 11%.

Thank you for reading.

