Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) recently announced positive trial data for lead asset nedosiran in the three known types of primary hyperoxaluria (PH1, PH2 and PH3), a rare inherited kidney disorder that can cause kidney stones and even lead to CKD and ESRD. Nedorisan is an RNAi therapeutic and it competes with lumasiran, another RNAi drug candidate from the much bigger Alnylam (ALNY). However, lumasiran only targets PH1, while nedorisan's targets are all three PH types. PH1 has 2100 US patients, PH2 1700 and PH3 4100; and an equal number in the US. So, nedosiran is targeting a market nearly 4x larger than lumasiran; Dicerna pegs its peak global market potential at above $500mn (same value for lumasiran, which, again, is a contradiction).

Dicerna's pipeline looks like this:

As we can see, it is a diverse, multidimensional, mostly early-stage pipeline with key collaborations with big pharma, and one fully self-owned lead asset in registrational trials. The pipeline is tied together by their platform, GalXC technology, which uses RNAi or RNA interference to silence disease-causing genes.

Upcoming catalysts are here:

So, we are looking at approval sometime in mid-2022 while a number of other programs come to the clinic.

Dicerna has an excellent track record of corporate collaborations. They have a collaboration with Alnylam for their DCR-A1AT program targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, a genetic disorder that can cause liver disease in children and adults. The two companies are running parallel early-stage studies of two molecules, and whichever does better will be taken to registrational trials.

Its other collaborations, which have produced over $500mn in upfront payments, are as follows:

The GalXC technology platform

Here's the basic biology. The DNA is the carrier of genetic code (genotype), which is the group of traits and things (phenotype) accumulated over generations. Ultimately, these genetic codes encode for proteins, the building blocks of life. A type of RNA called messenger RNA or mRNA carries the genetic code from the DNA to the ribosome, which then translates that code into amino acids, which then form proteins. mRNAs are destroyed by naturally occurring small interfering RNAs or siRNAs during this process. Sometimes the genetic code is mutated or goes bad, and the wrong proteins get built. The GalXC technology platform develops siRNAs that interfere with the RNA code translation process. That is called RNA interference or RNAi. It stops bad proteins from being built.

The process has built in advantages. One, the process is upstream to conventional therapies. Small molecules and mAbs block bad proteins from doing their dirty work, but RNAi stops them from being created; so it can potentially be safer than conventional therapies. Two, RNAi is highly specific because its siRNAs can only engage mRNAs where there's a gene sequencing match, which can be made as precise as you want. Third, RNAi is relatively safer than DNA editing because RNAi only interferes with translation, it doesn't destroy the entire "instruction manual," i.e. the DNA; the latter method can have unknown, unwanted and irreversible consequences. Here's how it goes - "The primary difference between RNAi and CRISPR is that RNAi reduces gene expression at the mRNA level (knockdown), while CRISPR completely and permanently silences the gene at the DNA level (knockout)."

Lastly, RNAi has long durable effects, so it reduces treatment burden by enabling fewer infusions.

The Dicerna mechanism is discussed here in clear details.

Nedosiran

Nedosiran is Dicerna's lead asset, and the only RNAi therapy in trials addressing all three types of PH. Here's what the company says about this asset:

We are evaluating nedosiran in the PHYOX clinical program. The three known genetic types of PH result from mutations in three different genes in the glyoxylate metabolism pathway, AGXT, GRHPR and HOGA1. These genetic mutations manifest in the overproduction of oxalate. Nedosiran inhibits the Lactate Dehydrogenase enzyme in the final common step of this pathway, and thereby attempts to prevent this overproduction of oxalate. This LDH enzyme inhibition occurs specifically in the liver due to the incorporation of GalNAc targeting ligands in nedosiran that bind specifically to the Asialoglycoprotein receptors (ASGPR) on hepatic cell surfaces.

What we see here is the mechanism whereby nedosiran addresses all three types of PH with one molecule, by inhibiting the enzyme that is the final common step in the oxalate metabolism pathway which produces the excess oxalate that causes the disease. The attempt to only inhibit the final common pathway is to increase safety of the therapy and avoid unwanted consequences.

Trial data

The company released data from an open-label trial in 13 patients. Data showed all 13 patients achieving a normal range of mean urinary oxalate at 180 days after treatment. Mean maximal uox reduction was 70.9% at day 180.

Safety profile of the drug was good. Two patients had severe adverse events (pyelonephritis and nephrolithiasis) that were determined to be unrelated to nedosiran.

The following trials for the indication are planned or are in progress:

In October, it released what is effectively the same data we discussed here as preliminary data from a phase 3 trial called PHLOX3 because phase 1 patients were rolled into this trial at 180 days. The asset also got a rare pediatric disease tag from the FDA. It previously had a breakthrough therapy designation which means quicker approval via a rolling NDA.

Its other candidate is RG6346 which is targeting Hepatitis B. In phase 1 trials, the drug showed the following results:

While I will leave the HepB program for a future article, treatment effect is to be clearly noted in the above data.

Market and competition

PH is an ultra-rare disease with about 8,500 patients in the US across all types, and an equal number in Europe. Diagnosis is low, with 40-50%, 10% and just 7% diagnosed respectively across the three types.

Nedosiran is a once-monthly dosing with scope of self administration. Dicerna expects peak global sales of $500mn.

Oxlumo (lumasiran) from Alnylam is the only approved treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). There are no approved treatments for PH2 and 3. Its data was as follows:

Lumasiran was dosed at 3mg/kg per month for the first three months followed by quarterly maintenance doses in the Phase III ILLUMINATE-A clinical trial, which enrolled 30 PH1 patients aged six and older with mild-to-moderate renal impairment who were randomized 2:1 for treatment with the drug or a placebo. Alnylam's candidate met the primary efficacy endpoint, which was the percentage change from baseline versus placebo in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion averaged across months three to six (p<0.0001). Results for all six secondary endpoints also were statistically significant, including the proportion of lumasiran patients who achieved near-normalization or normalization of urinary oxalate levels (p<0.001).

Note that the drug has "a PH1-specific mechanism that's not amenable to treating PH2 or PH3." Another competitor is OxThera AB whose Oxabact is in phase 3 for all three PH types, however, it has a non-RNAi mechanism.

Financials

The company has a market cap a little shy of $2bn and cash reserves of over $600mn as of September.

Its insider transactions are mostly sales (option exercises) with a few outright sales and just a single purchase.

The company is largely institution owned with a 10% public ownership of the float.

The company has strong patent protection for both its platform and individual assets.

Per the 10-K:

We own U.S. patents and pending patent applications with claims to methods and compositions of matter that cover various aspects of our RNAi technology and our discovery technologies, including our proprietary GalXC technology. These U.S. patents include the following platform patents that protect our ability to make our structures: U.S. 8,349,809 (issued in January 2013, with a projected expiration date of January 2030); U.S. 8,513,207 (issued in August 2013, with a projected expiration date of May 2030); and U.S. 8,927,705 (issued in January 2015, with a projected expiration date of July 2030). These patents are from the same family of patents and constitute the core patents for our GalXC technology. We also own numerous patents and patent applications covering specific RNAi sequences that drive activity against a substantial number of high-value disease targets, including targets for our disclosed core and non-core programs. We have issued or pending claims to RNAi molecules, pharmaceutical compositions/formulations, methods of use, including in vitro and in vivo methods of reducing target gene expression, methods of treatment, methods of inhibiting cell growth, and methods of synthesis.

Bottom line

Alnylam is the clear leader in RNAi but it is a $16bn behemoth. Dicerna is relatively smaller at $1.78bn. It is also arriving in the market much later, so it will miss the first-to-market opportunity. However, it has strong collaborations, trial data, cash balance, pipeline - there's not been any single negative to this company except its later arrival. Its current prices are near 52-week highs, but far from its potential. The stock is a buy at dips, with slow accumulation over the next couple of years before it hits the market.

