Thesis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has emerged as a large-cap player in the entertainment and content area. For a while, it was misunderstood as a company that has to make its own content, but the Street has come to understand the powerful forces of advertising, being an agnostic platform, and Covid tailwinds.

The stock has appreciated significantly this year, but the multi-year tailwinds behind the name will propel it to become one of the great companies of our generation. I believe the Covid tailwinds are not fully appreciated for the upcoming quarter, and that any sell-off due to a rotation to value from growth is an opportunity to buy bigger into this name.

Financials

I want to point out a few areas that really jump out to me. First, the growth in streaming hours and active accounts are leading indicators for what may happen on the financial side going forward. We can see a sustainable 40%+ YoY growth in both of these figures in the latest earnings, and I believe this becomes a baseline for top-line growth.

What is interesting in these numbers is that streaming hours is growing faster than new users. Existing users are spending more time on the platform than before, likely a Covid tailwind. If we normalize both numbers and apply a discount to the streaming hours to account for new users that may not be as dedicated, you can still easily get to 40%+ YoY growth from the current 54% YoY number.

Second, the growth in Platform revenue, which is growing at 78% YoY in the most recent quarter, will become the real profit driver for Roku. The margins on the Platform business are a little cyclical but average out around 60% versus the Player margins of 15%. I believe this is the future of the business, and if we look at the revenue split in Q3'20, we see that Platform constitutes 70% of the total revenue. If we trend this up to 80% to account for the difference in growth rates between Platform and Player revenue, we can see an expansion in gross margin that the Street does not expect today. That is a nice financial model change separate from the top-line consistency that can drive the stock to continue to be "expensive".

Catalysts

Roku has been innovative in its product launches which will drive that 40%+ YoY growth for many years to come. Roku Ultra is the new 4K HDR streaming player that the company released in Q3 this year. The expansion into Brazil with the launch of Roku Express player opens up a new market and geography. The new OEM partners help to power long-term growth in more mature markets like US and Canada.

Further, a business like Roku needs to continue to innovate on the software side. Small changes to the user experience do drive conversion lifts and more streaming hours. I have closely tracked the differences between the operating systems, and the new OS 9.4 is superior to prior versions. The support of Airplay 2 will open up channels for iOS users and further expand the opportunity set for Roku.

Source: Investor Relations

On the medium- and long-term catalyst side, I believe the growth in TV streaming ads will propel and strengthen the business. Linear TV dropped 17% in the 18-49 adult range group, and TV marketers are looking at more ad spend on streaming platforms. I believe this secular shift benefits Roku in ways the Street is under-representing into 2022 and beyond.

Looking at the statistics underlying the ad business in Q3, monetized video impressions grew 90%. If Roku could monetize these impressions perfectly, we would expect to see similar growth in its business. Roku highlighted a few customers that grew their spend considerably, like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), which tripled their Roku spend on ads this year. I believe many growth companies will follow suit when they realize their target audience is growing on Roku. Roku benefits not only from a growing watch audience, but also from better tuning its ad monetization to share the profits with its partners and customers on the ads side.

Roku has not provided guidance for Q4, but the indicators of growth in Q3 give me confidence that it will really outperform expectations into Q4. The pandemic has kept people indoors, and they are with their friends and family. They are likely watching more TV and using Roku devices in ways that we have not seen before.

For a variety of operational, market, and financial reasons, I believe Roku is one of the top picks into the end of the year. Any sell-off due to rotation away from hyper-growth companies presents an opportunity to add before earnings next year.

Risks

Roku is already respected and richly valued in the investment community. Any execution errors, outages, mispricing of ads, or slowdown in the Platform business may cause the stock to drop 10%-15% or more. For me, this is a long-term, buy-and-hold investment that I will add on dips, but I understand the need to slowly buy into this name when volatility emerges. That is the best hedge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.