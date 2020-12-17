Even with these potential savings, United Airlines' high CapEx needs will probably prevent it from generating meaningful free cash flow over the next decade.

United had $24.3 billion of CapEx commitments as of Sept. 30. It will need to spend even more to meet its fleet replacement needs through 2030.

United Airlines has one of the oldest mainline fleets in the U.S. airline industry, with an average age of more than 16 years.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, United Airlines (UAL) seemed to be close to completing a remarkable turnaround. The carrier reported adjusted EPS of $12.05 in 2019, up from $6.76 just two years earlier.

Judicious capital allocation played a role in United's improving financial performance. While the company didn't skimp on capital expenditures, spending an average of more than $4 billion annually between 2017 and 2019, it did extend the lives of many aircraft to defer CapEx. It has also turned to the used aircraft market to meet some of its fleet growth needs in recent years.

The flip side of reducing near-term capital spending is that United will have to replace much of its fleet in the decade ahead. Complicating matters, it is starting the new decade with far more debt than would be ideal, due to pandemic-related losses. Moreover, cash flow is likely to be weak for at least two more years. On the other hand, weak aircraft demand (particularly for widebodies) puts United Airlines in a favorable negotiating position vis-a-vis aircraft manufacturers with respect to future orders: especially Boeing (BA).

An aging fleet

United Airlines has one of the oldest fleets in the U.S. airline industry. Its mainline planes are approximately 16 years old, on average. However, that average masks a barbell distribution. More than a quarter of the planes in United's fleet were acquired new since 2012. That includes all of its Boeing 787s and 777-300ERs, as well as a substantial number of Boeing 737s.

(Image source: United Airlines)

By contrast, very few of United Airlines' planes were built between 2003 and 2011. United and merger partner Continental Airlines both put the brakes on their aircraft spending soon after 9/11, following massive spending sprees during the 1990s. (United spent more than three years in Chapter 11 between late 2002 and early 2006.) The Great Recession forced further austerity measures towards the end of the decade.

Thus, the vast majority of United's planes were built in 2002 or earlier. Even the youngest aircraft in that batch will be 28 years old a decade from now, putting them at (or beyond) retirement age. In short, United Airlines will have massive CapEx needs over the next 10 years.

Huge CapEx commitments

In its most recent quarterly report, United Airlines disclosed capital commitments of $24.3 billion. Aircraft account for the bulk of that committed spending. As of Sept. 30, United had firm orders for 277 mainline jets: 11 Boeing 787s, 171 Boeing 737 MAXs, 50 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321XLRs, and 45 Airbus A350s. (It also has 15 regional jets on order, but those represent a tiny fraction of its projected aircraft spending.)

(Source: United Airlines Q3 2020 SEC Form 10-Q, p. 23)

United Airlines has already reduced near-term CapEx as much as possible. Entering 2020, the company planned to spend a hefty $7 billion on CapEx (after certain adjustments). It has trimmed that to $3.9 billion by deferring some of its 787 deliveries and nearly all of its scheduled 737 MAX deliveries.

All of the remaining 787s will arrive next year. By contrast, United has deferred many of its 737 MAX deliveries for years. It was originally supposed to receive 44 737 MAXs in 2020 alone. Now, it plans to take just 40 in 2020 and 2021 combined, with all remaining deliveries postponed to 2023 and beyond. This has reduced its 2021 CapEx commitments from $4.3 billion to $3 billion and its 2022 CapEx commitments from $2 billion to $1.3 billion.

Slashing near-term CapEx is obviously wise. Many of United's planes are parked today, so it clearly doesn't need new ones in the short term. Moreover, cutting CapEx will reduce the strain on United Airlines' balance sheet. The company ended last quarter with over $19 billion of debt and lease liabilities, net of cash and investments. That debt load is still rising, as United expects to burn an average of $24-$26 million per day this quarter (excluding severance payments).

That said, the near-term CapEx cuts won't allow United to fix its balance sheet. While demand should recover over the course of 2021 (especially for leisure travel), it's highly unlikely that United could generate $3 billion of cash from operations to fully cover its 2021 CapEx commitments. Positive free cash flow may be achievable in 2022 if United sticks with its plan for no new aircraft deliveries, but the airline would only reverse a small part of the balance sheet damage incurred in 2020.

Meanwhile, the aircraft deferrals leave United with $18.7 billion of CapEx commitments for the 2023-2030 period: an average of about $2.3 billion annually.

More CapEx on the way

While $2.3 billion of CapEx would be roughly in line with United Airlines' annual non-cash depreciation and amortization expense, actual CapEx will be much higher. For one thing, most non-aircraft CapEx wouldn't show up in the commitments table. Non-aircraft CapEx covers everything from technology to ground equipment and would typically exceed $1 billion annually. (United's initial 2020 forecast called for $2 billion of non-aircraft CapEx.)

Furthermore, the 277 mainline jets on order aren't enough to replace all of the jets scheduled to retire (let alone enabling future growth). On the widebody side, the youngest of United's 54 Boeing 767s was built in early 2003. All of those planes will probably need to be retired by 2030. Additionally, 70 of its Boeing 777s were built between 1995 and 2002 and will need to be retired by the end of the decade.

(Image source: United Airlines)

United has just 56 widebodies on order, compared to 124 due for retirement. With most widebodies costing over $100 million after discounts, replacing this part of the fleet will be very costly.

On the narrowbody side of the fleet, United Airlines' A321XLR and 737 MAX orders will more or less cover the replacement of its Boeing 757s (average age: 22 years) and the roughly 150 A319s and A320s that date to 2002 or earlier. However, United also has about 120 Boeing 737s built between 1997 and 2001 that will need to be replaced by 2030. (There are about three dozen others that were built between 2002 and 2005 that could also be candidates for replacement within that time frame.)

Boeing and Airbus need these orders

In total, United Airlines needs to order nearly 200 additional mainline jets (split roughly one-third widebodies to two-thirds narrowbodies) to meet its bare minimum fleet replacement needs for the next 10 years. Including the potential replacement of some planes built after 2002 and possible fleet growth, the total requirement could easily total 300 aircraft or more.

In round numbers, this would represent $15-$20 billion of orders, factoring in typical discounts. Boeing and Airbus will compete hard for this business.

Most industry observers expect widebody demand to remain well below 2019 levels for at least five years. Boeing and Airbus would likely offer big discounts if it would allow them to win a sizable chunk of new widebody orders. For narrowbodies, Boeing needs to reestablish the 737 MAX as a credible rival to Airbus' offerings. Here, too, United could get a bigger-than-usual discount, as Boeing can't afford to lose more ground to its European rival.

Too much CapEx for comfort, even with discounts

With Boeing and Airbus likely to be quite eager for new orders, United Airlines might save $1-$2 billion on future aircraft orders, compared to what it would have paid a year or two ago. However, even with those discounts, the company faces crippling CapEx requirements over the next decade.

Adding even $14 billion of incremental aircraft spending to the $18.7 billion under contract for 2023-2030 would push annual CapEx commitments beyond $4 billion per year on average. Including $1 billion a year for non-aircraft CapEx, United's capital spending could easily average $5 billion for that period (and possibly more). For comparison, United Airlines generated less than $7 billion of cash from operations in 2019, which was a phenomenal year for the company.

Data by YCharts

Long-haul international travel demand won't fully recover until 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association. Furthermore, many industry executives believe that business travel demand could take even longer to recover. Growing comfort with videoconferencing tools as an alternative to in-person meetings could permanently depress business travel.

Some investors and analysts are more bullish. However, if United's pre-tax margin declined by even 1-2 percentage points relative to 2019 due to less favorable industry conditions, the airline would generate little or no cash flow over the next decade. The potential savings from placing a big aircraft order while Boeing (and, to a lesser extent, Airbus) are desperate for new business can't make up for the fact that United will generate precious little free cash flow to delever or return capital to shareholders in the years ahead. There are many better choices for investors looking to bet on an airline industry recovery.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.