The Strength Of Family-Run Businesses

If you followed me and read my articles for a few months (or even years) you probably know that I constantly search for companies with a wide economic moat that could be a great long-term investment. In this process - quite naturally - one starts to identify patterns: we learn that stability and consistency over a long timeframe is one of the most important criteria (may it be stable revenue growth or stable gross margins), we learn that return on invested capital is one of the most important metrics to identify companies with an economic moat. And over the last few years, I found that a lot of the companies I would call great long-term investments have one other criteria in common: these businesses are often family-run or family-led.

In the following article, I will focus solely on family-run or family-led businesses and describe why it could make sense for long-term investors to focus on these companies. Additionally, I will describe a few of these companies in more detail.

Part I: Characteristics

It probably makes sense to start with a definition what I exactly mean when talking about family-run or family-led businesses. It does not necessarily mean that the founder-family or members of the family must be CEO, CFO or have similar positions within the company. I will rather focus on families that often founded the business and are still in control as they have the majority of shares (or at least the majority of voting shares). This could be a company like Facebook (FB), where Mark Zuckerberg does not hold a majority of shares, but has control over 58% of voting rights and is still CEO of the company. It could also be a company like Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) in Germany, where the family of the founder is in control of the business. Or it could be a company like Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF), where a foundation (in this case the Novo Nordisk Foundation) is in control.

It is also not surprising that in this article, we will stumble across some of the richest men and women in the world - especially in those cases, where only a few people (or one person) are holding the majority of the shares. It might sound absurd to call Facebook or Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) a family-run business, but in the end, the founder (if we assume that Buffett founded a "new" Berkshire Hathaway) is still the CEO and the business is controlled by the founding family.

Structure matters, systems matter

In my articles - and in the writings of other people about economic moats - I mentioned quite often that management is playing only a secondary role for the success of the business. Jim Collins and Jerry Porras make a similar point in "Built to last" by pointing out that visionary leaders are rather focused on creating a durable business structure that make great individual leaders redundant to some degree. It is the structure that matters and an economic moat is an example for such a structural advantage that leads to high growth rates and outperformance of a company over several decades. And being a family-run or family-led business seems to be a similar structural advantage. As it seems extremely unlikely that every member of a family is a great CEO or strategic thinking manager, it is quite striking that some companies see several generations of successful family-members leading the business. We could argue that the structure of a family-run business is the key to the success and not the person which is CEO right now. This structure can be seen by several aspects - like the company's decision making, its leadership or even the long heritage:

Decisions are not made by looking at short-term developments, but by considering what is best for the business over the long run. Buffett for example did not care how other people invested in the late 1990s and that Berkshire Hathaway might have underperformed for a few years - he was sticking to his philosophy and his solid long-term investment principles.

are not made by looking at short-term developments, but by considering what is best for the business over the long run. Buffett for example did not care how other people invested in the late 1990s and that Berkshire Hathaway might have underperformed for a few years - he was sticking to his philosophy and his solid long-term investment principles. Stability in leadership: Another characteristic is the fact that these companies often have the same CEO for decades - either the founder himself or a person from the founder's family. And even if someone is CEO that does not belong to the family, we often see little changes in top management. Mark Zuckerberg is CEO since 2004, Bernard Arnault is chairman since 1989, Warren Buffett is CEO since the early 1960s.

Another characteristic is the fact that these companies often have the same CEO for decades - either the founder himself or a person from the founder's family. And even if someone is CEO that does not belong to the family, we often see little changes in top management. Mark Zuckerberg is CEO since 2004, Bernard Arnault is chairman since 1989, Warren Buffett is CEO since the early 1960s. Long Heritage : These companies are often focused on their long and proud heritage and being aware of a successful history over several decades, the incentives are high to keep the company at that level and focus on long-term success. Sometimes the family name is still the same as the company name (Henkel or Lauder for example) making the incentives even higher to take good care of the business. It is also a matter of pride that the name lives on.

: These companies are often focused on their long and proud heritage and being aware of a successful history over several decades, the incentives are high to keep the company at that level and focus on long-term success. Sometimes the family name is still the same as the company name (Henkel or Lauder for example) making the incentives even higher to take good care of the business. It is also a matter of pride that the name lives on. Shareholders: I don't claim that these businesses don't care about the shareholders as many of these companies made the shareholders extremely rich and outperformed the market. But they don't have to fear the shareholders (for example an activist investor) messing with the company if they are not pleased by the performance. This leads to long-term instead of short-term focus. And when management doesn't have to satisfy shareholders from quarter to quarter and trying to drive up the share price, management can rather focus on great long-term strategies that might lead to an underperformance for some quarters, but outperformance over the long run.

Stability

When we have to point to one overall important attribute why family-run businesses are interesting as long-term investment, it would be stability. If a business is controlled by only one person (or the family of the founder), these people usually own a huge part of the shares and do not intend to sell these shares. The wealth of these people is directly tied to the share price (and the business) and hence they have a strong desire to lead the business the best they can as their wealth is connected to it. And in contrast to other CEOs that might leave the company when things don't work out, these families are tied to the company. This leads to a long-term focus as described above.

Outperformance

And these structural advantages and the high level of stability lead to outperformance over time, which is visible in several metrics.

Outperformance of the stock : Over the long run, these companies all outperformed the overall market - and in most cases in a very impressive manner. And as I pointed out in past articles, even great businesses can lag the market for several years, but over the long run (several decades), the outperformance is impressive.

: Over the long run, these companies all outperformed the overall market - and in most cases in a very impressive manner. And as I pointed out in past articles, even great businesses can lag the market for several years, but over the long run (several decades), the outperformance is impressive. Revenue growth : Although these companies are not necessarily reporting extremely high revenue growth rates (Henkel reported only a CAGR of 3.24% during the last decade and Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF) only 2.38%), we see high levels of stability and revenue increasing in most years. But most companies can report revenue and EPS growth in the high single or sometimes even double digits.

: Although these companies are not necessarily reporting extremely high revenue growth rates (Henkel reported only a CAGR of 3.24% during the last decade and Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF) only 2.38%), we see high levels of stability and revenue increasing in most years. But most companies can report revenue and EPS growth in the high single or sometimes even double digits. High RoIC : Aside from growth rates, return on invested capital is one of the best metrics to identify high-quality businesses. When using the 10-year average RoIC, every single company was reporting double-digit numbers on average during the last decade. Henkel is at the lower end with an average RoIC of only 12.08% and Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) is reporting an average RoIC of 42.54%. I think most analysts and market participants will agree that a RoIC in the double-digits is already very good and every company that is able to report a RoIC above 10% can be called a high-quality business.

: Aside from growth rates, return on invested capital is one of the best metrics to identify high-quality businesses. When using the 10-year average RoIC, every single company was reporting double-digit numbers on average during the last decade. Henkel is at the lower end with an average RoIC of only 12.08% and Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) is reporting an average RoIC of 42.54%. I think most analysts and market participants will agree that a RoIC in the double-digits is already very good and every company that is able to report a RoIC above 10% can be called a high-quality business. Stable Margins: In most cases, the companies also show high levels of stability regarding its margins. If these businesses are not able to improve margins over time, stable margins are a common characteristic.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Part II: Company Descriptions

In this second section of the article, we will look at the above-mentioned mentioned companies individually.

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook in 2004 and until this day he is CEO and controlling shareholder. Like many other companies of that type, Facebook has a dual-class share structure with individual and institutional shareholders owning class A stock while Mark Zuckerberg for example holding class B shares. Class A shareholders have one vote per share, while one class B share equals 10 votes. Zuckerberg owns 75% of Facebook's class B shares, giving him control of 58% of Facebook's vote. According to estimates, Zuckerberg and other insider are controlling about 70% of voting rights. Owning such a high amount of Facebook shares is making Mark Zuckerberg one of the richest persons in the world: right now, he is number five of the wealthiest persons with an estimated net worth of $100 billion.

(Source: Facebook SEK-Filing 14A)

Coloplast

Niels Peter Louis-Hansen is not only chairman of the Danish medical device company Coloplast, but also the son of Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louis-Hansen, the founder of Coloplast. The company also has a dual share structure of A shares and B shares and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen owns about 20.7% of the outstanding shares, which result in 41.1% of voting rights. Additionally, the Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansen ApS (which is wholly owned by Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond) owns 11.4% of the shares and has 15.2% of voting rights. Combined, this leads to 56.3% of voting rights and the control over Coloplast.

(Source: Coloplast Annual Report)

According to Forbes, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen is number 251 on the list of the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $8.6 billion.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in 1998 and are still controlling Alphabet, which became the parent company of Google after a restructuring in October 2015. Alphabet also has a multi-class stock structure like most of the other companies. As of December 31, 2019, Larry Page and Sergey Brin owned about 84.3% of the outstanding Class B common stock leading to about 51.2% of the voting rights. With an estimated net worth of $77.4 billion, Larry Page is 8th on the list of the wealthiest people in the world. Sergey Brin has an estimated net worth of $75.2 billion and is therefore 11th on the list.

(Source: Alphabet 2020 Proxy Statement)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Estee Lauder also has a dual share structure with class A and class B shares. While Class A shares have one vote per share, class B shares have 10 votes per share. The Lauder family owns approximately 38% of the total outstanding shares, but due to the dual share structure, they have about 86% of the voting power.

(Source: Estee Lauder Proxy Statement)

On the Forbes list of the richest people in the world, we find four members of the Lauder family. Leonard Lauder is 67th on the list with an estimated net worth of $21.8 billion, Jane Lauder is 503rd with an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, Ronald Lauder is 506th with an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion and William Lauder being 799th on the list with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPEF)

The German lubricants manufacturer Fuchs Petrolub also has a dual share structure. Aside from ordinary shares that guarantee the owner all of the rights arising under the Stock Corporation Act, the company also issued preference shares that do not carry any voting rights, but are more liquid and usually offer a dividend that is a little higher than for the ordinary shares. And "Schutzgemeinschaft Fuchs" is holding the majority of the capital stock with voting rights. Rudolf Fuchs GmbH & Co. KG holds 50% of the voting rights and the individual members of the Fuchs family hold another 5% of voting rights. Aside from having the majority of voting rights, Stefan Fuchs, who is the grandson of the founder Rudolf Fuchs is also CEO and running the company.

(Source: Fuchs Petrolub Annual Report 2019)

Beiersdorf

The German consumer goods company Beiersdorf is controlled by maxingvest group, which holds the majority of the 252 million outstanding shares (51.01% as of 31st December 2019). Additionally, 9.99% of the outstanding shares are held as no-par-value bearer shares and are recognized in the retained earnings on the company's balance sheet. This leaves only 39% of the shares for free float giving maxingvest group and Beiersdorf control over the business.

(Source: Beiersdorf Investor Relations)

Henkel

The German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel also has a dual share structure consisting of ordinary shares and preferred shares. While the preferred shares are listed in the DAX and are therefore more liquid and have a dividend that is usually €0.02 higher, the ordinary shares are carrying voting rights. Currently, about 61.5% of the Henkel ordinary shares are held by the 130 family members of the Henkel family, which are basically controlling Henkel.

Novozymes

Novozymes also has a dual share structure with common stock consisting of A shares and B shares. While A shares carry 20 votes each, B shares carry only 2 votes each. Novozymes itself holds about 4.1% of the B shares. Novo Holdings A/S is holding 25.5% of the total common stock in Novozymes and is therefore controlling 72.0% of the votes. Novo Holdings A/S is wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which is not only the primary owner of Novozymes, but also the Danish diabetes company Novo Nordisk (NVO).

(Source: Novozymes Roadshow Presentation)

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)

LVMH is controlled by Bernard Arnault (and its family), who is holding 47.3% of the outstanding shares. In a rather complicated shareholder structure, this is resulting in 63.4% of the voting rights and is making Bernard Arnault the 2nd wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $149.4 billion.

(Source: LVMH Annual Report 2019)

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway doesn't really fit the formula I am using here as Berkshire Hathaway is not really controlled by a foundation or a few people by having the majority of voting rights. Nevertheless, we can agree that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are "controlling" Berkshire Hathaway and calling the shots although both have "only" 31.5% of voting power. But being chairman and vice chairman combined with holding almost one third of voting rights seems enough to have control over Berkshire Hathaway in the last decades - a path that was extremely successful for shareholders as well as Buffett and Munger themselves. Charlie Munger is 1,587th on the Forbes list of the richest men in the world with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion and Buffett is 6th with an estimated net worth of $84.4 billion.

(Source: Berkshire Hathaway Proxy Statement)

L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF)

In contrast to almost all the other companies mentioned in this article, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is not really controlling L'Oreal and doesn't have the majority of voting rights. She and her family only own 33.14% of the outstanding shares and as L'Oreal doesn't have a dual share structure, this results in about one third of the voting rights. Nevertheless, it is a company worth mentioning in this context and Francoise Bettencourt Meyer is also number 13 on the list of the wealthiest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $72.5 billion. But Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is also on the board for 21 years and Mr. Jean-Pierre Meyers is on the board for 31 years giving them a huge influence on the company. It is also worth pointing out that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) owns 23.18% of the shares and is therefore the second biggest shareholder with a huge stake in the company.

(Source: L'Oreal Annual Report)

Conclusion

We have to point out that this article is in no way a scientific study with proven findings or statements that are in any way proven or statistically significant. It is rather a "feeling" I got when analyzing companies in the past and it seems to be a pattern that many of the companies I consider to be high-quality businesses and that outperformed the market in the past are also family-run businesses. And showing several examples, which fit the pattern is no proof of my hypothesis. This article is rather a case study leaving out many more companies that also fit the criteria and would be worth mentioning: Walmart (WMT) for example, the German carmaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) or Rollins (ROL). But I might also have felt victim to some kind of bias as there might be hundreds of companies that are also family-run, but underperformed or even went bankrupt in the past decade making the findings completely wrong.

