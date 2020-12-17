Speculative investors should use potential setbacks to initiate positions in DavidsTea as an anticipated creditor settlement and a strong Q4 report provide strong potential catalysts.

Future valuation will depend on the company successfully rebuilding its topline in a profitable manner. Should the transformation progress as planned, the stock could easily double from current levels.

Extension provides additional time to negotiate a successful plan of arrangement with creditors. Estimate for potential lease termination payments increased to almost $50 million.

Court recently extended the stay of all proceedings against the company to March 19, 2021 under the Canadian Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

Discussing strong quarterly report. Transformation efforts appear to go well as the company delivered a second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all numbers discussed in the article are in Canadian dollars.

Recent events at leading Canada-based tea retailer and merchant DavidsTea (DTEA) have been well-covered by fellow contributors Barbell Investment Ideas, Value Digger and Value Kicker.

In short, COVID-19 forced the ailing company to commence restructuring proceedings under the Canadian Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), the Canadian equivalent of Chapter 11 in early July.

Subsequently, DavidsTea terminated the vast majority of its brick-and-mortar store leases to focus on its e-commerce and wholesale operations.

Photo: Closed DavidsTea store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ontario - Source: Windsorite.ca

The transformation has been shaping up well over the past couple of months as evidenced by the company's rather strong Q3/FY2020 report on Tuesday.

Source: Company Press Releases

While the change in the business model has caused gross margins to deteriorate, this is more than offset by the corresponding reductions in SG&A expense thus resulting in the company reporting positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and Q3/FY2020.

That said, cash has been on the decline for three quarters in a row now mostly due to the impact of the ongoing restructuring proceedings, which require the company to make vendor deposits for both services and purchases of inventory-related goods.

With Q4 usually being the company's, by far, strongest quarter expect the trend to reverse and DavidsTea to generate a very substantial amount of cash this quarter. This pattern is also evidenced by last year's numbers shown in the table above.

Using last year's sequential growth rate as a proxy, Q4 sales could reach $50 million which should result in adjusted EBITDA of $10+ million.

Unfortunately, DavidsTea still needs to come to terms with landlords. In its most recent 10-Q, the company estimates almost $50 million in potential compensation payments for terminated store leases:

As a result of the termination of leases pursuant to the Restructuring Plan, included in these net Restructuring Plan activities amounts are estimates the Company has made for allowed claims in the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020 amounting to $6.7 million and $49.6 million, respectively. The estimate for the allowed claim is based on the Company’s best estimate and is based on the total undiscounted lease liability offset by an estimate of the losses that affected landlords will be able to successfully mitigate, informed by proofs of claim submitted by creditors. This provision is subject to significant estimation uncertainty, as proceedings are in a preliminary stage. Changes to the provision in future periods may be material and will be recorded through earnings.

The Québec Superior Court recently extended the previously-announced stay of all proceedings against the company to March 19, 2021 thus providing additional time for DavidsTea to negotiate a formal plan of arrangement. Given expectations for ongoing EBITDA profitability and meaningful cash generation on an annual basis, I firmly expect the company to come to an amicable solution without diluting current shareholders.

Extrapolating from the results achieved in Q2 and Q3/FY2020, I would estimate FY2021 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 million after lease payments for its remaining 18 brick-and-mortar stores, not too bad for an online retailer with a market capitalization of just slightly above US$60 million even after the stock's 200%+ rally from its July lows.

That said, enterprise value is closer to US$85 million after giving effect to the company's cash balance and the potential landlord settlement but this number does not account for the cash the company is expected to generate this quarter.

But with the average EV/EBITDA multiple in the overall retail and trade sector being approximately 13.6 and online retailers trading at an average multiple of 23.6, there appears to be plenty of room for multiple expansion once the company emerges successfully from CCAA protection.

Average EV/EBITDA multiples in the retail and trade sector worldwide in 2019 and 2020, by industry - Source: Statista.com

As DavidsTea does not break out revenues from its e-commerce and wholesale operations, a discount for the wholesale part of the business seems warranted.

For example, assigning an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15 to the company would result in a share price target of approximately US$5 or more than 100% upside from current levels.

While fellow contributor Value Kicker has raised some serious concerns regarding the company's ability to protect its brand recognition with the important in-store experience for customers largely gone, recent results have been promising, particularly from a bottom-line perspective.

Bottom Line

DavidsTea's transformation from a brick-and-mortar retailer to a company focused on e-commerce and wholesale operations appears to go well so far.

The court has granted the company another three months to negotiate a plan of arrangement with creditors which I firmly expect to be non-dilutive to current shareholders.

Future valuation will mostly depend on the company's ability to grow sales profitably after the top-line setback caused by recent store closures.

Unlike fellow contributor Value Digger, I do not expect the business to be sold anytime soon, particularly not after the controlling shareholder's daughter has been appointed to the CEO post.

While the stock might be due for a breather after rallying 100% over the past month alone, an anticipated healthy fourth quarter and a likely creditor settlement before March 19 provides strong potential catalysts for the shares to pick up steam again.

Personally, I sold my small position bought after the restructuring announcement in mid-July into Wednesday's early momentum stampede and will be looking for a re-entry at levels around $2.

While Q4 results won't be reported before mid-April at the earliest point, I fully expect the company to successfully negotiate a viable plan of arrangement until March 19 which should provide another boost to the shares.

Speculative investors should consider using setbacks in DavidsTea's shares to initiate positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DTEA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.