It is rare to find stock dislocations that are this severe in public companies. That is certainly true of solid companies with great underlying assets and fundamentals. I am not referring to high-flying IPOs and companies with no earnings that trade at massive valuations. That is speculation and considerable risk. I relish finding great companies at huge discounts that if I am wrong, the stock might be flat to up a little bit without any real injury, and if I am right, they will make an outsized and eye-popping return. With the perspective and belief that we can find such gems perhaps once or twice in a decade, I take a very aggressive stance, an oversized position, and become very vocal about my conviction. After all, when one finds such a massive dislocation, I believe one should "stick the neck out." I have never found it helpful when analysts hover around consensus and do not conduct their own rigorous analysis. The sell-side tends towards group-think and are reticent to make an aggressive call. I prefer analysts are quiet when there is nothing to say, but to speak loudly and clearly when they have conviction. That is how I approach stocks and investing.

When I first wrote about Trinseo back in January 2015, I was criticized and even mocked by some critics for having such an optimistic outlook for the recent IPO from Bain Capital. I stated my conviction that the stock would at least triple in my base case. The stock actually went up more than 6x by 2018. When I again revisited TSE on the long-side in March of this year, I received many messages and email critiques that my numbers and upside expectations were too aggressive. Again now as in 2015, it looks to be conservative. And in this case, much like nearly six years ago, the sell-side was bearish on the name, and the stock was heavily shorted. In fact, after blowing out the numbers again this year, one sell-side analyst actually DOWNGRADED. I continue to be amazed. TSE has tripled since March lows, but in fairness, it never should have reached the teens. The panic from COVID caused massive dislocations. It was appropriate then, and remains the case now, to be a time to stick the neck out. I will walk through the update in detail and explain my thesis and reasoning for why this stock will soon ascend to new all-time highs.

Looking at a 5-year Stock Chart of TSE, it is clear that while TSE has bounced nicely off of the March lows, it has a long way to recover. The stock still remains nearly 50% lower than its highs over the past two-and-a-half years. And this is prior to factoring in the enormous value creation that will result from TSE's acquisition of Arkema's PMMA business.

SOURCE: Yahoo Finance

Monday morning TSE updated the market on current trading, the potential sale of its synthetic rubber business, and the acquisition of an engineering plastics business from European chemical company Arkema. While it was a lot of news for the market to process on a slow day in the middle of December when many market participants are just winding down for the year, the news here was not only uniformly positive but dramatically so. I will walk through each of the pieces. Before going through each of the announcements, I think it is worthwhile to mention a negatively perceived headline that is likely giving some investors pause as they have not digested the full impact of the announcements.

Cutting the Dividend? Sometimes Redeployment of Capital is Great

I suspect the primary reason TSE stock has not rocketed up immediately from the very positive news this week is that some people are knee-jerk selling that held TSE purely for the dividend. (Also, analyst numbers remain absurdly low.) The company reduced the dividend for what I believe will be a short period of time to utilize that capital in a very accretive way. If someone tells me that my dividend will be reduced for a few quarters but my earnings are going to increase by 40%, I will happily take that deal any day of the week. The company is quite conservative so they decided to reduce the dividend until they reduce the leverage to the low to mid 2x versus the 3.5x they mentioned on the call as a consequence of the acquisition. The reality is that the leverage will not reach 3.5x because the concurrent sale of the synthetic rubber business will decrease the leverage. Because they have announced an agreement with a buyer (several buyers already wanting to buy it) they cannot show the impact of this sale on the leverage reduction yet (they don’t have the transaction value on the synthetic rubber sale). This is why they can only show the increase in debt from the PMMA acquisition but not yet the partial offset on the leverage from the rubber sale. They said on the call that they expect synthetic rubber to be sold in the course of the first half of 2021. This means that while the leverage will be higher than it is today, it will be quite a bit lower than the 3.5x they mentioned. We think adjusted for both the purchase and the sale, leverage will be in the high 2x. The company will very likely bring the dividend back up as soon as they are back in the mid 2x in terms of leverage. This means that the reduction in the dividend is short term in nature, particularly in light of the amount of cash this company generates. Any smart investor will take advantage of this temporarily selling from the dividend players as the stock will move a lot higher as soon as this imbalance is cleaned up.

PART 1 - Current Trading and Upside Preannouncement for Q4

The company guided Q4 EBITDA to a range of $137 million to $152 million, so a midpoint of $144 million, which is 62% higher than consensus. Despite consensus having been moved higher for Q4 after a significant earnings/ guidance beats earlier this year, the 62% beat speaks to how dramatically the market continues to underestimate the earnings power of this company. For reference, wall street analyst consensus for 2020 EBITDA was $125 million as of the end of Q2 (5 months ago), while today, expectations for 2020 EBITDA are $273 million. Mind you, this is still 8% below the $295 million that the company is guiding for the year. With two weeks remaining in the quarter, and with a business that has lead times of 4 weeks or more, I suspect the company is quite confident it will at least meet its guidance. Importantly, this includes $35 million of negative impact of raw material timing due to the dramatic volatility in oil during the pandemic. So, on an underlying basis, EBITDA for 2020 is really $330 million. While sell-side analysts have been forced to move their estimates for 2021 higher, they are continuing to underestimate the earnings power and its recovery. Historically, Q4 is seasonally lower than the average of the other three quarters, so if anything, if we simply look at annualizing Q4 will underestimate the full year run rate. However, simply annualizing Q4 we should be getting to a $576 million EBITDA number for 2021, compared to the most updated consensus of $402 million. I am not backing out the $20 million of raw material timing from the Q4 guidance because I expect oil to gradually move higher in 2021 as the economic recovery accelerates once the vaccine is more broadly distributed. However, if we want to be extra conservative, we can back out the $20 million of raw material timing which brings the annualized EBITDA number to $496 million. This is still 24% above consensus, and this assumes Q4 has average seasonality which it does not. if you adjust for seasonality the number will be higher. Let me repeat, using the current run rate, even though we are seeing a surge in infections and the vaccine is still to be rolled out, and without adjusting for seasonality, EBITDA for 2021 should be somewhere between $496 and $576 million or between 24% and 43% higher than consensus.

Look at the chart below to see how TSE stock is underperforming the underlying commodities.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

PART 2 - Sale of Synthetic Rubber

The company announced that it has started a process to move the portfolio towards more specialized chemical grades, with lower volatility, higher margins, and lower capital intensity. While we like the synthetic rubber business, we think the company is very smart to move into higher return products that will also give Trinseo a higher multiple in the marketplace. Based on consensus EBITDA for 2021, TSE trades at 5.9x (multiple is between 4.2x and 4.9x using the 2021 numbers we just walked through, $496 to $576, which we think are too low), and based on the comments from the CEO on the call, we think the multiple they will receive for the rubber business will be quite a big higher than this, probably in the 8 to 10x range. As a comp, European chemical player Lanxess, recently sold its synthetic rubber business for 8x EBITDA (a sell-side analyst, Matthew Blair from Tudor Pickering on the TSE update call from Monday quoted an erroneous 7.3 number – the Lanxess sale was done in two parts so one needs to look at the adjusted combined number). Trinseo mentioned on the call (and we agree with this) that Trinseo’s synthetic rubber portfolio is quite a bit better than the one Lanxess sold as Lanxess had a lot of commodity-grade EPMD and ESBR relative to Trinseo’s specialized SSBR mix, and therefore he would expect the valuation to compare favorably to that of the Lanxess transaction). While The business has been temporarily depressed to the sharp contraction in auto production, delayed purchases of tires due to multiple lockdowns, and heavy supply chain destocking, we believe normalized EBITDA for this business is over $100 million (they did $175 million when the market was strong). For a company with an EV of $2.4 billion, selling rubber for $800 million to $1 billion or more will be incredibly accretive. In addition, since the sales process is already far along and the Trinseo CEO said on the call he expects this sale to be done in the first half of 2021, this also means that any perceived risk of higher leverage from the acquisition for Arkema will soon prove to be misplaced. As the synthetic rubber sale will happen almost simultaneously with the acquisition, the increase in leverage will be much more modest.

PART 3 - Acquisition of PMMA Business from Arkema

Consistent with Trinseo’s strategy of transitioning the portfolio toward products of higher return and lower volatility, the company announced, what we believe to be a very attractive acquisition of specialty engineering plastic from Arkema. PMMA’s leverage to light-weighting trends in automotive as we move to greater EV penetration should drive higher revenue growth further helping both earnings and the valuation multiple. The acquisition is a very good fit for the company as Trinseo already serves these customers through its existing engineering plastics business, which means they know the business and the market well, in addition to benefiting from significant synergies. The acquisition multiple is 6.2x EBITDA on a somewhat depressed 2020 EBITDA number (but 5x EBITDA on 2019). It is important to notice that this number includes zero revenue synergies. While we are usually skeptical of revenue synergies, we think there may material upside from revenue synergies in this case due to the following: 70% of the global PMMA market is in Asia, but the business Trinseo is acquiring from Arkema has virtually no Asia exposure. As a European company, Arkema had focused the business almost exclusively on the markets of Europe and North America. Given that Trinseo is already enjoying a strong position with the same potential customers in Asia through its own engineering plastics business, we think it is quite reasonable to assume that Trinseo could potentially get meaningful revenue synergies. There is no reason this PMMA business with its differentiated products could not take its fair share of the Asia market. We can see from the historical information of the acquired PMMA business that it has maintained high margins with earnings stability despite heightened macro volatility over the last few years. Finally, and importantly, while the EBITDA multiple is quite low at 5x 2019 EBITDA, the cash flow multiple is ever more attractive. Trinseo showed on one of the slides that the cash flow conversion of the acquired business is 90%, which is very high for a chemical business and a testament to the fact that this business has both high returns and low capital intensity. Not only will this generate a significant amount of cash, but it will also help the company receive a higher multiple in the market, as these are the exact characteristics that investors pay a premium for. Finally, and probably most importantly, the acquisition is incredibly accretive. To put some numbers around it, even without the deleveraging effect of the synthetic rubber sale, even assuming they finance this acquisition through debt and cash on the balance sheet, the acquisition is 40% accretive on EBITDA and even more so on EPS and cash flow. Let me say that again, the earnings generated by TSE will be more than 40% higher as a result of this transaction net of the financing cost. So, if there was a 24% to 43% upside to consensus before the deal, now the upside is significantly higher.

CONCLUSION

We suspect that once people start focusing on the various pieces here and what it means for earnings power, the stock will move significantly higher. We already believed the stock was at least a triple from here before the deal was announced. With an incremental 40% of earnings from the deal plus the accretion of the synthetic rubber sale, the upside increases materially. While I do not expect this to happen from one day to the next, I think it is clear the company is likely to crush consensus estimates for years to come, which will force people to wake up and value the stock appropriately. That is, of course, assuming the company doesn’t get acquired first. The stock market can be very flimsy, but the private equity community knows what this asset is worth (Bain capital already took TSE private once, back in 2010) while the higher return portfolio that TSE is moving to is also increasingly attractive for strategic acquirers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.