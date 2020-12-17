Data from Brazil and Australia points out another factor that seems to be affecting the decision by travelers to a higher degree than the fear of catching the virus.

There is a common belief that the fear of contracting Covid-19 is the biggest obstacle for the airline industry, but there's reason to believe this is inaccurate.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was my first investment after I tied the knot with my long-term partner, and I invested in the troubled airline company not because its stock ticker rhymes with "love". In an article I published nearly three months ago, I discussed why Southwest is well-positioned to recover faster than its closest rivals. The relatively strong balance sheet, the market-leading position in the domestic segment, and the expected recovery in 2021 were the primary reasons that led me to invest in Southwest. The stock price has appreciated 16% since then, but I believe this is just the beginning of good things. Using conservative assumptions in my discounted cash flow model, I find Southwest to be still undervalued. For this reason, I am continuing to accumulate shares at the current price level of around $46.

The dark clouds

Investing in airlines carries significant risks because of the challenging macro conditions. The International Air Transport Association projected a net loss of $15.8 billion for 2021 in June, but has since then revised this to a loss of $38.7 billion upon incorporating the negative impact of the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Commenting on the adverse developments, IATA's Director General Alexandre de Juniac said:

This crisis is devastating and unrelenting. Airlines have cut costs by 45.8%, but revenues are down 60.9%. The result is that airlines will lose $66 for every passenger carried this year for a total net loss of $118.5 billion. This loss will be reduced sharply by $80 billion in 2021. But the prospect of losing $38.7 billion next year is nothing to celebrate. We need to get borders safely re-opened without quarantine so that people will fly again. And with airlines expected to bleed cash at least until the fourth quarter of 2021 there is no time to lose.

That's not all. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly also believes that the near future is not going to be good for the company. In an interview with the Wings Club of New York a week ago, Kelly said:

January and February are bound to be really tough months - winter time, high caseloads - and they are seasonally soft anyway. We can get started on the vaccine process and get started on recovery, but we've got a long way to go.

The above statements certainly won't bode well with investors who have skin in the game, but embracing the reality is key to identifying mispriced bets. Expecting Southwest to report good numbers and the stock to immediately gather momentum is a tad too unrealistic. But this is not a good enough reason for me to book the gains.

To make matters worse, Southwest is on the verge of laying off up to 13% of its workforce (approximately 6,828 jobs) as the company is struggling to align costs with revenue. If the government announces a stimulus package that includes airlines in the coming weeks, Southwest would be in a position to prevent this from happening. In case Southwest is forced to lay off its staff, the market is likely to punish the company temporarily as it would serve as a reality check for investors who have bid up the stock price in the last few weeks.

Let's put the bad news behind and discuss why I believe Southwest stock has legs.

The silver linings

The market reactions to economic developments tend to be determined not by absolute numbers, but by relative numbers. In other words, the earnings of a company mean nothing in absolute terms, but the degree of positive or negative earnings surprises will move the market. This is exactly what will be at play for the airline sector in 2021.

Even though a loss of over $38 billion in 2021 sounds daunting, Mr. Market is likely to reward airline companies that post strong earnings in comparison to reported numbers this year. The key here is that investors, as usual, will be looking at things comparatively, and there will be a significant improvement in the numbers next year in comparison to 2020. This is one of the reasons why Southwest might continue to head higher even though a full recovery is not in the vicinity.

The positive developments from the vaccine front is another driver of airline stock prices, but this is arguably baked into the current market prices. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) announcement in early-November lifted airline stocks, but the prices have stabilized since then.

The next big news would come in the form of increased bookings for the latter half of 2021. A closer evaluation of industry conditions around the world suggests Southwest will face robust demand in the second half of 2021. The findings that I discuss below are at the core of my investment thesis for Southwest.

In order to make an educated guess as to when the airline industry will recover, one needs to understand the reasons behind the current slump in demand. It would be easy to point the finger at Covid-19 and claim that most of the travelers are staying indoors because of the fear of contracting the virus. On the contrary, there is reason to believe that travel restrictions imposed by governments and the quarantine rules have played the anchor role in drying up the demand for travel. Let's look at two countries with sizeable domestic air travel markets; Australia and Brazil.

Brazil is struggling to flatten the curve as illustrated below, and new cases continue to rise dramatically. Total cases have surpassed 7 million and Brazil is only behind the U.S. and India in the list.

Source: Worldometer

Australia, on the other hand, has successfully contained the spread of the virus. The curve has been flat for many months, and the country has reported 28,000+ cases in total, which is considerably lower than that of Brazil.

Source: Worldometer

Taking this into account, an investor might assume that the domestic air travel market in Australia should have recovered by now, but that couldn't have been far from the truth. In fact, the domestic air travel market in Brazil is doing much better than its Australian counterpart, which gives reason to believe that the number of Covid-19 infections, or the lack of it, is not the sole driver of the demand for air travel. As illustrated below, Domestic Brazil reported an improvement from July to August whereas it was the opposite for Domestic Australia.

Source: IATA August publication

Even if we expand the time horizon to include data from October, it's evident that Brazil is faring much better than Australia from a revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) perspective.

Source: IATA October publication

If we dig deep to identify the factors that have differentiated these two markets, government restrictions stand out as one of the major drivers of demand for domestic air travel. In Australia, traveling between cities has been restricted since March, but Brazil has not been that strict when it comes to domestic travel even though Covid-19 infections are continuing to hit new highs. This goes on to suggest that there is a strong negative correlation between travel restrictions and the demand for air travel. There is a negative correlation between Covid-19 cases and the demand for air travel as well but arguably to a lesser degree. With this realization, it becomes easier to understand why Southwest stands to gain in the coming months.

Even though it would take months or even years to successfully eradicate the threat of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines will lead to more relaxed travel conditions, and quarantine rules are likely to be waived in most parts of the world. The pent-up demand for travel will then lead to higher ticket bookings, and the domestic market is likely to recover much faster than the international segment. Southwest, as the leading player in the U.S. domestic market, will thrive in such a situation.

Last but not least, the pandemic will lead to operating efficiencies in the airline companies that survive the onslaught. The strong liquidity profile of Southwest should leave no investor in doubt about its ability to survive, and the post-pandemic Southwest will be more operationally efficient and capital efficient as the company applies its learnings from the recession to tweak its business model for the better.

Southwest is undervalued

When evaluating an investment opportunity, the key is to determine an appropriate expected return that is in line with the risks of the said investment. In case the expected return sufficiently compensates an investor for bearing the associated risks, such an investment can be deemed attractive. It's important to keep this in mind when evaluating the prospects for Southwest.

Southwest is one of the lowest-risk airlines to bet on because of its strong balance sheet. For this reason, Southwest does not necessarily have to beat the market performance of the likes of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) to qualify as a candidate for a growth investor's portfolio as it is all about risk and reward.

Using conservative assumptions about revenue growth and CapEx requirements in my DCF model, I arrived at an intrinsic value estimate of $57 per share, implying an upside of 24% from the current market price of around $45.70 (please drop me a message if you want the full earnings model in Excel format).

Takeaway

A couple of things first. My investment time horizon is extensive and I'm talking about multiple decades here. I am a risk-seeking investor too and I prioritize growth over capital preservation. Because of these two characteristics, I see Southwest as attractively priced, which might not be the case for each and every investor reading this article. Even though Southwest stock has almost doubled from the lows reported in June, I believe this is just the beginning of many good things to come. Even though the stock looks expensive when compared with its average multiples, adjustments need to be made to account for the business cycle effect. In absolute terms, the stock is undervalued.

