RCM Technologies (RCMT) is primarily a staffing company that has seen their business decimated in the wake of Covid primarily because their revenues were heavily tied to Covid sensitive sectors, in particular public schools. To date the share price has seen modest rebound from the Covid lows recovering only about half of its share price despite sticky cost cutting moves and strong likelihood of a resumption in business and significant profitability once things return to normal. With 15% fewer shares due to a recent buyback at attractive prices and some of the expense reductions made recently the company could easily trade at 2 times EBITDA and less than 4 times earnings when things normalize offering substantial upside. In addition the business in whole or part may be an attractive buyout candidate and worth significantly more than the current 19 million dollar market cap based on the sum of its parts. Finally their foray into telehealth offers a call option on a high growth sector that could expand the multiple.

RCM Technologies consists of 3 discreet lines of business of business all revolving around professional services and staffing. The breakdowns below are for fiscal 2019.

Specialty healthcare:

This segment primarily provides health care staffing services including nurses, paraprofessionals and doctors. Roughly 75% of the healthcare segment's revenue comes from staffing healthcare professionals at schools. This is the largest of the three businesses accounting for 47% of revenue in 2019. School placements alone account for over 30% of the entire company's revenue. Margins in this segment were 23.4% in 2019.

Engineering services:

The engineering services business provides engineering consulting services including design, analysis, technical support services, and some EPC work for a variety of industries including utilities which is their largest area of focus, but also aerospace, CBD, alternative energy, and industrial. The engineering division provides roughly 35% of the company's revenue. Gross margins for the engineering business were 27.2% in 2019.

Technology consulting:

The companies IT consulting business provides staff augmentation services as well as project based work. Industries served include life science, financial, and manufacturing. In 2019 the IT segment accounted for 18% of the company's revenue, and carried margins of 27.2% in 2019.

Seasonality:

The companies business has an element of seasonality due to staffing at schools which falls off in the summer months and ramps back up when children return back to school. As a result Q3 tends to be weaker than other parts of the year.

So setting the stage a bit here I want to walk through the business in 2019 and what happened during the Covid pandemic. 2019 generated earnings of 4 million dollars on revenues of 191 million dollars. The tax rate in 2019 was lower due to a tax benefit so normalized earnings were more like 3.3 million dollars. Using the current share count of 11.5 million shares that puts 2019 earnings at .29/share. This is the pre-Covid baseline. Covid of course hit and much of the healthcare staffing business which in turn is involved in staffing public schools with nurses and paraprofessionals was hit quite badly. Overall revenue comparisons look ugly with Q2 down 35.7% year over year.

This turned the companies 9 month 2019 profit of 3 million dollars to a 7.2 million dollar loss (Note this loss included a large one time arbitration expense. Ex'ing that out results in a 9 month loss of closer to 1.5 million). As a bit of an example Q3 saw revenue from school clients drop from 10.4 million in a seasonally weak Q3 of 2019 to a painful 3.9 million in 2020 for a harrowing drop of 62%. Ultimately I don't see quite the level of uncertainty here as I do with say cruise ships. Are children going to return to school? Of course. Are they still going to require nurses? Again of course, and it's conceivable that there will be even more focus and more resources devoted to medical staff in schools than before the pandemic. So should the company be trading at a shade over half its 2019 price? I don't think so.

But as with many companies it isn't just a return to normal. They made numerous changes to the business, some of which will be sticky, that should leverage earnings beyond their 2019 numbers as the world returns to normal. First and most notable there has been a dramatic reduction in expenses. At current run rates they have removed about 6 million dollars from their expense structure on an annualized basis. The company has said some of this is variable, and will be flexed back up as business returns, but they have also deemed many of those changes to be permanent and expect those to result in greater operating leverage going forward. Some of those changes include rationalizing their required space for the business to reduce lease costs, headcount reductions, and generalized efficiencies that will be durable. From a modeling perspective 2 million dollars of annualized savings seems reasonable. In addition they have been extremely effective managing their cash flow since Covid hit. Since the beginning of 2020 aggressive collection efforts have reduced receivables from 60 million dollars to 33 million dollars. Overall they generated 24 million dollars in operating cash flow over the first 9 months of 2020. That allowed them to reduce debt by 21 million dollars and interest expense from 390k in Q3 2019 to 126k in Q3 2020. By the third quarter of 2020 the operating loss had been reduced to $158k in a seasonally weak quarter. The company indicated on the Q3 conference call that they expect sequential improvement in Q4.

In addition to the operational improvements in June of 2020 the company opportunistically bought back roughly 1.9 million shares at an attractive 1.20 per share which should leverage those improved earnings into better EPS numbers as earnings return. As part of that buyback CEO Bradley Vizi bought 850,000 shares, CFO Kevin Miller bought 150,000 shares, and board member Roger Ballou bought 100,000 shares. Collectively insiders bought 1.15 million shares for roughly 1.4 million dollars, quite a vote of confidence. The money to purchase the shares was borrowed and had to be approved by their lenders. Lender approval in the middle of a pandemic for a share buyback also shows quite a vote of confidence in the value of the business.

So looking at a theoretical pro-forma company from 2019 and applying 2 million dollars in sticky cost savings and about 1 million dollars in interest savings results in an additional 3 million dollars of pre-tax earnings or approximately 2 million dollars after tax. That in turn would have resulted in 2019 earnings of .49 per share. This is not to say they will return to a normal run rate in early 2021. They won't. School reopenings are at best a mixed bag in their biggest 3 markets (New York, Chicago, Hawaii). In addition even when schools do return, employees who have drifted away from the company when the work went away will have to be replaced. You can't staff employees you don't have. The normalization process will take a year or more as it will with many businesses, but it should return. It will return for a company that will be leaner, with greater operating leverage and the potential to earn .50 or more a share. As that normalization becomes obvious the stock should re-rate to reflect that earnings power.

Insider ownership:

Insiders are well aligned with shareholders due to heavy ownership. Earlier we mentioned the 850,000 share insider purchases back in June. Insider ownership breaks out as follows *

Name Role Shares Owned Bradley Vizi CEO 2,054,960 Kevin Miller CFO 614,231 Roger Ballou Director 188,907 Leon Kopyt Founder/Director 600,547

Insiders as a group own over 25% of the company shares.

Telehealth wildcard:

The company has been working on a telehealth offering. There is some sign they are now serious about moving the revenue needle on that business as the last conference call indicated they are hiring a dedicated salesperson specifically to sell telehealth. They are targeting their existing markets such as schools. Cross selling telehealth services into schools where they already have a relationship just makes sense. The state of Hawaii where they have an existing relationship specifically used telehealth services during the pandemic, and I think its reasonable to think a lot of districts will look at this. That business not only has the potential to juice revenue, but it could juice multiples as well given telehealth is a touch sexier than generic medical staffing. New business initiatives tend to take more time to bear fruit than you expect if they are successful at all, so I don't think this is worth much emphasis unless or until we start seeing contracts, but if successful it offers significant upside.

Valuation:

First before talking about valuation I want to take a brief tour of ownership history. The current CEO Bradley Vizi is a CFA with a history as the director of Legion Partners. He became involved as an activist investor first gaining a board seat in 2013 and then taking over as CEO in 2018. I am postulating that he is ultimately interested in earning a proper return on his investment, and will attempt to manage the company with that in mind. In other words he will want the share price higher and will do things to make that happen.

I'll approach this from a sum of the parts. Looking at this company I see three distinct businesses that don't fit together particularly well. Their only real commonality is they all provide professional services. At the same time prior to 2020 these businesses required 40 million dollars of SG&A overhead per year. It's easy to imagine acquirers being interested in picking off these individual businesses, rolling them into their existing infrastructure, and cutting those overhead costs. Given the current 19 million dollar market cap and 190 million in annualized 2019 revenues this seems like a very plausible path to extracting value.

Engineering business:

Given the moving parts associated with the pandemic, and general impact on profitability I'm going to use sales multiples and provide a discount to the average to be conservative. This will be based on trailing 12 month revenues. I'll allocate liabilities across the 3 business based on their contribution to overall revenue. Multiples are sourced from eval.tech

Industry: Services-Engineering Services

Average EV/Revenue Multiple: 0.83

RCMT Engineering services EV:

RCMT Engineering services revenue TTM: 58.3 million

Engineering Services share of corporate debt: 4.6 million

Engineering Services share of corporate cash: 0.2 million

Applying a discount to the average and assuming a 0.75 multiple over TTM sales figures yields an enterprise value of 43.7 million dollars or 3.80 per share. Another way to approach it is by looking at comparable acquisitions. EEI announced an acquisition valued at 65 million dollars in late 2019 with TTM revenue of 88.5 million dollars, and net 13 million dollars cash on the books. Priced as EV/Sales this values EEI at roughly 0.6 EV/Sales. A similar sale would value the engineering services business at 2.70 per share. Somewhere in the realm of 3 dollars a share seems reasonable here.

Health care business

This one is harder to value from an industry perspective as your larger players like AMN Healthcare (AMN) or Country Healthcare (CCRN) are much larger and there are fewer relevant comps. Using some previous AMN acquisitions as a ballpark benchmark seems reasonable enough.

In 2019 AMN purchased Advanced Medical Personnel Services in a deal valued at 200 million dollars. At the time of the acquisition Advanced medical had 140 million dollars in annualized revenue and 20 million dollars of EBITDA for a 7 times EBITDA multiple. Using 2019 EBITDA for the company as a whole of 8.2 million and pro-rating the health care business share based on its percentage of operating income suggests EBITDA of 2.9 million for the healthcare segment in 2019. A 7 multiple would imply fair value of 21 million dollars or just under 2 dollars per share. This number seems very conservative as I see the healthcare segment with built in contracts and relationships as potentially the most valuable segment.

IT business:

This is perhaps the least interesting business of the 3 given a weak profitability profile even prior to the pandemic. Given that profile and roughly 30 million a year in sales a fire sale price of 20% of revenue or 6 million a share seems conservative resulting in a price of 0.50 per share.

Overall that implies a conservative break up value of 5.50 per share which happens to coincide with B. Riley's price target of 6 dollars a share pre-pandemic. A sale of any of the 3 businesses would enhance shareholder value significantly.

Risks

What fun is it to talk about those sweet rewards without mentioning all the cool stuff that can blow up in your face? RCMT has those as well.

Revenue concentration is a concern. New York and Hawaii are their 2 largest customers accounting for 17% and 11% of revenue respectively. New York will have contracts expiring over the next 2 years. These are long running relationships with 3 year contracts plus 2 option years. There doesn't seem to be a huge risk of losing that business, but it can happen.

The company has cited they have an old ERP system that will need to be replaced. These software implementations are another area that have been a money pit/disaster for small companies. They have in house IT people though right? They should know a few things about implementing software.

Capital spending plans can impact them on the engineering side. Specifically they are hostage to the capital budgets of utilities which have been softer as of late.

General economic risks in the aftermath of Covid will remain for them as they will for every other business.

Conclusion: Motivated management looking to exit and a leaner cost structure suggests significant upside for a business that should be sure to return to some semblance of normal in 2021.

