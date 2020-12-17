It's still hard to justify Workhorse's (NASDAQ:WKHS) current valuation, even if we take the possible USPS contract into account. By lacking the capabilities to manufacture large orders and having a history of under-delivering, it's unlikely that Workhorse will receive the full $8.1 billion USPS contract to manufacture EVs for the postal service. With a market cap of over $2.5 billion and a projected 2021 revenue of only $138 million, we continue to believe that Workhorse is a gambling stock that will continue to aggressively move in both directions, but will be unable to create shareholder value in the long term. For that reason, we have no position in the company.

Lots of Challenges Ahead

Workhorse is known for its C-Series electric vans, which the company produces for various enterprises across the US. In addition, the company is currently in the final stage of bidding for the $8.1 billion contract to manufacture its vans for the USPS, and that's the main reason why its stock skyrocketed in recent months. Other than that, nothing is interesting about Workhorse. The company has been in business for more than two decades already, and it has failed to achieve anything meaningful to this day. Workhorse is currently full of debt and it's unlikely that it will receive any portion of the USPS contract at all this year.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

The latest earnings report showed that Workhorse had $565,000 in revenues in Q3, way below analysts' estimates by $1.25 million. At the same time, the company had a net loss of $84.1 million. Despite such a poor performance, Workhorse currently trades at a market cap of more than $2.5 billion simply due to the fact that the USPS contract is still in play. For 2021, the Street estimates that the company will make less than $150 million in revenues, which clearly shows that it's hard to justify its current valuation.

The major problem of Workhorse at this stage is its lack of manufacturing capabilities. In October, Fuzzy Panda Research reported that Workhorse doesn't have enough capabilities to deliver the USPS order if it manages to win the contract. In addition, after the company said that it will be unable to meet its production guidance for 300 to 400 C-Series vehicles for this year, it's safe to assume that that thesis appears to be true. With limited capabilities, lack of pricing advantages, and constant supply chain issues, Workhorse is unlikely to win the whole USPS contract.

For that reason, if Workhorse somehow wins some portion of the USPS contract, it will most likely outsource its production to Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) and others, which in the end will negatively impact its overall margins that are already in the negative territory. In addition, we should also not forget that USPS is a heavily regulated governmental enterprise, which is unlikely to give a 165,000 order for new vans to a small company that is unable to produce even a couple of thousands of vans in a year.

However, on the other hand, it makes sense for USPS to order an electric version of its vans due to the fact that the whole world is going carbon neutral and the US is about to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord next year. Since Workhorse is the only EV manufacturer among the three final contenders, it still has a chance to get some portion of the contract. Despite this, there's a risk that Ford (NYSE:F) along with Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) decides to revise its final bid for the prototype and make an all-electric vehicle for USPS. Just recently, Ford has unveiled its new all-electric EV van E-Transit and the company has close ties with USPS, which still uses some versions of its vans across the country. If that's going to be the case, then Workhorse without the USPS contract will have a hard time gaining any market share. As more car manufacturers like General Motors (NYSE:GM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), and others are entering the EV field and are preparing for an all-electric future, it's hard to imagine how Workhorse without the USPS contract and with $123 million in debt and no growth prospects will be able to stay afloat.

Considering all of this, we stick to our opinion that Workhorse is a gambling stock and not a real investment, and it's hard to justify its ~$2.5 billion market cap. The company has been in business for more than two decades already, and it still hasn't achieved anything meaningful to this day. It continues to lose money nearly every quarter and the only thing that could save it is a governmental contract, which no one knows when it will be approved. We should not forget that the planning process for the bidding for the new van prototype started back in 2015, and it takes a long time to finalize such a big governmental order. Considering this, there's no guarantee that the decision on the USPS contract will come in the following months, so there's a high chance that Workhorse's stock will continue to be volatile from time to time. For that reason, we have no position in the company at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.