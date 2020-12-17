There were periods in the past when EFV trounced both EFA, the U.S. market benchmark, and even the U.S. growth cohort.

EFV is overweight in stocks from the financials, industrials, and materials, while EFA's third-largest sector is healthcare.

334 equities that are constituents of the MSCI EAFE Index failed the value test and thus were not included in the EFV portfolio.

P/E, P/B, and dividend yield are not the best choice in many complex cases.

EFV's purpose is to track the investment results of the MSCI EAFE Value Index, which represents a narrower fraction of the MSCI EAFE Index since equities with poor value characteristics were removed.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) is an underpriced equities-focused alternative to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) with a standardized yield of 2.6%.

In the article, I would like to take a deeper look at the fund and discuss why it would be a mistake to say value investing has totally failed despite the ETF's bleak total cumulative returns.

The top line

EFV can help investors to expand their geographic footprint by gaining exposure to the universe of the developed world equities, while also establishing a margin of safety by holding shares of relatively underappreciated companies that have a lower risk of a steep price decline in the case they don't live up to the market's expectations for sales/earnings growth. At the same time, the concept of investing in the developed world only has limitations not obvious upon a superficial review. I discussed this issue in greater depth in the previous article with the example of EVRAZ plc (OTCPK: EVRZF).

What are the valuation metrics that lie at the crux of MSCI's methodology? Only three ratios are used: "book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price and dividend yield."

At the moment, EFV's P/E (Last Twelve Months; iShares does not provide Forward P/Es) is marginally north of 13x. For a broader context, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) has a P/E of 16.7x. The IVV investors pay substantially more: close to $25 per $1 of EPS.

But here comes an obvious flaw: though the above-mentioned value indicators are used frequently in equity research, they are not the best choice in many complex cases. For example, for heavily-indebted, capital-intensive businesses, Enterprise Value/EBITDA (in combination with ROTC or CROTC) would be a much better ratio than P/E (in combination with ROE or CROE). Still, I like that MSCI uses P/B, as the ratio can help to remove companies with bloated debt: a high level of borrowings translates into lower shareholder equity and, hence, higher P/B.

A deeper look at holdings

As of December 15 (the most recent data available on the iShares website), the fund had 564 holdings. Only 537 of them were classified as Equity. As in the case of EFA, other asset classes, including Cash, Futures, etc., can also be found in the portfolio.

Combined, the ten largest players have a weight of 15.69%. The most significant asset is shares of a pharmaceuticals industry heavyweight Novartis (NVS), which have a 2.51% weight.

Given the fund has an immense portfolio, it would be a tough and exceedingly time-consuming task to scrupulously analyze the valuations of all the holdings. So, I took the ten largest constituents and checked their Value Grades.

The author's work. Data from iShares, Seeking Alpha

The takeaway is that only two stocks in the top ten have exemplary VGs, while others are relatively reasonably priced.

A few EAFE stocks did not qualify for the Value Index. Here's why

334 equities that are constituents of the MSCI EAFE Index failed the value test and thus were not included in the EFV portfolio.

After a quick comparison of the two ETF holdings datasets, I found out that luxury bellwethers like Hermès (OTCPK: OTCPK:HESAF), LVMH (OTCPK: OTCPK:LVMHF), Kering (OTCPK: OTCPK:PPRUF), Richemont (OTCPK: OTCPK:CFRHF), Burberry (OTCPK: OTCPK:BURBY), and Ferrari NV (RACE) all were not welcome in EFV. And I was not surprised: the luxury heavyweights typically trade at an extraordinary premium to the market, as they deserve it, given their moats, pricing power, and growth profiles. For instance, in Paris, Hermès is currently trading with an over 81x Price/IFRS EPS.

An important remark worth making is that the fact that EFV holds only relatively underappreciated equities does not mean these stocks cannot be included in the growth-oriented ETF, and vice versa. I have found 96 companies that (surprisingly) exhibit both value and growth characteristics and thus were selected for EFV and the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG), including BP (BP), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK: OTCPK:RBGPF), ArcelorMittal (MT), etc.

The sector mix differs from EFA's

In terms of sector allocation, EFA differs from its value-focused alternative. Put another way, EFV is overweight in stocks from the financials, industrials, and materials, while EFA's third-largest sector is healthcare (73 holdings vs. 21 in the case of the value ETF).

How can this be explained? With ease. Healthcare stocks trade at a premium: for example, the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) has a P/E of 26.3x, while the global healthcare-focused fund has a 26.8x P/E. No coincidence EFV has low exposure to this overpriced sector. It is also worth taking a look at value indicators summarized by Seeking Alpha. For example, it appears the sector's median EV/EBITDA is 20.7x, while the industrials have only a 14x multiple.

On a side note, it is somewhat perplexing why the value-focused fund is underweight in the most underappreciated sector at the moment: energy. The explanation is that the MSCI EAFE Index itself has only marginal exposure to it (21 constituents).

EFV has 20 holdings from this sector (19 companies, as there are two classes of Shell's (RDS.A) shares), as Neste (OTCPK: NTOIF) and Washington H. Soul Pattinson did not find their place in the value-oriented index. That is quite explainable. For example, in Helsinki, Neste is trading at 27.4x Price/IFRS EPS.

Inadequate country risk diversification inherited from the parent index

Precisely like in the case of EFA, Japanese equities have a dominant position in the fund, as they have an over 24% weight. Moreover, EFV has an even higher exposure to Great Britain (18.6% vs. 14.1%), which makes its returns dangerously exposed to the outcomes of Brexit.

Cumulative returns are bleak. What about annual performance?

Growth investing shone in the 2010s. In 2020, its momentum has not lost steam yet, as for some players, the pandemic even spawned tailwinds.

The chart below illustrates that in the last ten years, the tech-heavy SPY and its growth-focused peer easily trounced EFA and EFG, let alone EFV, while EFG outperformed the EAFE ETF and its value-oriented alternative. So, the American stock market's total return, and especially U.S. stocks with galloping growth characteristics, were clearly superior if compared to the developed world ETFs.

However, we can also compare annual returns to gain deeper insights. The chart below summarizes the data for 2006-YTD.

Here are the important takeaways:

IVW's column is the greenest, as values in the cells are the highest. By contrast, EFV's column is almost entirely red since the returns are the weakest if compared to the peers. Since 2006, EFV has delivered negative price returns five times (excluding 2020). Its year-to-date returns are still in the red, but I hope the gap will be closed in the remaining weeks of the year, and the fund will wrap tumultuous 2020 with only marginal losses or even without them. At the same time, SPY ended a year in the red only twice: in 2008, which was marred by the Great Recession, and in 2018, when global supply chains were under pressure due to the trade war. The same is valid in the case of IVW. The difference is that its 2018 loss was meager. Most importantly, EFV delivered alpha (if compared to EFG, EFA, SPY, and IVW) three times since 2006: in 2012, 2009, and 2006. So, its performance was not utterly lackluster as one might guess upon a cursory review.

Final thoughts

I would not say that value-based methodology is superior and will dethrone the growth style before long. Still, as the analysis above illustrated, there were periods in the past when EFV trounced both EFA, the U.S. market benchmark, and even the U.S. growth cohort.

Finally, it is also worth remembering that the stock-picking methodology of the MSCI EAFE Value Index is not ideal, as it is focused on a limited number of ratios. If EFV underperformed, it does not necessarily mean that all methods of finding underappreciated companies will fail. What if the essential value factor of the index was EV/EBITDA or even FCF yield? What returns such an ETF could deliver? It is an open question.

