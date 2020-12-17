The Retail-Apparel group has had a tough year thus far, with the index underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and posting negative year-to-date performance until the recent positive vaccine news. However, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has had another incredible year, massively outperforming its peers on the back of its MIRROR acquisition and continued strength in e-commerce. The company's recently released Q3 results were no exception, with strong top-line growth despite lower physical stores' productivity. However, while Lululemon remains the clear leader in the Apparel space and a long-term winner, it is no longer cheap, trading at nearly 80x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. Therefore, I believe it's best to wait for dips below $315.00 before adding to positions.

Lululemon released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly sales of $1.12~ billion, translating to 22% growth year over year. These results are exceptional, given the capacity constraints in some markets due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the company has benefited from its direct-to-consumer channel making up 43%~ of total revenue in the quarter, and digital comps, which were up 93% year over year. Meanwhile, the acquisition of MIRROR has helped bolster revenues, with Lululemon reiterating its upward revised guidance to at or above $150 million for FY2020. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Beginning with physical stores, Lululemon had 97% of its stores open, a significant improvement from when it entered Q2 with roughly 60% of stores open. Fortunately, despite capacity constraints in certain markets, physical store productivity came in at 82%, above its estimates. This was helped by the company offering a virtual waitlist to customers to avoid long line-ups, a mobile POS system which allowed for returns, gift cards, and exchanges to be down outside of the store, and appointment shopping, with customers able to shop during, before or after a store's regularly scheduled hours. These are all brilliant moves to help relieve anxiety about shopping at the store in the midst of a global pandemic while also improving customer satisfaction. Lululemon has noted that it will be opening 100 pop-up stores this year for the holiday season to further mitigate capacity constraints in malls by allowing for infill stores in areas without a Lululemon present.

Moving to e-commerce, Lululemon had another blow-out quarter with digital comps up 93% year over year and direct to consumer revenues up to 43%. While this growth in direct to consumer was partially due to the capacity constraints at physical locations, a 1,700 basis point increase vs. the same period last year (26.9%) is incredible. Similar to Q2, traffic levels in Europe are well below FY2019 levels. However, this has led to massive growth in e-commerce, with comps up nearly 160% year over year. This has more than offset declines in physical stores, leading to positive revenue growth year over year. Meanwhile, Lululemon's total revenues in China soared by over 100% year over year, with the brand continuing to gain traction in the Asia-Pacific region. In terms of physical and e-commerce, the company's revenues increased 19% in North America and 45% in international markets, suggesting that further gains can be made internationally where growth has not even come close to saturating.

Finally, the newest pillar to Lululemon's growth has continued to perform well, and 18 stores of Lululemon's 515 stores are now showcasing the product. For those unfamiliar, MIRROR is an at-home workout tech product that retails for $1,495 or $42/month with financing. When many have anxiety about going to the gym but don't have the money or space to get a home gym installed, MIRROR could see increased demand, and certainly is the future of at-home workout tech, competing with Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) Bike and Tread. During the Q3 conference call, Lululemon noted that it expects revenue of over $150 million in FY2020 from MIRROR, up from previous estimates of $100 million and $150 million. This is quite impressive, given that MIRROR was acquired for just $500 million, and we've seen limited marketing of the product, and the product was in a limited amount of stores this year.

MIRROR could be a game-changer for Lululemon from a margin standpoint as recurring revenue to access the classes and workouts comes in at $39.99/month. Even before MIRROR, Lululemon has seen impressive gross margin expansion since FY2016 (56% vs. 48%), and MIRROR could catapult gross margins to new highs. Assuming MIRROR can turn into a $450 million per year business and continues to gain traction, it's certainly possible that Lululemon's gross margins could trend upwards of 65%, which would lead to a much higher multiple in the future for the company. This is especially true due to the attractiveness of recurring revenue, due to its higher visibility. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As shown above, Lululemon's quarterly revenue has continued to grow at a rapid pace, up 22% year over year despite the company wading through a global pandemic. If we look ahead to Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 estimates, revenue is expected to hit a new record of $1.66 billion in Q4 2020, and Q1 2021 is expected to come in at a new record as well, with more than 50% growth year over year ($995 million vs. $652 million). Obviously, this robust growth rate in Q1 2021 is due to easy year-over-year comps due to COVID-19, which has to be discounted a little. However, this is still nearly 30% above Q1 2019 levels ($995 million vs. $782 million) in a pre-COVID-19 environment. This suggests that the company is not seeing any real slowdowns at all and that this year was a clear anomaly before another year of record growth in FY2021.

If we move to Lululemon's two-year stacked quarterly revenue growth rates, we saw a dip into near negative territory in Q1 due to COVID-19, which was a massive departure from the trailing-twelve-month average above 40%. However, since then, we've seen a strong recovery with Q3 2020 two-year stacked revenue growth coming in at 45%, in line with previous averages. While we are expected to see two-year stacked revenue growth rates decelerate materially in the next few quarters, it's imperative to note that this is due to very tough year-over-year comps with the company lapping COVID-19 in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021. However, if we look ahead to Q3 2021 estimates, the two-year stacked revenue growth rate is expected to launch to a new high of 59%. This is a very bullish development, suggesting that this growth story remains very much intact.

Finally, if we look at annual EPS, Lululemon's earnings trend remains robust as ever, with FY2022 and FY2023 annual EPS continuing their prior uptrend, likely due to gross margin expansion from MIRROR and continued double-digit sales growth. Generally, the best-performing stocks on the US market are those with a compound annual EPS growth rate of over 15%. Despite temporary COVIVD-19 headwinds, Lululemon is expected to maintain its compound annual EPS growth rate of above 15% since FY2014. This figure is based on the company meeting FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $8.30 relative to annual EPS of $1.81 in FY2014. However, if we measure this from FY2017, when things began to accelerate for the business, the compound annual EPS growth rate improves to an incredible 25%. In summary, Lululemon remains a stand-out growth name in the Retail-Apparel space, with no peers offering this type of consistent high-margin growth.

So, why not buy the stock here?

While Lululemon is an exciting story with a high likelihood of gross margin expansion going forward, the best time to buy the stock has generally been when it dips near its weekly moving average (pink line). Investors had an opportunity to pick up the stock in September when it fell below $290.00 right near this weekly moving average, but we are now nearly 30% above these levels. Therefore, the opportunity has passed to pick the stock up on sale and at a low-risk buy point. Besides, Lululemon is now trading at nearly 80x forward earnings, which is not cheap, even for a high-octane growth stock.

Lululemon reported another blow-out quarter, and MIRROR continues to exceed expectations and could easily do $250 million in revenue in FY2021. Meanwhile, the company is set up for a record quarter in Q4 based on estimates. Most importantly, Lululemon is working to keep customer satisfaction high by offering alternative ways to shop, more locations, virtual waitlists, and shopping by appointment. However, at nearly 80x forward earnings, I don't see any reason to add new exposure here above $365.00, even if this is the best storm in the Retail-Apparel market for growth investors. Having said that, if the stock were to pull back below $315.00, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

