Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online retailer with an e-commerce website focused on selling new home products, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The company estimates tens of millions of customers visit the website every month. The online-only model has proven advantageous in the current environment when people shop from home instead of visiting stores. Also, consumers stuck at home both have more discretionary income to spend on home improvement and a desire to update home furnishings.

Recent results

Revenue rose 111 percent year over year to $732 million in the third quarter, driven by increased demand. The company is also seeing more sales from different sources, for example, a 141 percent increase in purchases from new customers. Mobile orders are also increasing, recently outpacing desktop orders.

During the third quarter, net income of $23 million was $54 million higher than the prior year. While OSTK has been profitable in the two most recent quarters, as shown below, prior to that, the company reported losses. In earlier quarters, the retail business was unprofitable, plus the nonretail segments also reported losses, and these segments continue to lose money in 2020. The nonretail segment includes digital security and blockchain technology solutions.

Challenges

The current environment is not without challenges, particularly in fulfillment and inventory levels, given the spike in demand this year. The company acknowledges timing of deliveries is a key metric to measure customer satisfaction and continues to adjust quoted delivery times as needed to reset expectations. The timing between purchase and delivery has leveled off, as shown below, but remains above pre-pandemic levels notched earlier this calendar year.

Addressable market

The company believes it is well positioned to capture additional market share as technology plays an ever-important role in the retail market, and technology is already key to OSTK’s business model. OSTK’s market share ended 2019 at 23 percent and is estimated to have risen to 35 percent in September. With technology serving as the base, the company’s business model is scalable, and growing the top line should enhance margins.

Equity offering

OSTK sold equity in August 2020 via a public offering of common stock. The company raised net proceeds of roughly $193 million, up from the offering’s initial amount due to sizable interest. Proceeds are expected to be used to support growth as the offering was opportunistic.

Stock performance

An opportunistic offering makes sense given the recent stock performance. In other words, a likely signal management believes the stock make be overpriced and was looking to cash in on the value through an equity offering. Year-to-date, OSTK stock has risen 855 percent versus a 9 percent rise in the S&P index as graphed below.

Summary

I have no doubt OSTK is experiencing record product demand and translating improved performance down to the bottom line. But the price you pay for this is lofty, with a current PE ratio of 320. Given the high multiples, I’d pass on this one.

