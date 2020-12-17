However, I think the worst-case scenario is unlikely, and Facebook has various factors working for it in its case against the government.

In a worst-case scenario, WhatsApp and Instagram could be divested, which would be negative for total shareholder value in my opinion.

On 9 December 2020, Facebook (FB) was accused by the Federal Trade Commission (abbreviated henceforth as the FTC) and a group of 48 US attorneys-general of engaging in anticompetitive behaviour which violates Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Instagram and WhatsApp may have to be divested in a worst-case scenario. However, I believe that this is unlikely, and any selloff would be an opportunity to buy on dips. I explain my rationale below.

Summary of charges

The Federal Trade Commission and a group of 48 US attorneys-general have filed antritrust charges against Facebook. You can find the full statement from the FTC here but in summary, the charges comprise:

Facebook allegedly conducting anticompetitive acquisitions, including those of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, where Facebook was unable to compete with these platforms on its own merit and hence decided to acquire them instead, which served to stifle the competitive threats from both the acquired companies and other competitors (as it became harder to other competitors to gain similar scale). Anticompetitive platform conduct, where Facebook has, in the past, blocked certain third-party software developers’ access to Facebook’s APIs as a result of their development of competing social media functionalities, and/or connecting with or promoting other social network services.

The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction that could order Facebook to:

Divest certain assets, including but not limited to Instagram and WhatsApp

Provide other forms of relief to “remedy the harm” to competition

Provide prior notice and seek approval for future M&As

Cease the practice of selectively providing access to APIs

The US attorneys-general charges are very similar so I shall not go through that in detail here.

The most significant implication of the charges against Facebook would be that of forced divestment of acquired assets, as these assets are the ones that hold the greatest growth potential. So let's discuss what this could mean.

What could divestments mean for Facebook?

Divestiture of WhatsApp would probably be a big negative for Facebook shareholders. Since acquiring the business in 2014, the number of WhatsApp users has grown from 450m to about 2 billion. However, Facebook has yet to monetize the app. It was on the verge of introducing ads to WhatsApp in 2019 but did an about-turn, and future plans remain uncertain. I don’t doubt that Facebook can monetize this asset, it just needs to decide how. But selling WhatsApp now would be akin to selling your company after Series B fundraising; you just won’t get full price for an asset without proven revenue potential.

WhatsApp's MAUs keep trending upwards

Source: Businessofapps

Instagram on the other hand, has been Facebook’s golden goose that keeps giving. According to the chart below from the Financial Times and eMarketer, Facebook’s ad revenue growth in the US has become primarily driven by Instagram, while the main Facebook platform’s ad revenues are flattish. That makes sense given the migration of time spent on social media apps towards Instagram. I believe these trends are a global phenomenon, not just one applicable to the US market. Therefore, if Facebook had to divest Instagram, its growth profile would be severely impacted.

Source: Financial Times

Source: eMarketer

As it stands today, Facebook is already a company with somewhat of a lazy balance sheet. The company’s cash balances have been building up steadily over the years (up 14x from FY2011-2019) and it now sits on about US$55bn of cash and marketable securities, equivalent to about 14% of its market cap. Every year, the company puts more money into purchases of marketable securities (bills, bonds, stocks) than it does into R&D expenses. Facebook has no debt and does not pay a dividend. Already, investors would be questioning the purpose of this amassing cash pile.

Source: Company Filings

Source: Company Filings

If Instagram and WhatsApp were divested, Facebook would have a serious lack of growth investments to deploy its money into, and it might have to morph into a dividend-paying company. This would trigger a big de-rating in valuation multiples for the ex-Instagram/WhatsApp Facebook platform that might push its value to below what the market is currently pricing in for Facebook platform as it is currently (with the Group trading at 30x forward P/E), given that investors might be less willing to hold shares in a low-growth standalone Facebook company. Meanwhile, a forced sale of assets like WhatsApp and Instagram could mean a rushed timeline, resulting in these assets being sold at a discount to predatory buyers.

All in, in the event of forced divestitures, the prospect of the sum of the individual parts being less than the sum of the whole is one that I find highly likely.

Why I don’t think the worst-case scenario will happen

There are a few reasons why I think the odds are that Facebook will not be found guilty, and get a slap on the wrist instead.

First, Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were already approved by antitrust regulators at the time of purchase. Asking for a review now would be akin to revoking the old judgement, which would be unprecedented, and would send ripples throughout the corporate world, resulting in lower appetite for M&A.

Second, US law recognises that monopolies are not unlawful if the monopoly was a result of superior skill. In the case of Instagram, the numbers seem to indicate most of its growth has been a result of its management under Facebook. Instagram had 2% of current users at the time, 13 employees and no revenue at the time Facebook bought it.

Finally, competition amongst social media platforms is actually at a high point. There are more platforms competing for eyeballs now than in 2012-2014 when the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp took place. Take TikTok, which was only launched in September 2016 but has already amassed 800 million users worldwide, of which 650 million are from outside of China. Snapchat has increased its user base by a factor of 5.6x from 1Q14 to 3Q20, with 249 million active users as of 3Q20. Twitter MAUs have continued to rise, albeit more slowly than its social media peers, with 353m users as of 3Q20. These to me form pretty clear evidence that competition among social networks remains healthy, and there is no ‘winner-takes-all’ situation developing.

Where I could be wrong

The lawsuits against Facebook are unprecedented in the sense that social media platforms are a relatively new feature in the world, and don't operate on the typical model of charging consumers for a product. Instead, the consumers are the product, and companies pay for eyeballs on advertising. Thus, historical laws and cases may be abandoned in favour of more forward-looking legislation.

One risk in particular that I see would be that of strong political willpower, especially if the democrats manage to take a majority in both the Senate and the House after the Georgia runoffs in January. Given Facebook's unparalleled influence on society in terms of what the layperson sees on social media and how that can influence key events like elections, Congress might be keen to begin chipping away at Facebook's power, or at least keep the pressure on Facebook in order to maintain some form of leverage over the social media giant. While Joe Biden is no Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat contingent is home to many advocates for the breaking up of Big Tech. If public sentiment turns increasingly negative on Facebook (perhaps through more exposure to shows such as Netflix's 'The Social Dilemma'), the Democrats might also ramp-up their efforts to tear Facebook apart.

In other words, political willpower and the voice of the people could potentially override whatever 'legal' or 'rational' logic is applied to the case at hand, which I spoke about in the previous section.

Valuations are attractive

Because a number of Facebook's peers, particularly those in the social media space like Twitter and Snap, remain loss making even at the EBITDA level, I am using the 'Rule of 40' method to compare the listed companies in the internet and related industries. This method factors in both growth and profitability when comparing companies. For the uninitiated, the method involves adding up a company's sales growth and its EBITDA margin (in absolute number terms i.e. 20% = score of 20); a number above 40 is desirable. In the analysis below, I am using sales growth CAGR from 2019-2022e and the trailing 12 month EBITDA margin.

The first point to make is that Facebook really comes out on top of its peer cohort in terms of the Rule of 40 score, with a score of 67. Facebook's EBITDA margins are best-in-class, as a result of the strong pricing power it commands due to high ROI on advertising spend, amongst other factors. But its sales growth isn't too shabby either, with consensus expecting over 20% sales growth from 2019-2022, which is in-line with much of the peer group.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Comparing the sector's price-to-sales multiples against their Rule of 40 score, one can see from the chart below that (aside from outliers Snap/Pinterest/Wix which trade at very high multiples despite their low scores, due to negative margins) the correlation between P/S and Rule of 40 score is quite high, with P/S multiples rising as the Rule of 40 score rises. One way to look at it is there are 4 companies trading at about 10x P/S - Netflix, Salesforce, Tencent, and Facebook; Facebook has the highest Rule of 40 score and is thus the best 'value'. Another way to look at it is if you drew an imaginary uptrend line through the peer group, you would see that Facebook is substantially 'below the line', meaning that it is undervalued, because for its Rule of 40 score, peer valuations imply that it should be trading at a higher P/S ratio than it is trading at in reality.

As a side note, the chart below also implies that eBay (EBAY), Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are relatively cheap.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Recommendation

Facebook remains a company with core competitive advantage in data, targeted advertising and a huge user base globally, and it is leveraged to the continued growth in online advertising. Like other internet peers, the stock has outperformed the index by a significant margin this year as money has crowded into 'COVID-safe' trades. However, valuations remain compelling given Facebook's combination of strong growth and sector-leading profitability. The recent antitrust charges and further news on the issue could be a catalyst for near-term profit taking, but I see that as an opportunity to buy Facebook on dips. I am thus recommending a BUY on Facebook.

