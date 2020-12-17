International tourism, until 2020, had grown largely unencumbered for decades. This trend is set to continue in the years after the pandemic.

Travelling cannot be replaced by video calls or online videos. This seems like quite an obvious conclusion but one that nonetheless seems lost on the market. While other industries plagued by the pandemic have recovered in recent months to their pre-pandemic highs, travel and tourism-related stocks like TUI AG (OTCPK:TUIFF) continue to trade at nearly half of their 52-week range.

Data by YCharts

While justified in the onset of a pandemic that has shut borders, quarantined international travellers, and kept people shut in their homes. A dichotomy has been created as companies like Marriot International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) have significantly closed the gap with their previous highs. This is despite all companies experiencing broadly similar rates of revenue decline during the year.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

This anomalous disconnect in equity pricing has been the story for much of the latter half of this year. Essentially, the market has extended forward-looking sentiment to certain companies but failed to do so for others whose business are in mirror industries affected by the same headwinds. The November positive efficacy reports from large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trials conducted by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has somewhat helped to bridge this gap and energise sentiment towards TUI.

Hence, the company enters the new year with several tailwinds, most notably the historic development, approval and ensuring rollout of an effective vaccine against the virus. This provides countries with a way out of the pandemic and should see borders open up and international travel pick up.

The Mammoth Growth That Is Set To Continue

International tourism has experienced a near unencumbered growth since the end of the second world war. This mammoth macro trend will experience record contraction in 2020 but is set to continue as pent up demand for travel will be released once the effects of the numerous vaccines begin to reverberate through the world.

Source

TUI is a German tourism company trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, and over-the-counter market in the USA. It has operations spanning Cruises, Airlines, and Hotels & Resorts.

Source

The company last reported results for its 2020 fourth quarter which saw revenue of €1.34 billion ($1.63 billion), down 84% from the previous quarter. Full-year revenue of €7.9 billion ($9.63 billion) was down by 58%. This reflects the first quarter before the fallout from the pandemic with January and February of 2020 both experiencing record bookings.

Source

The company recorded an EBIT loss during the quarter of €1.1 ($1.34 billion) billion and €3 billion ($3.66 billion) for the full year. The material disruption to its operations meant TUI has been dependent on help from the German government to survive 2020 through to 2021. The company received €1.8bn ($2.19 billion) in March and a further €1.2 billion ($1.46 billion) in August. It has been looking to raise a further €1.8 billion ($2.19 billion) to cover its monthly cash fixed costs of €260 million ($317 million).

Free cash outflow for the year was €2.9 billion ($3.53 billion) which rose to a total of €3.2 billion ($3.90 billion) after the payment of a now-suspended dividend in February.

At its current price of $5.94 per share TUI's market capitalization not including debt stands at $3.34 billion. Using FY2020 revenue figures the company currently trades at a price to sales ratio of 0.34. This valuation multiple should expand outwards as vaccinations progress across the world. The UK has already vaccinated 137,000 people during the first week following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. With vaccinations progressing in the US we could see millions vaccinated globally before the end of the year. This improved outlook on global travel combined with revenue that should rise as international travel picks up should see this multiple expand.

The company has stated that it sees evidence of pent up demand for travelling with 50% of May 2021 capacity already sold in spite of new lockdowns and high international travel uncertainty. Further, the economic benefits of tourism to host countries will mean its a sector that national governments will be keen to stimulate post-pandemic. This will likely see a doubling down on tourism budgets and marketing campaigns in the months ahead.

Tourism Has Been Decimated In 2020 But The Long-Term Trend Has Been Up

International travel in the new year will be patchy with some national lockdowns continuing into early January with quarantines placed on travellers likely being in place for most of the first half of the year. However, the clear desire for travel which cannot be satiated by image searches or watching videos represents a structurally sound tailwind that will drive TUI's recovery in the years ahead.

The importance of tourism cannot be overstated. Most countries have tourist boards or strategic policies to boost their annual tourist figures, travelling has made bucket lists since its invention, and cultivating new experiences in foreign countries is seen as a rite of passage.

These are all factors that have driven tourism for the best part of a century. Hence, while it has been locked away and out of sight for most of 2020, the trend has been upwards and should recover. How long this takes will depend on the pace of vaccine rollout. The lack of any significant or sustained logistical and manufacturing challenges could see a close return to normality by the end of summer 2021 with travel picking up in the months beforehand. This will mean the industry will once again return to growth and will once again help people cultivate new sights and sounds, new memories, and new experiences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.