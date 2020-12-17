Buying the shares for the dividends alone makes little sense because investors can lock the same yields with lower risk by buying the company's baby bonds listed on the NYSE.

PPL's carbon footprint is higher than its peers because it heavily relies on coal. With increasing environmental scrutiny, PPL will eventually need to increase capital expenditure on clean energy.

Investment thesis

The challenges facing PPL Corporation (PPL) justify its low price multiples. In August, PPL announced the sale of its UK assets. This raises questions on the shape of the company after the transaction especially given that the UK segment generates about a third of the revenues and more than half of the net income.

PPL's carbon footprint is higher than its peers because it heavily relies on coal to generate electricity. Changes in environmental laws can pose a significant impact on the company's revenue. As the world shifts towards a sustainable economy, PPL will need to increase capital expenditure to decrease the carbon footprint of its power generators.

Buying the stock for the dividend alone doesn't make sense because an investor can lock-in the same yields with lower risk by buying the company's baby bonds (PPX) listed on the New York Stock Exchange "NYSE". The only reason left for an investor to buy the shares is capital appreciation, and, in my opinion, there is a small chance for a meaningful rise in PPL shares, at least above that of the market, given the capital expenses needed to transition its operations to a lower carbon footprint.

Shares vs. bonds

The fluctuations in PPL's share price at the onset of the pandemic reminded investors that defensive stocks are not immune to stock market disruptions. Still, revenues and dividends remained stable allowing investors to lock in lucrative yields, which is, in my opinion, the most important feature of a defensive stock. PPL shares reached their lows on March 23, and investors who bought the shares at the time sewed up a 9% dividend yield.

At the time of this writing, PPL's forward dividend yield is 5.9%, which, in my opinion, doesn't compensate for the risks and uncertainties surrounding PPL's shares. For example, Bank of America (BAC) cited uncertainties regarding the sale of the UK assets in its recent downgrade of the company's shares.

Investors are better off buying PPL's baby bonds listed on the NYSE under the symbol (PPX). The annual yield on these bonds at the time of this writing is 5.7% with quarterly coupons of $0.3688. PPL shares yield 5.9%, also paid quarterly, but the 0.2% premium over the bonds don't compensate for the risks. From where I stand, PPX yields more attractive risk-adjusted returns than PPL, especially in light of narrow capital appreciation opportunity which is limited by

Uncertainties surrounding the sale of the UK assets The expected need for capital expenditure to transform into lower carbon footprint operations Above-average leverage and lower credit rating compared to peers

The sale of UK assets

An extensive electricity network covering south Wales, south-western and central England composes the UK segment's assets. The company uses this network to provide electricity distribution services to electricity generators by transferring electricity to end-users.

Source: Energybrokers.co.uk

In August, PPL announced it was selling the UK power distribution network. Many questions come to mind regarding this issue. For example, how much will these assets sell for? What is the management going to do with the money? Is it going to return cash to shareholders? Repay debt? Or use all the proceeds to buy new investments in the US? These questions are important because they affect the dividend distributions, not to mention the share price.

Environmental footprint

There has been a lot of political debate around climate change, but, in my opinion, the global shift towards sustainable energy is certain. Current and previous administrations funded federal institutions to monitor climate change, and the environmental impact of business activities. Despite that the US withdrew from the Paris agreement, some states such as California implemented their carbon emission reduction plans that mirror the ones implemented by other nations under the Paris agreement.

Some might feel frustrated by the progress, either because it is too fast or too slow. Still, the hither and thither is, in my opinion, where the world needs to be. It allows more time for businesses, and more importantly, the people to adjust to the new sustainable life style.

Businesses need time and capital to transition to clean energy. Current discussions, to a great extent, revolve around how much time should be given for this transition. In my opinion, businesses that don't prepare for the future where environmental laws are wider and stricter will suffer financially.

Since PPL generates most of its electricity from coal and has a higher carbon footprint than its peers, it will eventually need to catch up with its peers who seem more ready for a sustainable economy. This, in my opinion, might explain the lower price multiples of PPL compared to its competitors who have less carbon footprint.

Source: PPL 2019 financial statement

PPL's peers' carbon footprint

Avangrid Inc (AGR) is a leading sustainable energy company that was "named among the World's Most Ethical companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute" according to company filings.

CMS Energy Corp (CMS) gets 57% of its generation capacity from coal. Still, the company earns most of its revenues from the resale of electricity from gas, nuclear, and renewables, making it less dependent on coal than PPL.

Eversource Energy (ES) generates 70 MW of electricity from its solar facility and earns revenue mainly through power distribution service rather than generation.

Entergy Corp (ETR) generates most of its power via nuclear and natural gas fuels. Finally, Public Service Enterprise (PEG) had a 56% gas, 34% nuclear, 3% coal, 5% oil fuel mix in 2019.

All of PPL's competitors have less carbon footprint. Here is a statement from Moody's in October regarding PPL's revenue

The remaining 25% comes from its operations in Kentucky and is more exposed to climate and carbon transition risk because of its heavy reliance on coal as a fuel for power generation

Leverage

PPL has the highest leverage among its peer list, as shown in the graph below. The company also has a comparatively low-interest coverage ratio. This might be another reason PPL has lower price multiples compared to its peers.

During the second quarter's earnings call, the company's management said they might use some of the proceeds of the sale of the UK assets to pay down debt.

Currently, the company has lower credit rating compared to its peers. AGR, CMS, ES, and PEG have a Baa1 rating, while PPL has a Baa2 rating.

Data by YCharts

How I might be wrong

There is a chance that I am underestimating the opportunities here. For example, PPL's management mentioned their record of generating value through mergers. If the company, as many observers predict, acquires renewable power generators in the US, which are thought by the markets to be lucrative, the shares will rise.

The UK assets are attractive because the public sector supports upgrading the electricity infrastructure. This raises the price which PPL can ask for these assets. If PPL succeeds in impressing investors with higher than expected proceeds from the sale, the stock might rise, above that of the general market, contrary to my predictions.

Summary

PPL depends on coal to generate electricity from its power plants in Kentucky. Coal has a high carbon footprint, which might explain the low price multiples of PPL compared to its peers who rely on fuels with a lower carbon footprint.

The risk-adjusted returns of investing in PPL shares are less attractive than investing in the company's baby bonds listed on the NYSE. PPX's coupons yield 5.7% annually, while PPL's dividends yield 5.9%. The opportunity for capital appreciation of PPL shares is small, given the challenges and uncertainties around the company's transition to sustainable energy and the sale of the UK operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.