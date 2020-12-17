Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is a buy for steady monthly income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation. EOS is 8.98% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio. The fund tries to model the Russell 1000 that is high in the Information Technology percentage at 41.09% with EOS being 3.43% lower than the index, and the health care sector at 17.09% with EOS being 0.69% more than the index percentage. The EOS fund invests in Large Cap and Mid Cap companies and would be a good addition to a portfolio needing more diversification in this category and wants a high tech component.

Yearly Income Percentage and Total Return

Being in retirement, my goal is to have a steady monthly income without the swings of dividends that are paid on a quarterly or yearly basis. The fund's yearly distribution of 6.43% ($0.0988 per month) return in today's low-interest-rate environment is fantastic.

I calculated the total return of EOS over a 60-month period, starting from January 1, 2016, until the YTD 2020 - i.e., 60 months in total. I chose this time frame since it included the great Year of 2017 and 2019 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. EOS outperformed the Dow average by 28.69%. For the 60 months, the Dow's total return was 68.38%, and EOS beat it at 97.07%. EOS does well in an upmarket but had trouble in 2016, in the manic-depressive market of that year. The recent market downturn this year because of the COVID-19 virus created a buying opportunity for EOS, and EOS has recovered well. EOS now sells for a discount of 2.13%. The economy is moving up going forward, which is good for EOS with its covered call approach to dampen the swings of the market.

Investment Total Return for 60 Months The difference from Dow Baseline Yearly Distribution EOS 97.07% 28.69% 6.43% DOW Baseline 68.38% -- --

The EOS price took a downward spike in late 2018, as did the market but came back with the market by 14.72% in early 2019. The five-year price chart below shows the valuation swings of the EOS portfolio while paying out a steady monthly income throughout the year. The latest COVID-19 correction gave a good buying opportunity for this great income CEF.

Data by YCharts

Company Allocation

The Eaton Vance website gives a full list of the companies and percentages of each in the fund portfolios for the latest quarter. The table below gives the top ten companies for the fund and their percentage in the fund. Using price chart data, I calculated the total return of the EOS top 10 companies out of approximately 63 that the fund owns. All ten outperformed against the Dow average total return of 68.38% over the 60-month test period. The total percentage of the top ten companies in the fund is shown at the bottom of the table. So overall, the fund has great companies in its portfolio, with the top 10 producing a total return above the Dow average over my 60-month test period.

Source: Eaton Vance web site

Covered Calls

The fund sells covered calls for income and downside protection. EOS sells covered calls against 49% of its company positions, with an average duration of 23 days and 6.7% out of the money. Covered calls provide the EOS fund portfolio some downside risk protection and extra income to smooth out the normal market gyrations. The management, in using covered calls, has the time to use covered call exit methods if the market price goes against them. EOS, selling covered calls on individual company positions, provides a steady income that does well in total return in a strong upmarket and gives some downside protection in weaker markets.

Distributions

Each month, the fund issues a statement saying which part of the distributions comes from short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, investment income, and the return of capital. It is best to have EOS in a tax-deferred account so that you do not have to handle the tax calculations for the different categories of the distribution, and most of the income is taxable. The EOS distribution for November 2020 had the cumulative distributions for 2020 at 0.0% investment income, 0.0% short-term capital gains, 6.9% long-term capital gains, and 93.1% return of capital. Short-term and long-term gains are normally a significant part of the EOS distribution. Year to date distributions has been a return of capital, which is not indicative of EOS yearly performance. The fund does well in a strong upmarket and follows the market in an average market. The fund managers advise against drawing any performance conclusions from the distribution breakdown, but I feel the high long term capital gains distribution shows the strength of the fund companies it owns. They do manage the fund payouts to try and keep the monthly payment constant. The payout distribution increased in January 2019 by 13%, showing the fund managers want to keep the distribution a strong reflection of the good companies they own.

Conclusion

EOS is a good income vehicle in a tax-deferred account. It gives a high monthly distribution, which is steady and beats the Dow averages over the test period of 60 months. It also provides someone like me, who generally picks his own companies, an easy means of buying a diversified portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap tech companies without having to research each of them in detail. EOS is a good complement to individual company positions. The fund follows the market in an average market and does well in a strong upmarket. EOS also provides steady income, with fund prices muted both on the upside and downside swings by the covered calls. EOS also sells for a discount of 2.79%. EOS is 8.98% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be trimmed when EOS hits 10% of the portfolio.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to December 4 by 2.36%, which is again above the market gain of 5.89% for a portfolio gain of 8.25%. Each quarter after the earnings season is over; I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season are over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your research and talk to your financial advisor before making any purchase or sale. I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.