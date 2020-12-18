Business Development Companies offer the retail investor exposure to privately-held firms, which often are funded by venture capital firms.

With the market hitting all-time highs recently, we've been looking at undervalued income vehicles in our recent articles, and BDCs qualify for that classification.

This article focuses on TCG BDC (CGBD), a New York-based company which provides debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans and middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and structured finance obligations. CGBD is managed by the Carlyle Group, a major asset management firm, with an $11B market cap, and $230 billion of assets under management, as of 9/30/20.

69% of CGBD's assets were 1st lien debt, followed by 15% in 2nd lien debt, and 10% in its investment fund, as of 9/30/20. Management is moving away from 1st Lien/Last Out debt, which it felt was underperforming.

CGBD looks well diversified, with tech being its largest sector, at 11%, followed by its Credit Fund, at 10%:

(CGBD site)

(CGBD site)

BDC's have had a rough go of it in 2020, as witnessed by the -18% price decline of CGBD, and the -25% pullback for BDCS, the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo BDC ETN:

Portfolio Ratings:

A big part of the price decline for BDCs has been the uncertainty caused by the pandemic - investors are leery of the privately-held firms which BDCs invest in, due to lack of clarity on how badly they've been affected by the economic slowdown.

Most BDCs have an internal rating system for the companies that they invest in or lend to. CGBD's management uses a 1 - 6 rating system, with 1 being the top and 6 being the bottom.

Rating 4: "Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It's anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit."

Rating 5: "Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit." (CGBD site)

As of 12/31/19, CGBD's portfolio had ~81% of its holdings rated in the top 2 tiers, with ~12% rated in the 4 and 5 tiers.

(CGBD 2019 10K)

As of 9/30/20, the top 2 tiers have declined to 72.5%, with tier 3 increasing from 7% to 22.26%. Tier 3: "Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default."

The bottom 2 tiers have also declined, to 5.25% of the portfolio.

Part of this is due to a change in methodology, as described by management on the Q3 '20 call:

"We had zero new non-accruals during the quarter. In fact, the number of non-accruals across our portfolio has been flat the past 3 quarters. And on both a fair value and cost basis non-accruals ticked down in the quarter. The amount of investments in our risk level 3 to 5 buckets ticked down 2% sequentially during the third quarter. Recall, but last quarter, we changed our risk rating methodology to be more forward-looking based on business trends rather than backward looking."

(CGBD site)

Earnings:

2020 has been difficult for CGBD, which has experienced negative growth in these categories in Q1-3 '20, vs Q1-3 '19.

NAV/Share declined from $16.56, as of 12/31/19, to $15.01, with the biggest hit coming from negative realized and unrealized gains:

The economic shutdowns put a big damper on new investment fundings, which fell to a ~$60M - $63M level in Q2 and Q3 2020, vs. $328M in Q1 2020. First Lien Debt formed 99% of the new originations in Q3 '20.

(CGBD site)

On Nov. 3, CGBD formed Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC, an 84% owned joint-venture with a leading institutional credit investor, which consists of a portfolio of $250 million of assets contributed by CGBD.

Distributions:

CGBD has a history of paying special dividends in Q4, that goes back to 2015, when it paid $.18. It also paid $.18 in Q4 '19, but this year's special is $.04.

(CGBD site)

Management moved the Q4 payout to $.32, which is lower than the $.37 it has been paying since Q2 '17, and is an annualized yield of 11.72%. Adding in the $.04, puts it back up to $.36, closer to the previous payouts. It goes ex-dividend on 12/30/20.

Coverage went from 1.14X in Q1 '20, to .97X in Q3 '20, with trailing coverage of .96, mostly due to the $.18 special dividend paid in Q4 '19, which had lower coverage of .78X:

CGBD's Board of Directors recently increased the company's repurchase authorization to $150 million and extended the program to November 2021.

Taxes:

The Q1-3 2020 dividends have all been classified thus far as non-qualified by CGBD.

Valuations:

At $10.92, CGBD is selling at a -27.25% discount to its 9/30/20 NAV/Share of $15.01. This .73X Price/Book is much cheaper than BDC average of .98X. Its other valuations, for P/Sales, P/NII, and EV/EBIT, also look cheaper than the averages, while its yield much higher in an already high yielding asset class:

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA, ROE, and EBIT Margin all look much better than average, while Debt/NAV is a bit higher.

Debt and Liquidity:

The Assets/Debt ratio and Interest Coverage ratio have both been steady, with the latter improving a bit to 4.47X in Q3 '20, vs. 12/31/19.

CGBD's earliest debt maturity is in 2022 - a $150M facility for its Credit Fund, while its largest maturities will come in 2024 and 2025. It also has a small, $50M convertible preferred, which has a payment in kind feature.

(CGBD site)

CGBD had ~$37M in cash, as of 9/30/20, with committed leverage of ~$1.53B.

(CGBD site)

All tables by All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, including high yield stocks and bonds, preferred stocks, select REIT's, and CEF's, many of which are selling below their book values or redemption values. Our latest buyout success story has a 40%-plus total return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CGBD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks. It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.