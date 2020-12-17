While Party City has taken steps in the right direction both financially and operationally, it has a long way to go before it is a safe long-term bet.

This came after years of difficulty in keeping up with E-commerce and large losses in 2019 due to the chronic helium shortage.

As you have likely heard, COVID has caused substantial financial difficulty for most retail companies. Losses have been particularly hard for those retail companies which were already struggling to remain afloat pre-pandemic. As one example, the party product company Party City (PRTY) was down about 80% on the year in April. However, that company is now trading close to $6 per share, up nearly 150% on the year and 3X its price a year ago.

So, has the pandemic miraculously caused Party City's prospects to turn around as its share price would imply? To be fair, the stock is still 70% lower than it was in 2015 before it initially collapsed. The company is also making strides to develop a more engaging in-store experience in order to aid the company to fend off competition from the likes of Amazon.

There are a few key competitive differences between Party City and other retailers. Most importantly, the company manufactures around 42% of its net sales. It also generates around a quarter of its net sales from wholesale which means it has a secondary avenue to make up for declines in its retail segment. This vertical integration affords Party City historical operating margins around 10-13% which is far stronger than that of most retail companies today.

Still, Party City has had volatile earnings over recent years and is burdened by very high debt levels. Its credit rating was also downgraded to CCC+ earlier this year which implies it has a very high default risk. Despite tremendous gains to its share price, it is very unclear if the company is truly out of the woods.

A Recovery or Dead Cat Bounce?

A "dead cat bounce" refers to a usually significant temporary asset price recovery that follows a period of prolonged decline. However, this rally is often fueled by misplaced hope and a short-squeeze which inevitably end in a price collapse. Considering PRTY has been declining since 2015 and is now seeing one of its best years on record, despite its worse year on record for sales, there is ample reason to believe the company may be in a dead cat bounce.

There has also been an ongoing short-squeeze on the company. Nearly 30% of shares were being sold short by the end of last year and that figure has declined dramatically during the meteoric ongoing rally. See below:

Today, short interest on the stock is back at pre-2019 levels. Roughly 6% of shares outstanding are being short-sold so the squeeze could continue, but there is much less fuel to do so than there was earlier this year.

There are also fundamental reasons for the stock's rally. PRTY skyrocketed over 80% in a single day in May as the company announced an equity-for-debt deal that drastically reduced its leverage. Months later the company rallied again as it regained NYSE listing compliance by maintaining share price above $1. In September, the company managed to prepay some of its outstanding term loans and subsequently saw a very strong EPS beat in Q3 with strong guidance. Most recently this month, the company struck a deal to sell a substantial portion of its international operations for around $59M which caused the stock to pop another 8%.

Overall, Party City has had a series of strong fundamental events that improve its outlook and lower the risk that it will decline into bankruptcy anytime soon. However, this has also come with a significant decline in outstanding short positions. In my opinion, the past few months have also seen extreme exuberance among investors looking to make short-term profits from stocks with high momentum and performance. These two factors may be artificially boosting PRTY above its fair value.

A Look at Party City's Long-Term Prospects

Party City has managed to lower its leverage in recent months through various debt deals. This is absolutely critical considering a very large portion of the company's operating income goes to interest expense. In 2019, the company generated $145M in operating income, $114M of which went to interest expense leaving almost no net cash flow. Its interest expense is now around $90M and potentially lower going forward due to the recent debt reduction. As you can see below, this has caused a strong recovery to Party City's operating cash-flow:

Despite an 18% decline in TTM revenue, Party City's TTM cash flow has risen back to 2018 levels. The reduction in leverage is a solid step in the right direction. However, the company's operating income is still weak and its total financial debt of $1.65B is still dangerously high. The company's total liabilities are a staggering $2.9B today after accrued expenses and capital leases are accounted for. Put simply, the company must improve operationally in order to reduce this risk.

There are signals of long-term recovery. The decline in in-store sales has been offset by a 36% increase in E-commerce sales last quarter which typically generates stronger profit margins than brick & mortar. The company has also seen strong growth in its Anagram balloon business which saw its EBITDA rise 164% YoY last quarter. This is important as balloons remain one of the last areas where Party City has a distinct advantage over its peers due to its vertically integrated and highly streamlined balloon business. Ballons have been the primary area of growth for the company and are quickly becoming its "bread and butter".

Party City is Overvalued When Debt is Considered

The analyst consensus earnings outlook for Party City is still weak and does not indicate a full recovery anytime soon. See below:

As you can see, the consensus only indicates a $0.44 EPS by year-end 2022. This equates to a forward "P/E" ratio of 13.3X which, in my opinion, is a bit high considering its extreme debt levels. On that note, Party City's forward "EV/EBITDA" is currently 20.7X which I believe is unreasonably high. While the company may generate strong cash-flow compared to its price, its debt levels are so high that it remains possible that the company will go bankrupt in the case of a prolonged economic recession.

Of course, the helium shortage (and price rally) last year caused a substantial decline in gross margins, and the company and was only saved by COVID since it caused helium demand to collapse. If COVID ends next year and this factor reverses, Party City will likely face renewed helium-related pressures in its balloon business which it now depends on to stay buoyant.

What is PRTY Worth?

Overall, I believe that Party City is no longer a deep value opportunity. The company was a bit undervalued earlier this year and was lucky enough to win a lucrative debt deal that caused the amount of debt that must be repaid soon to decline significantly as well as its overall liabilities. However, the reduction to its debt is only a drop in the bucket compared to the large overhanging $2.9B in total liabilities it has left.

It appears that will still be sometime before the company sees its earnings returns. It does not seem likely it will see the same EPS as it had before 2019 anytime soon. Hopefully, 2021 will see a recovery in the company's sales however, it is unlikely that its EPS will rise back above $1 per share anytime soon. The company is also increasingly dependent on its balloon business which may be impacted by a renewed helium shortage as the shortage is a structurally chronic global issue.

Given its valuation and debt risks, I would avoid PRTY for the time being as it appears significantly overvalued. If PRTY's EBITDA recovers to $250M over the coming years, it would have a forward "EV/EBITDA" of 8.4X today which is still a bit high considering its long-term operational difficulties. If its fair-value long-term forward "EV/EBITDA" was 6X (or estimated fair EV of $1.5B) then its fair-value market-cap would be essentially zero considering its $1.48B net debt.

If it can bring its EBITDA to $300M which is not necessarily likely then its fair-value market capitalization would rise to $320M using the same valuation multiple. The company will likely continue to see some operational struggles so I do not believe it deserves a very high "EV/EBITDA" valuation. Chapter 11 and financial restructuring still seem likely from a long-term perspective.

A Short Opportunity

At its current price, I believe this makes PRTY a short opportunity. During the crash, the cost of borrowing PRTY shares skyrocketed to 25%. However, most short-sellers have now been squeezed out of their position so the cost is only around 1% today. Due to its high leverage, I cannot give an explicit price target for the stock, but my fair-value estimate is in the $100-$400M market cap range or a price of $0.95 to $3.7.

There is the risk that the stock continues to rise due to its very strong momentum and the remaining short-sellers which may fuel a continued squeeze. While I do not believe there is much more room for the stock to rise based on its valuation and a decline in its momentum, I would use a stop loss at $6.30. This is right above its pre-2019 crash price which may be a key profit-taking level for short-term speculators.

