Why Dividend Stocks Will Soar In The Recovery

We explain why you should buy dividend stocks and present one of our Top Picks for 2021.

We see them very differently. As yield-starved investors pile into dividend stocks, we expect them to soar in value in the coming years.

Over the past few years, growth has beaten value, and non-dividend paying stocks have outperformed dividend stocks. Tech stocks (QQQ) have led the way with enormous returns:

Amazon (AMZN) is up 380% over the past five years.

Facebook (FB) is up 160% over the past five years.

Zoom (ZM) is up 500% this year alone.

What do these three companies have in common?

They pay no dividends and it has not prevented them from earning high returns to their shareholders. Because of that, many now believe that:

No dividend = higher growth and total returns Dividend = higher income, but lower total return

Dividend stocks are seen as boring retirement investments with little upside potential. However, if you are going after total returns, you should stay away from them and favor tech stocks instead.

In reality, the opposite is true.

Research shows that dividend-paying stocks have outperformed non-payers in the long run, and taking this one step further, companies that grow dividends have outperformed those that pay flat dividends:

Exceptions always exist, but generally speaking, investing in dividend stocks has been more rewarding. This makes sense when you think about it:

Clear Profitability: When a business pays a dividend, it tells you that it's making so much money that it does not know what to do with it. After investing in growth and capex, it still has cash left over to return to shareholders.

Shareholder Alignment: When a business pays a dividend, it also sends a clear signal about the alignment of interest. A conflicted manager is more likely to retain as much cash as possible, but an aligned manager works for the best interest of shareholders.

Capital Allocation Discipline: Paying a dividend leaves less cash for the company to spend on useless, low return investments such as a private jet. It forces the management to become more disciplined only seeks the highest returning investments.

Goal Setting: When a business pays a growing dividend, it sets a clear target for each year. Managers know what's expected from them (a rising dividend) and they get paid to achieve that goal. The simple process of setting clear goals is often the main driver of success in business. Dividend-paying stocks have clear goals.

Market-Independent Returns: Finally, when you pay a rising dividend, investors earn returns regardless of how the market behaves. In the past, we have had "lost decades" with near 0% annual returns, and that's when dividend stocks shine.

source

These five factors have led to the outperformance of dividend stocks in the past, and after a multi-year period of underperformance, we expect this outperformance to return in the coming years.

We would go one step further and say that we expect the value of dividend stocks to soar in the recovery. The main reason why can be explained with the following two charts:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Interest rates have dropped to zero, and as a result, bonds and treasuries (IEF) yield close to nothing. Regular stocks (SPY) are not much better.

After you account for inflation and taxes, the yield is near-0% or negative for most of the financial market nowadays. Moreover, the fed has made it clear that the low rates are here to stay for years to come.

The problem here is that a lot of investors absolutely need income, and cannot live without it. Think about all the pension funds, insurance companies, banks, and last but not least, the growing number of retirees.

Nearly 10,000 baby boomers are reaching retirement age each day that passes, and a large portion of them have not saved enough for retirement.

source

Here you can see the rapid growth in retirees:

source

Here you can see how much Americans have saved for retirement:

source

To be clear, retirees are only part of the equation. Large institutional investors like endowment funds, insurance companies, and banks also cannot function without regular income. This problem is even worse in select European countries and Japan where interest rates have turned negative.

What Are All These Investors Going To Do?

They are not interested in speculating on the successes and failures of tech stocks or any other non-income producing investment.

They desperately need income, but cannot earn enough of it from bonds and regular stocks.

This leaves them with few other options than dividend stocks, and as the pool of investors chasing dividend stocks grows larger, we expect yields to compress and the share prices to soar in the coming years.

To give you a quick example: today, there exist quite a few companies that yield around 5%.

5% is enormous in today's yieldless world.

And as more investors pile into a 5% yielding stock, its price will rise, and we expect many of these companies to reprice at closer to a 3% yield, which would still leave a significant yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury.

What you need to consider here is that for a 5% yielding stock to reprice at a 3% yield, it would need to appreciate by 67%. That's why we expect dividend stocks to soar in value the coming years. Many of them still haven't repriced for the 0% interest rate world.

Now you might say that not all 5% yielding companies deserve to trade at a 3% yield even despite the low yield environment, and you are correct about that.

A lot of companies trade at high yields because they operate in declining industries, have overleveraged balance sheets, and/or poorly aligned management teams.

Many dividend stock investors make the mistake of chasing yield and forget about safety and growth. From our experience, it's nearly always a mistake and it's much better to earn a safe and growing 5% yield than a risky and flat 10% yield.

We do our best to find the right balance between current safety, growth, and yield. When you have the right balance, your investment results improve materially:

What Would Be a Good Example of a Dividend Stock With Significant Upside Potential?

Enbridge (ENB) fits our ideal investment profile:

Investment-grade balance sheet High-quality recession-resistant cash flows Remarkable growth profile Long track record of success Safe, attractive, and growing dividend

ENB was founded in 1949, making it one of North America’s oldest and largest infrastructure businesses, transporting a fifth of the continent’s natural gas and over a quarter of its oil. As a result, it owns some of the region’s highest-quality and most critical energy infrastructure assets, leaving significant portions of Canada and the US dependent on its services.

source

Thanks to the mission-critical nature and enormous scale, ENB enjoys a wide moat from high switching costs, strong pricing power, economies of scale, and networking effects. In addition to its moat, the very nature of its business is very stable and conservative thanks to the long-term (10-30+ years depending on the asset), fixed fee, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade counter-parties (100% of contracts are with investment-grade clients) supporting the vast majority of its cash flows. Less than 1% of cash flows are directly subject to commodity price exposure.

Put simply, this is a lower-risk infrastructure business with resilient cash flow, steady growth, and a track record of significant outperformance:

source

It has all the characteristics of a blue chip, but it's currently priced at a 7.7% dividend yield because the energy sector is out of favor.

Even then, ENB recently raised its guidance for 2021, and hiked its dividend by 3%. The management expects 5%-7% annual cash flow growth in the coming years, which adds up to a 13%-15% annual total return even without counting for any appreciation from yield compression:

source

We believe that this is the type of dividend stock that will reprice at a much lower yield and soar in value in the recovery.

Being able to earn a 7.7% dividend yield that's growing and sustainable won't last in a sustained period of near-0% interest rates. As yield-starved investors pile into ENB, we expect its yield to compress closer to 5%, unlocking 50% upside to investors who buy it today.

Closing Note

ENB is just one example of a dividend stock with significant upside potential in the recovery. At High Yield Investor, we have identified 18 similar opportunities to earn high income and maximize gains in the recovery. The average yield of our Equity Portfolio is currently 5.5%, and we complement it with our 8.5% yielding Fixed Income Portfolio to reach a blended 6-7% yield:

We believe that earning a high and growing yield from well-selected investments will lead to significant outperformance in the coming years as yield-starved investors pile into these investments.

What Are We Buying? For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s fastest growing community of high-yield investors at a deeply reduced rate! Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! Over 400 members have joined us already and we will hike the membership rate when we reach 500. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching high-yield opportunities and share our favorites ideas with you at a tiny fraction of the cost! Special offer valid for first 100 members. First come. First served.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.