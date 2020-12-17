AT&T shares have, for the most part, moved sideways the last few months. A recent spike in the share price, however, provides the potential for an interesting options strategy.

Introduction

Today, I guide readers through a strategy that can help boost one's income yield on AT&T (T) in exchange for giving up a bit of upside in a stock. This strategy is definitely a trade-off between maximizing gains or maximizing income and uses options, so readers should be fully aware of the extra risks involved in using options before reading further. I wrote about this strategy on AT&T back in July, which can be viewed here, but five months have since passed, so it's time for another look at this strategy.

While options have their risks, they can also be a powerful tool to boost returns. In this article, I present selling covered calls on AT&T and show how it can boost your returns considerably.

A Look At AT&T

First, let's examine a few reasons why I'm neutral on AT&T think the company may be a good candidate for covered calls. The company's seen revenue go sideways for a considerable amount of time now, even declining recently. EBITDA and operating income have also not made meaningful progress for over half a decade.

On a forward-looking basis, analysts are expecting 1-2% growth in revenue in 2021 along with similar EBITDA growth. EBIT is expected to pick up a little more, growing from an estimated $24.4 billion in 2020 to an estimated $28.6 billion. This is a respectable increase of around 17.4%, however, is less impressive on a two-year basis looking back to 2019's numbers.

This results in most of the shareholder's return coming in the form of dividend income. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with this. It is a perfectly legitimate way to earn a solid return in the market, but the stock price, at least in my opinion, is unlikely to increase substantially if the company simply maintains its current level of revenue and earnings. I think this makes the stock a good candidate to utilize a covered call options strategy, which I discuss in depth below.

Furthermore, AT&T has recently paid out most of its earnings in dividends, leaving little left over for reinvestment, and little for investors to get excited and bid up the stock price for.

Why Sell Covered Calls Now

Shares of AT&T have recently rebounded back into the low $30s per share. This, of course, has caused the stock's yield to decline a bit, but the TTM Yield still sits at an impressive 6.84%. This presents an opportunity to sell a covered call while the stock price has increased. Furthermore, the stock's options implied volatility has increased in the last month or so, increasing the premium that can be collected for selling options.

Before we go further, it's important to understand what a covered call is and means. A covered call is when an investor sells a call against 100 shares of stock that they already own. The investor gets paid the premium on the call but is now obligated to sell those 100 shares at the call strike price, should the buyer of the call decide to exercise the call before or at the expiration date. This will generally only happen when the stock price exceeds the strike price at or before expiration. If the stock price is below the strike price at expiration, the call will expire worthless and the investor that sold the call will keep the entire premium they collected.

I strongly suggest doing more research to ensure one fully understands the intricacies of using options before attempting a strategy like this.

A Look At Covered Calls Right Now

I tend to look at calls expiring somewhere between 30 and 60 days out, as this tends to give a seller of an option the ideal mix between theta decay and the amount of premium they're able to collect.

The following screenshot was taken using the brokerage platform Thinkorswim after the close on Wednesday, December 16. It shows the options chain of calls on the left and puts on the right expiring in 44 days as of the time of writing, or January 29, 2021.

Source: ThinkorSwim

We'll be focusing on the calls here. I have highlighted the 32.5 call as I feel this call may provide the best combination of premium collected and still being far enough out of the money that there is a bit of room for the stock to keep going up over the next 44 days. As of the time of the screenshot, the bid was $0.28 and the ask was $0.34. AT&T is quite a liquid stock, so it would not be unusual or unreasonable to assume that one could get a fill at the mid-price of $0.31. Of course, by the time this article goes live, the mid-price may have changed, but the change is likely to be slim, and off by perhaps a few cents at most. Markets may also tighten up during regular trading hours, reducing the spread between the bid and ask.

Selling this 32.5 call for $0.31 may not seem like much initially, but let's do some math here. On 1000 shares, this would collect a credit of $310. With 44 days in this options expiration cycle, one would be able to place this trade about 8 times per year, assuming their shares were never called away. On an annual basis then, we could multiply the $310 by the 8 times we could deploy this strategy for a total of $2,480 collected annually. The yield collected from this strategy on 1,000 shares with the shares at $30.29 as of the time of writing would equal $2480/(1000 x $30.29) = 0.0818 or 8.18%. Definitely not a bad boost to one's overall income yield.

Adding this to AT&T's dividend yield would bring the total income yield to around 15% annually. Of course, one could have their shares called away, in which case the strategy would likely require buying shares at a higher price if an investor wanted to continue doing this strategy.

Risks With This Strategy

Options always contain some unique risks that investors should be aware of. I strongly recommend ensuring that you fully understand the potential consequences of options trades before attempting this strategy. In this case, the risks involve the following:

The risk of shares being called away. If you sell the 32.5 calls, you are agreeing to sell your shares at $32.50 in exchange for the premium collected today. If the shares continue to move up and trade above $32.50 by expiration, your shares will be called away and you will miss out on further gains above $32.50 per share.

Having one's shares called away could result in unwanted tax consequences.

There may be an opportunity cost of having your shares called away if the stock goes much higher than $32.50 per share.

Conclusion

As always with my options articles, I don't recommend anyone copies this trade exactly but rather uses it as an example to find a solid trade for themselves. Perhaps one still wants upside on their shares, so one decides to only sell a covered call against half their shares. This would still boost one's overall income yield to well over 3%. Or perhaps collecting a bit more or a bit less premium and moving the strike up or down a few points is preferred. Or perhaps you'd prefer the more liquid monthly expirations 30 days away in January, or 65 days away in February. The point is that the strategy I highlighted should be used as a guide to aid in developing one's own trade plan. If done well, selling covered calls like this can boost one's income yield by a considerable amount.

