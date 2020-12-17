Korsuva is non-addictive and does away with all of the side-effects of opioids and may replace entirely the industry standard.

CARA has a drug that is finishing its trials and expectation is that an NDA will be filed shortly, paving way for New Drug status and the ability to distribute.

The opioid industry is an ~$50 billion annual business, but opioids are very harmful to the body and extremely addictive.

I am putting together a portfolio for myself of cannabis stocks for long-term investment. Mostly, I am looking for pure-plays in the recreational side of things because I believe these companies will do very well over many years. I have about 750 stocks that I am diligently working through and analyzing. Some companies I am researching offer varying products that may not be a pure play on cannabis.

There is one that is a budding pharmaceutical company that may have a blockbuster on its hands, and when I started to research it, I found it to be more and more promising.

Enter Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), a pharmaceutical company that has three key drugs in the making. The three drugs under development for CARA are

Korsuva

CR845

CR701

Korsuva is an IV and oral formulation for acute pain, chronic pain, and uremic pruritus. CR845 is CARA's lead product and is a formulation that exhibits potent analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic properties in both humans and animals. And finally, CR701 is Cara Therapeutics' cannabis-derived formulation that is being developed for neuropathic pain.

Officially, CARA is a cannabis company. However, its cannabis-derived product is still fairly early in the stage of development. Instead, however, CARA has made recent news, as well as released its recent earnings report, and I wanted to get a better grip on the company's financials to determine if this is a company that I want in my portfolio.

Korsuva in its IV form is almost ready for NDA with the FDA. In fact, CARA is so certain that this is merely procedural that it has already inked a $150 million distribution deal. The expectation is the NDA will be passed early this year coming and the products should be available within what could be about six months. This product could be a game-changer.

Korsuva is a formulation that deals with acute pain. Usually, opioids are prescribed for this, an ~$50 billion annual business. But opioids have very harmful side-effects such as headaches, nausea, constipation, and of course, addiction. But Korsuva does away with that because it targets different receptors in the brain and cannot penetrate the brain membrane. This effectively eliminates the problems that come with opioid usage.

Given that the lead candidate formulation by CARA has made recent news, and despite these formulations not being cannabis-derived, CARA may still be a solid addition to my personal portfolio. With CARA's success in its drug developments, this could lead to a profitable investment for me (And any reader who also has a position in the company).

So, is Cara Therapeutics a buy?

Breaking down the latest earnings results, the company's results were better than expected with EPS at -$0.35 per share with expectations of -$0.59 and revenue of $9.27M with expectations of $4.8M. And the company stated that its recent deal with Vifor will provide it with sufficient capital for operations and CapEx into 2023. Vifor paid CARA some $100M upfront for the distribution rights, as well as CARA picked up some $50 million in shares in the company as part of the deal.

CARA expects to file an NDA with the FDA very soon. If approved, Vifor will have distribution rights for this drug. Looking forward, the oral version will be completing Phase 2 soon and CARA will be moving forward with the FDA process.

Revenues

Revenues surprised to the upside for CARA:

(Data Source: Cara Therapeutics - Author's Chart)

Revenues have been trending upwards for CARA. But, if the NDA is approved, and the distribution begins for its Korsuva formula, then revenues will increase significantly. The expectation is that this will occur in the first part of 2021 and results should be showing up in about two quarters' results from now. The projections that I read were that the Total Addressable Market will be ~$52 billion by 2022.

Korsuva is going up against opioids. There are myriad side-effects of opioids. It is widely known how addictive opioids are. However, Korsuva is a drug that targets other receptors in the brain, and while the drug is highly effective at reducing/eliminating pain, it has a poor ability to penetrate the brain membrane, eliminating the addictive possibilities of opioids.

Given that, if Korsuva has the ability to replace opioids with a total addressable market of what could be ~$52 billion annually, this brings into perspective the ability of this drug to be a game-changer.

Operating Efficiencies

Operating efficiencies is one of my go-to indicators for a company because it shows the prudence of a company's management. Here is CARA's operating efficiency:

(Data Source: Cara Therapeutics - Author's Chart)

There were some cost effects involved in the quarter before. Otherwise, it looks as if CARA is trending about mid-50s on a percentage basis. This is below the necessary level of 100% for labor costs and other inputs. Unfortunately, and without enough detail, CARA posts negative gross margins due to the way its input costs for revenues could add up versus total revenues. Otherwise, had you been able to add the two together, you could see if gross margins and operating efficiencies equated to a number that was less than revenues, leaving what was behind as gross profits.

EPS

EPS has improved, and the future distribution of Korsuva will improve the EPS significantly as the drug is rolled out:

(Data Source: Cara Therapeutics - Author's Chart)

My expectation for the rollout of the new drug is that since there is a 60/40 split with Vifor means that CARA does not have to spend resources to generate sales. This will improve costs immediately since Vifor already has the ability to sell and distribute Korsuva.

Stock

CARA has been range-bound its entire existence between $4.00 and $28.00. However, I believe that will change over the course of a few months' time as the approval of the new drug will improve revenues significantly:

(Data Source: Trading View)

My impression is that there will be a long, slow awakening to this company's potential as the rollout of its drug starts to catch fire and grow. From that, there will be a long, slow upward trend as Korsuva's potential starts to work its way into the medical world and begins the transition of capturing sales from opioids. It is my belief that this company's stock will be heading higher over the long term.

CARA may very well have a winner on its hands. While my portfolio is going to consist almost entirely of cannabis stocks, I can see that this particular stock is going to move higher for some time. I am not certain that there is going to be an initial pop upwards on any one particular news announcement. After all, all of the information is already out in the world and readily available. And I do not expect a blockbuster shift towards this product all up front. Because of that, my expectations, while very bullish for the long term, are not feverishly expecting large gains soon. They would have already materialized.

Nonetheless, CARA I believe has the potential for a huge winner on its hands, and I am heavily bullish on this stock from a fundamental perspective. But I believe holding this stock will require patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.