Repeated bouts of deleveraging mean the fund hasn't kept up with its more conservative counterpart DBL and is a concern for investors worried about a double dip in the market.

A concern we have with the fund is its relatively cavalier treatment of drawdowns and investor capital where it deleverages sharply and releverages only slowly.

The fund's discount has also widened moderately since the cut, which has further sweetened its already high investment income yield.

The fund has recently made a big distribution cut. However, we find that its current coverage is very strong, assuming it hasn't made big changes in its portfolio.

This article was originally published on December 10.

With the latest shareholder report out, we take a look at the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). In our view, the fund is not appropriate for everyone. Its Emerging Market debt overweight requires a dose of conviction from shareholders - not always easy with a foreign market. In addition, the fund's high-beta allocation to junior mezz CLOs, energy and lower-quality corporate bonds means it suffers sharp drawdowns, driving repeated deleveragings, which locks in permanent capital losses for investors. This not only lowers total return but also lowers the fund's ability to generate income.

On the other hand, the fund may appeal to income investors due to its now strong distribution coverage and attractive net investment income yield of 9%. Its relatively wide discount relative to its own history (the fund's 5-year z-score is -0.9) further boosts the income yield on price closer to 10%.

Meet DSL

DSL is the lowest quality and highest-leverage fund in the DoubleLine trio. Its main overweight is in high-yield Emerging Market debt, with significant holdings in Latin America - Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, in particular. The fund charges a 1% management fee on total assets, which is on the high side for multi-sector CEFs, but not excessively so.

A comment elsewhere suggested that one reason why the fund's expenses are on the high side is that access to Emerging Market securities is expensive. This is one of those statements that is simple, intuitive, and wrong, to paraphrase H.L. Mencken. There are two ways that EM debt securities could be "expensive". One is that they can have lower liquidity, particularly corporate bonds. This can elevate the cost of turning over a portfolio of these securities due to a relatively wide bid/offer spread. However, this cost is already embedded in the prices of the securities that the fund trades and does not need to be charged as an additional expense.

Secondly, local-currency Emerging Market securities require special custodians, such as large banks, who are capable of holding local debt by having an onshore presence, and they can also have foreign-ownership withholding taxes levied on the securities by the local country regulator. However, both of these only affect local currency debt, which DSL does not have.

DSL discloses its management fee on net assets in its shareholder report, which seems like it would be more useful for shareholders than the fee on total assets since a share in the fund is a net asset concept. However, that's actually not the case. This is because changes in leverage will drive changes in fees - the fee on net assets will increase when leverage increases (because total assets versus net assets increase) and vice-versa, making it a kind of a moving target. It also makes it difficult to compare the fund's fees to other funds that carry different levels of leverage.

This is why the vast majority of funds clearly spell out their fee on total assets in their shareholder reports or on their website. DSL does neither. To get its management fee on total assets, we need to go to the prospectus which lists it as 1%. The DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) charges 1% as well. The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY), on the other hand, charges 1.35%, which is at the very high end of CEF fees. Even the PIMCO suite only charges 1.15% at the high end for two of its most expensive CEFs with the rest charging well below 1% on total assets with an additional kicker in boasting near-zero leverage costs for the part of the capital structure that uses ARPS, which DoubleLine don't have.

There certainly has been an uptrend in management fees through time, and more recently, even in the high-quality/low-income space, in particular, such as the pair of Angel Oak funds. The very high DLY fees are part of the trend, but it's also interesting that DoubleLine feel they can deliver superior performance that justifies such high fees. Jeffrey Gundlach also, no doubt, enjoys a good reputation in some circles of the fund space which surely helps. The firm's track record in CEFs, however, is not obviously stellar as the following chart suggests.

Source: Systematic Income

Fund Income and Yield

The fund's recent distribution cut has some unusual characteristics. First, it's the first cut the fund has made since inception in 2013. Secondly, it's a very large cut of nearly 27%. And, thirdly, anyone who got an early preview of the fund's shareholder report that came out a few days after the cut would not have expected a cut of such magnitude. The fund's distribution coverage over the year as well as six-months ending in September was 92%.

Whenever we try to explain changes in fund income and distributions, we go back to our usual tripartite asset/liability framework of income, fees, and derivatives.

On the asset side, changes in income are driven by portfolio losses such as defaults, changes in coupons of floating-rate securities, and portfolio turnover. On the liability side, changes in income are driven by leverage costs and changes in leverage. Finally, derivatives like interest rate swaps can further drive fund cash flows.

Let's see how this breaks down for DSL. In terms of floating-rate exposure, the fund has about 20-30% of floating-rate assets. The coupons on these assets would have stepped down with the drop in LIBOR earlier this year, driving a drop of 1-2% in the fund's net income.

We don't know how much of the portfolio defaulted. The portfolio has about 10 defaulted securities. However, this doesn't tell us a whole lot since we don't know when these securities were acquired - distressed investors often purchase defaulted securities if they are confident that the workout process will deliver a higher value than their purchase price. Funds can also sell securities that are near default, which locks in losses just the same as holding on to a security through default.

On the liability side, we know that the fund deleveraged from a facility of $870m to $585m. The size of the deleveraging is one of the largest outside of the CLO equity and MLP sectors that we've seen. In one sense, its size is surprising because the fund does not appear to run at an elevated leverage level - its last shareholder report showed a leverage of 30% in September of 2019 and 31% in March of 2020. Other multi-sector funds such as the Allianz funds NCV and NCZ, which we hold for this very reason, entered the period at a higher leverage and did not deleverage at all due to their partial reliance on preferreds. A number of PIMCO funds also entered the drawdown with leverage levels of 30-44% and either added borrowings through the drawdown or deleveraged by a far smaller amount than DSL.

The fact that the fund chose to maintain a leverage of 30% through March rather than run the fund "hot" in anticipation of a rebound (the Fed had already stepped in in the third week of March and assets began to rebound strongly) suggests one of two things. It either suggests that the fund's credit facility is unusually onerous, preventing the fund from running at a higher leverage than around 30% (we checked the prospectus, and the fund's leverage cap is 50%, so this seems unlikely). Or it suggests the fund bet that there was more pain to come after the initial bounce in late March.

What's particularly interesting is that the fund appears to have dialed its leverage (not borrowings) down from 31% to now around 27.3%, which means that it did not take as full advantage of the uptrend in asset prices since the end of the drawdown.

Neither explanation is very satisfying. Such a conservative credit facility would be extremely unusual in the CEF space - PIMCO finances their funds in large part in the same bank market and can run them with leverage in the mid-40s. This doesn't say anything about the PIMCO "quality" - the financing has recourse only to the assets of the fund rather than the broader PIMCO umbrella. The more likely explanation was that the fund thought a second dip was likely and played it safe which, in retrospect, cost its shareholders and drove a drop in fund income as well as locked in permanent capital losses.

On a more positive note, the fund's leverage cost decreased strongly as it finances itself at 1M Libor+0.70%. This tailwind mostly offset the drop in income from the fund's floating rate assets. Since March, the fund has also added borrowings back, which now stand at $670m - retracing a third of the deleveraging.

One of the key reasons for the fund's heavy deleveraging, apart from its curious 30% implicit cap, is its positions in higher volatility sectors such as junior mezz CLOs, energy bonds, and high-yield non-agency CMBS. This helps to explain the fund's very large 37% drop in NAV, as compared to figures of around 30% for the PIMCO taxable funds that ran at higher leverage levels.

If we take all these factors into account, we can try to estimate the fund's current income yield and distribution coverage at the new distribution of $0.11 starting in December.

We use the last reported semi-annual period as the basis for the fund's income and adjust it based on the latest level of borrowings, with the assumption that the reported semi-annual period ending in September had average borrowings of $627.5m or the average between the 31 March and 30 September reported figures.

We adjust the total assets upward to reflect the fund's slightly higher NAV from the September report date. Borrowings are assumed to be the $670m as of the September report. Distribution is kept at the current $0.11 per share. Liabilities ex-borrowings are kept the same as of the September report. Interest expenses are assumed to be 1M Libor + 0.70%, which is what the fund pays on its facility. Total income base case is taken from the semi-annual period of March 20 to September 20 with an additional adjustment for the lagged Libor. This is necessary because most of the floating-rate assets of the fund pay using the 3-Month Libor rate, and the rate is set at the start of the payment period. So, for instance, an asset paying 3-Month Libor + 5% that made a payment in April would have had its Libor set in January when it was around 1.82%. This will overstate the income level of the fund if we simply assume the same run rate going forward.

Source: Systematic Income

Once we put everything together, we get to a net investment income yield of 9.10% and a price yield at the current discount of 6.5% of 9.73%. The distribution coverage works out to be 120%.

It goes without saying that these are pretty crazy numbers, particularly the distribution coverage. If they are right, it's not at all clear why the fund would make such a sharp cut in its distribution.

It is possible that the fund intended to further moderate its leverage or, perhaps, to make an up-in-quality portfolio rotation and, in effect, preset its distribution based on its forward-looking assessment of sustainable income levels. It's not clear at the moment - and we won't be able to tell as DoubleLine doesn't do a good job of making frequent portfolio updates. Best we can do is wait for the next quarterly fact sheet and its leverage statement and keep an eye on the portfolio volatility to see if it scales down relative to other funds.

Peer Comparison

Who doesn't love head-to-head comparisons? These aren't always entirely fair, but that's ok - they're fun.

First, a question about the fund's benchmark. It's not entirely clear why DSL has chosen the Bloomberg Barclays Agg as its benchmark. The Agg is an investment-grade index, and DSL is 86% high-yield. Call us cynical, but an obvious answer might be so the fund can be seen to crush its "benchmark" since below investment-grade-rated credit has historically outperformed investment-grade-rated credit. Investors who allocate on this basis might be surprised by the fact that DSL had an NAV drawdown that was over 6x that of the Agg this year (using index NAV rather than ETF prices which saw its discount widen to around 4%). Even when adjusted for leverage, that would be more than 4x.

Source: DoubleLine

Let's take a look at how the DoubleLine funds performed relative to each other. The Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) hasn't traded all that long, so it won't provide a good data point. Leaving it out, we get the following total NAV return.

Source: Systematic Income

The pattern is quite revealing. DSL repeatedly takes a hit and climbs back up to the DBL return, only to take another hit and climb back up. It looks like its lower quality allocation has not actually delivered superior returns in absolute terms and much worse returns in risk-adjusted terms.

It's tempting to say that this pattern is likely to keep repeating itself, but that's not obvious. In our view, there are two main reasons for this truly weird dynamic. The first is the deleveraging/burnt capital dynamic of DSL which causes the fund to take a longer time to build itself back up than it takes its underlying assets. And secondly, it is the difference in non-agency RMBS allocations. Unlike DSL, which has had a small allocation to the sector for years, DBL had a great run on its non-agency MBS allocation. Its allocation to the space used to be around half the fund but has now scaled down. With the sector more fully priced and with the fund holding a lower allocation, we don't expect DBL to continue to outperform DSL.

This is how the 3 funds stack up across different metrics.

Source: DoubleLine, Systematic Income

The recent distribution cut by DSL has pushed its discount wider by around 7%. The relatively low fee of DSL among the trio (recall, it shares the 1% management fee with DBL on total assets with DLY at 1.35%) and the highest leverage of the three suggest it should trade at a tighter discount relative to the two other funds, absent any alpha considerations.

On the other hand, however, the historic pattern of DSL burning shareholder capital via deleveraging (it also deleveraged sharply during the Energy crash of 2015 as well) suggests that its discount should trade much wider than that of DBL and likely DLY as well despite its higher fee.

Interestingly, DSL used to trade at a much wider discount relative to DBL, but the two have converged to a similar level over the past few years.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The comparison with a number of PIMCO taxable CEFs that used to trade at moderate leverage levels is probably gratuitous. Ultimately, DSL is a different kind of fund - one with a huge EM overweight in addition to CLO and Energy, none of which plays a significant role in PIMCO CEF portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income

With that said, let's compare DSL to a number of EM debt CEFs. It looks pretty good! To be fair, this comparison favors DSL. The other funds in this comparison are either not leveraged, have a higher-quality allocation, or play in the local-currency space.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

DSL is tempting on a couple of metrics. First, its distribution coverage appears to be very strong, and its price investment income yield is very attractive at a nearly 10% figure. Secondly, its discount recently widened out substantially due to a large distribution cut. And third, its historic performance looks pretty good against its EM debt peers.

On the negative side, the fund hasn't done itself any favors with how it has approached drawdowns. The combination of its very high-beta allocation due to junior mezz CLO, energy and lower-quality EM debt holdings, combined with its very conservative treatment of leverage (keeping it at a modest level during drawdowns and rising it only slowly through the recovery) means that the fund has repeatedly locked in permanent capital losses for investors. This suggests that investors who are worried about further bumps down the road should keep this in mind.

Income investors may find the fund attractive, given its high distribution coverage, relatively wide historic discount, trading at a 5-year percentile of 21% and a 5-year z-score of -0.9, which is one of the lowest in the multi-sector space.

