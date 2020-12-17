The advent of a hydrogen economy will likely wreak havoc on the biofuels industry, even for those with a "cleaner" product.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.: Investment Thesis

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) is financially sound. Shareholder returns over the last six years have been excellent, one might even say fabulous. One of my concerns with Renewable Energy relates to analysts' consensus EPS growth rates, which will likely lead to modest returns at best, over the next few years, as explained in detail below. My major concern is biofuels in general are not a clean energy source, and owe their present support to a lack of truly "green" alternatives. The emerging hydrogen economy does offer a truly "green" alternative, with likely far superior economics, at scale, than biofuels. Governments have already shown considerable reluctance to extend incentives and subsidies. President elect Biden notwithstanding, in the longer term, I can see biofuels losing their incentives and subsidies, their lifeblood, as a far superior alternative, in the form of hydrogen, comes into play. Renewable Energy is not attractive as an investment at current share price. Worse still, in the longer term, its products may go the way of horse whips and buggies. Avoid.

Before going further, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

I will first take a look backward, before looking in detail at the prospects for an investment in shares of Renewable Energy.

Renewable Energy: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Renewable Energy shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 1

Table 1 shows returns have been excellent for eight different investors buying shares in Renewable Energy over the last six years. Returns range from average 39% per year to 170.8% per year. The rates of return in Table 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Also note, Renewable Energy does not currently pay a dividend. So, the only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in Renewable Energy shares is through an increase in the share price above the buy price. A significant portion of the growth in share price has occurred since end of 2019, when the share price was $26.95, $43.72 below the current share price of $70.67.

Checking Renewable Energy's "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Renewable Energy Group Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020 (3.75 years)

Table 2.1 shows Renewable Energy has increased net assets used in operations by $212 million and cash net of debt by $365 million, over the last 3.75 years. The increases were funded by a $577 million increase in equity. The $577 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Renewable Energy Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this has happened to some extent with Renewable Energy, but not in an overly concerning way, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to a profit of $682 million, equivalent to a diluted net income per share of $15.52.

The non-GAAP net income differs from GAAP income by an insignificant amount.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Also included here are some adjustments to reflect adoption of new accounting standards. However, for Renewable Energy, the main contributor to these items is costs related to extinguishment of debt. For Renewable Energy, these items were negative $(88) million and reduced EPS by $1.87 over the 3.75-year period.

The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $11 million ($0.27 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. Stock awards over the 3.75 year period resulted in 2.1 million shares issued to staff. The estimated market value of these shares, at the time of issue, is $52 million. Over the 3.75-year period, Renewable Energy more than offset the shares issued to staff by repurchasing 2.6 million shares at a cost of $25 million. The repurchase cost is lower than the estimated market value of shares issued to staff, due to the bulk of repurchases taking place in 2018 at favorable share prices.

There was a net 1.3 million shares issued in relation to repayment of the 2019 Convertible Senior Notes at maturity in 2019. This together with staff share issues and share repurchases resulted in issued shares increasing from 38.6 to 39.3 million shares over the 3.75 year period.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $15.52 ($682 million) has decreased to $12.69 per share ($550 million) generated from operations. This $550 million from operations, plus the estimated $52 million market value of shares issued to staff, less the $25 million for share repurchases, comprises the $577 million increase in equity, per Table 2.1 above.

Next, I review EPS and share price performance per Table 3 below.

Table 3 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 3 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates. Table 3 (lines 22 and 23) shows, for 2019 to 2022, average yearly EPS growth rate was 85.37%, and share price growth was 40.58%. But SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates show negative growth rate of (11.55)% for 2019 to 2022. To gain an idea of the impact of this negative EPS growth rate, I have set a target of 7% return for buying at current share price and holding through end of 2022. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec.16, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 6.86% (line 41). Table 4 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 4 Table 4 provides comparative data for Renewable Energy, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 16, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 4 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the share price would need to increase by $10.24, from the current $70.67, to $80.91 at end of 2022, to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Renewable Energy, the P/E ratio at buy date must increase by 176.3% through end of 2022 and the 7% return will still be achieved. A 176.3% increase in P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Renewable Energy, the share price would need to increase by $53.96 from $26.95 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $80.91 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $80.91, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Renewable Energy, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $26.95*(1-11.5%)^3 = $18.65

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $18.65*(1+333.8%) = $80.91

The decrease of $8.30 ($26.95 minus $18.65) due to the average yearly decline in EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to decrease, the longer the shares are held and the decline in EPS continues. The increase of $62.26 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($80.91 minus $18.65) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio. I should add here that Renewable Energy's share price at December 31, 2019 was affected by concerns over biofuel incentives, with poor sentiment towards the company and its share price causing a depressed P/E ratio. It is improved sentiment that has lifted the P/E ratio and the share price, and not EPS growth estimates.

Next, I would normally look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. However, Renewable Energy has gone through a period of disruption, and historical P/E ratios will not necessarily be a sound guide as to potential future P/E ratios. Instead, I look back to Table 3 (line 63) and Table 4 (line 45) to see the projected P/E ratio at end of 2022, consistent with targeting a 7% rate of return, is 14.12. That appears a reasonable level of P/E ratio. On that basis, and also based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, a 7% return, buying at current share price level, also appears reasonable. But, financial projections are only one element of review of a company. Mostly I write on mature companies, with a long history of success, and the prospects of continued success far into the future. In these instances I am not reviewing the quality of the business, just whether the shares are under or overpriced. Renewable Energy does have a past history of success, but I have concerns for the long-term future of this business, as explained below.

Renewable Energy - Long-Term Prospects For Biofuels Are Bleak

I believe the long-term prospects for Biofuels, and thus Renewable Energy, are bleak. Positive results for the company are entirely dependent on a range of government subsidies and incentives. The incentives encourage (force) customers to purchase biofuels at premium prices, and the subsidies turn losses into profits for Renewable Energy. The continuation of these incentives and subsidies is not assured. In fact, for periods, governments have been reluctant to extend these arrangements, resulting in periods of losses for the company. Eventually, the incentives and subsidies have been renewed with retrospective effect, resulting in large boosts to income in the period of approval. I believe there are good reasons for the reluctance of governments to extend these incentives and subsidies. From this November 2019 EPA publication, "Economics of Biofuels",

Replacing fossil fuels with biofuels-fuels produced from renewable organic material-has the potential to reduce some undesirable aspects of fossil fuel production and use, including conventional and greenhouse gas (GHG) pollutant emissions, exhaustible resource depletion, and dependence on unstable foreign suppliers. Demand for biofuels could also increase farm income. On the other hand, because many biofuel feedstocks require land, water, and other resources, research suggests that biofuel production may give rise to several undesirable effects. Potential drawbacks include changes to land use patterns that may increase GHG emissions, pressure on water resources, air and water pollution, and increased food costs. Depending on the feedstock and production process and time horizon of the analysis, biofuels can emit even more GHGs than some fossil fuels on an energy-equivalent basis. Biofuels also tend to require subsidies and other market interventions to compete economically with fossil fuels, which creates deadweight losses in the economy.

I believe the reluctant extension of biofuel incentives and subsidies, has been more due to political imperatives of showing "green" credentials, rather than a belief in their ability to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions. That situation will likely continue well into the future. But there is a looming danger for biofuels - the advent of the hydrogen economy.

Hydrogen - Biofuel's Nemesis

In my recent article, "Fortescue: Reviewing The Past, The Present, And A Glimpse Into The Future", I discussed the plans of this innovative company to produce hydrogen at scale, and to develop infrastructure for production, delivery, storage and sale. Fortescue believes the cost of producing green hydrogen at scale can be competitive with the cost of fossil fuels. And even before hydrogen becomes competitive with fossil fuels, there are US government subsidies and incentives already available for hydrogen (see here). Who will buy biofuels at a premium price, when hydrogen is price competitive or better, and the environmental impact is so clearly in hydrogen's favor. Another factor likely to affect biofuels is population growth.

The impact of population growth

One of the biggest contributors to emissions, and thus global warming, is an ever increasing world population. This creates increased demands for food and water. Biofuels reduce available agricultural land for food production, and also use up valuable scarce potable water. For this reason alone it is logical to believe biofuels will come under increasing scrutiny and may lose incentives and subsidies. This will be particularly so as a better alternative in the form of hydrogen becomes widely available.

Renewable Energy: Summary and conclusions

Renewable Energy, at current share price, likely offers the opportunity for single digit returns, at best. Single digit returns are unlikely to compensate for the risk of owning this company's shares. Renewable Energy owes its existence and viability entirely to government incentives and subsidies for biofuels. Those incentives and subsidies are to promote the use of cleaner fuels. But the EPA, a governmental agency, questions the clean credentials of biofuels. It may be Renewable Energy's biofuels net greenhouse emissions may be lower than many other biofuel products. But this will be cold comfort, if biofuels in general lose their incentives and subsidies.

