Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Special Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Robert Demchak

Good morning. During today's virtual special meeting of shareholders, we can make certain forward looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and other matters that are not historical and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. For a detailed description of these risks, please refer to our various SEC filings. With that, I turn it over to Bob Laken, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Washington Prime Group.

Bob Laken

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. The special meeting of shareholders of Washington Prime Group is now called to order. I welcome our shareholders, other members of our Board of Directors and certain executive officers to our virtual special meeting of shareholders. Our corporate secretary will now report on the mailing of the notices for this meeting in the presence of a quorum.

Robert Demchak

This virtual meeting is being held pursuant to notices made available on or about October 26, 2020 to have a common shareholders of record as of October 20th, 2020. All documents concerning the call and notice of this meeting will be filed with the records of the company. As of the record date for this meeting, there were 187,434,835 shares of WPG common stock outstanding and thus, entitled to vote on the proposal to be presented during this meeting. I certify that there are 136,337,464 shares of common stock present by proxy during this meeting and represent more than a majority of all common shareholder votes entitled to be cast at this meeting.

Bob Laken

Because in excess of 50% of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares are present at this meeting in person or by proxy, I declare that a quorum is present during this meeting in accordance with the WPG amended and restated by-laws. And we may now proceed to the matters for which this meeting was called. Jed Levitt from Broadridge Financial Services and the Careyo Group has been appointed as Inspector of Elections for this meeting and is on the line.

I would like to point out that most of you who return proxies authorized the persons named in this proxy to vote on the proposal to be voted on at this meeting. The proposal described in the proxy statement for this special common shareholder meeting is the only matter to be voted upon today. The proposal concerns an amendments to the Washington Prime Group Inc amended and restated articles of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of Washington Prime Group’s outstanding common shares using a 1 for 9 conversion ratio. The WPG Board of Directors unanimously recommends that the WPG common shareholders to vote for the proposed amendment.

For any shareholders who are online and have not yet voted the polls will be closing momentarily. If you've already submitted a vote, there's no need to enter it again. Any votes submitted during the meeting will be reflected in the final vote results. As no further votes have been received on this matter, I accordingly move that the polls now close and voting be concluded at this time.

Robert Demchak

I second the motion.

Bob Laken

Inspector of elections has certified that the vote tally is complete. Would the corporate secretary please report on the voting results.

Robert Demchak

The voting results as certified by the inspector of elections in his report show that the proposal to amend the Washington Prime Group Inc amended and restated articles of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of Washington Prime Group’s outstanding common shares using a 1 for 9 conversion ratio has been approved.

Bob Laken

Thank you. We will report actual vote totals on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days from today. That concludes the formal business and I now declare the meeting adjourned. I would like to thank all of you for joining WPG's special meeting of common shareholders and all of our shareholders for their continued support.

