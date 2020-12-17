On January 8th of this year, Brent crude oil futures traded at $71.75 per barrel. By April 22nd of this year, Brent crude oil futures traded at less than $16 per barrel. Now, at the time of writing, Brent is just shy of $51 per barrel. The difference between now and April is that the uncertainty level was through the roof in April, and now things are looking quite a lot clearer. The Global Investor thinks $71.75 per barrel Brent crude oil is very possible by January 8, 2022 and is recommending buying the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO).

OPEC Plus - the central bank of oil markets

The OPEC Plus meeting at the beginning of December saw the group come to a compromise. Russia and the UAE wanted to ease April's historic production cuts by 500,000 barrels day, each month for the next four months. Saudi Arabia agreed to hold an OPEC meeting each month to decide on a case-by-case basis, as the Saudi oil minister was worried about supply overhang. So, OPEC will decide on January 4th if production quotas will be increased, decreased or held flat. Previously, Saudi Arabia and Russia were seen to be on the same page, but the UAE-Russia proposal show cracks in the OPEC consensus have started to appear.

However, it is important to acknowledge, however, that the 23 OPEC+ members did end up agreeing on a course of action. Saudi Arabia and Russia not being fully aligned do not necessarily mean the end of the OPEC+ alliance. Adding 500,000 barrels a day to the market isn't a big number as demand has started to return in recent months and now we have $50/barrel Brent prices.

Recent lockdowns in the US and Europe hitting demand has been more than offset by Asian demand rebounding as Asia's economy is reopening faster and stronger than those in the West, but OPEC Plus are being cautious due to high global inventories of crude and petroleum products. As we can see in the chart from Energy Intelligence, a respected consultancy, while there have been recent drawdowns in inventories, especially from floating storage, the global supply demand balance has not eaten into the significant inventory building we saw March, April, and May of this year. As of mid-December, Energy Intelligence sees 300 million barrels of excess crude oil stocks and 550 million barrels of excess oil product stocks. This puts pressure on OPEC Plus to be extremely careful in ramping up production in the short term, and hence their move to introduce monthly meetings to assess market conditions.

Source: Energy Intelligence Webinar, December 2020

The OPEC cartel would not be a real cartel without cheating. The December meeting announced that OPEC members who overproduced during the recent months have been given extra time, until March, to contribute "catchup cuts" so these catchup cuts will somewhat eat into the extra 500,000 barrels per day of production that OPEC will be introducing.

Overall, the Global Investor expects the OPEC Plus group show near-term restraint, in January and February as demand stays flattish picture in the next couple of months. This will keep OPEC Plus barrels off the market and crude markets will see this as bullish as inventories slowly continue to draw down.

The first quarter of 2021 will be a critical time for oil markets. While there will be around 500,000 barrels a day of added supply in January, the reality is that beyond that, given the demand picture and the inventory picture, there just isn't room in the market for the UAE-Russia plan of tapering the production cuts by 2 million barrels a day by the end of April. The OPEC Plus supply return will surely come more slowly as potentially Libyan and Iranian supply could increase by a million barrels a day over the course of the year. This depends, of course, on the Libyan civil war cease-fire holding, which is uncertain and the slow recovery of Iranian supply as the nuclear deal will take time, and the Biden administration probably won't lift sanctions on Iran right away. The monthly OPEC Plus meetings will help assess the situation in Iran, Libya and Venezuela, and check if the market is able to absorb additional barrels from these uncertain sources of supply. In terms of Iranian barrels since Biden's election win India, Japan, Turkey, and China have all made noises about being willing to buy Iran barrels if they manage to increase output under any Biden administration softening towards the Iran sanctions. Longer term, the key issue is if Iran is willing to join the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Any rapprochement by Iran with the international community will depend who wins Iran's presidential elections in 2021.

Average break-even at $70+ per barrel in OPEC Plus

Another thing to bear in mind is that much weaker oil revenues for OPEC Plus members force them to run down reserves, issue debt and cut spending. Energy Intelligence in a recent webinar shared a very interesting analysis showing average break-even oil prices for the OPEC Plus group will be increasing by about $10 per barrel from 2019 levels, to around $75 per barrel for 2020 and 2021. The external break-even is the oil price each country need to pay for imports and balance its external accounts and help assess the risk of a balance of payments crisis in each country. Iran is in crisis and needs $100 per barrel, Iraq needs $72 per barrel and even Saudi Arabia needs $65 per barrel. While some OPEC Plus members have the ability and means to withstand a year of $50 per barrel oil prices, the obvious implication is the group needs to see oil prices climbing to $75 per barrel on average to ease the difficult fiscal situation most members are facing. This alone is extremely bullish for oil prices as it shows us the level of oil prices where OPEC Plus is highly incentivized to get to. These fiscal financial pressures will be a key dynamic to watch over 2021. Can, for example, Middle Eastern members really cut fiscal spending further? Probably not, that was a key driving cause of the Arab Spring of 2011-2012.

Source: Energy Intelligence Webinar, December 2020

Supply Demand Oil Balance

With OPEC Plus restraining themselves to bring production back into the market to hold up prices, coupled with capital expenditure cuts throughout this year across the oil and gas industry, the growth in oil supply is going to be highly restrained in 2021. Meanwhile, demand is coming back as economies reopen around the world as the vaccine rollout started this week the UK and the US accelerate across the world. This will spur pent up demand in manufacturing, a key driver of middle distillate oil products, and increasing transportation will drive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel consumption. US oil supply may be somewhat restrained under the Biden administration too.

Over time, there is a growing chance that OPEC will become an even more dominant player in the world oil markets, as non-OPEC supply fades as Western oil majors and independents cut production and focus on value over volume strategies and switch their attention to natural gas and renewable energy.

But for 2021 at least, demand is going to run above supply, and OPEC Plus will be key to rebalancing the market. As we have seen, OPEC Plus are incentivized to get inventories down and force oil prices higher and so are likely to taper their earlier production cuts extremely slowly. With demand outstripping supply, then obviously oil prices should go up.

The demand snapback from increased economic activity, driven by Asia and the supply constraints from both OPEC Plus and non-OPEC producers (the private oil companies which have been cutting Capex) means the macro landscape calls on OPEC Plus to balance the market with increased production from their spare capacity, but as just discussed The Global Investor does not think this is likely.

So, the clearing price of oil, to make demand and supply match driven by both the macro factors and the OPEC Plus price incentives dictated by their fiscal financial situations therefore must drive the oil price higher. The current forward curve in Brent is relatively flat meaning Brent futures offer great upside at current levels of around $50 per barrel. Oil prices could trend higher for several years thanks to the underinvestment in supply from non-OPEC sources and the OPEC Plus group's desire to see oil prices closer to $75 per barrel.

Source: Energy Intelligence Webinar, December 2020

Risks to this thesis

On the day of writing this view, the International Energy Agency warned oil demand will rebound more slowly than it initially anticipated in 2021 as the aviation sector takes longer to recover from the coronavirus related restrictions. The agency said: "Demand is clearly going to be lower for longer than expected". Oil demand growth is incredibly correlated to economic output growth as transportation and industrial production are key components of economic growth. If demand is significantly lower than what both The Global Investor and Energy Intelligence expects, then if demand and supply are in balance at around 95 million barrels per day in 2021, then Brent prices would likely drift sideways around the $50 per barrel mark.

The Global Investor doesn't think the vaccines will fail, as they have been tested in three stage clinical trials and will have been approved by national regulators, so oil demand is unlikely to drop below supply in 2021 in my view. If for whatever reason lockdowns were imposed for significant amounts of time in 2021 then demand would fall and oil prices would fall too. But this seems to be quite unlikely now. This means that if the International Energy Agency's demand scenario plays out, Brent prices probably stay flat, and if The Global Investor and Energy Intelligence's demand scenario plays out, Brent prices rally, making the investment in United States Brent Oil Fund, LP smart from a risk reward point of view.

The other risk, relating to the supply side, is that if the OPEC Plus agreements fall apart and Russia and Saudi Arabia enter a new price war, supply is dumped onto the market and prices crash. The Global Investor doesn't view this scenario as likely given the fiscal situation of the OPEC Plus group relying on higher oil prices.

Why Brent and not WTI?

The Global Investor prefers Brent as the best proxy of global oil prices because it is a seaborne contract meaning that the making/taking of Brent futures contracts is cargo based, and since new ships can easily travel to the point of delivery, we would never see the extreme short-term "tank-tops" we saw at Cushing, the delivery point of the WTI contract, that caused WTI prices to go negative for a short period earlier this year. In short, while WTI correlates to the global oil price quite well, it can deviate significantly due to local supply-demand issues at the Cushing storage hub and this issue is not a factor with Brent crude oil contracts.

Why United States Brent Oil Fund, LP?

BNO, systematically buys Brent futures and collateralizes the fund with government bonds, meaning leverage is reduced and any margin calls on price drops can easily be covered without forced selling of futures at unattractive prices, making it a robust investment vehicle to get pure exposure to Brent crude oil prices. This makes getting Brent exposure easier to manage than buying Brent futures yourself where you must manage daily variation margin, which can be problematic at times of short-term downside volatility. The Fund is a better pure oil price play than buying Exploration and Production oil companies due to the idiosyncratic corporate risks inherent in stocks. This makes BNO one of the best pure macro instruments for getting investment exposure to the global price of oil.

For investors wanting a more diversified commodity basket investment, which The Global Investor also recommends, please read my recent Seeking Alpha article on the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF, which holds a range of energy, precious and base metal, and agriculture commodity futures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.