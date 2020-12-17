Return to investors is attractive, even after incorporating termination dates and values that reflect the transition to renewable energy.

The perceived present value of the future dividend stream is bound to a perceived termination date related to the global transition to renewable energy.

Investment thesis

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is a midstream oil and gas company, and its revenues are less sensitive to changes in energy prices compared to its upstream counterparts. All in all, the company has a firm financial position with a BBB credit rating and a stable 7% annual yield that it distributes monthly.

Still, changes in PBA share price will depend on:

The investors' perception of the termination value/date of PBA The investors' expectations of the dividend stream

Termination value/date will depend on the investors' perception of the pace of transition to clean energy in North America. California plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, while the Canadian government seeks the same goal by 2050. The change in the laws, regulations, and the shape of the energy industry in the next 25 to 30 years will have a significant impact on PBA revenues, dividends, and share price. It will also determine whether the company exists or not.

PBA's growth plans continue to focus on fossil fuels. The success of these projects will determine future revenue and dividends, given a perceived termination date. As investors' predictions of the dividend stream change, so will the share prices.

Industry overview

The oil and gas industry is notorious for the risk inherent in exposure to energy prices. Investors lost billions in the boom and bust of the fracking industry in the past decade. Think Chesapeake (OTCPK:CHKAQ), whose late CEO and founder once declared "We're the Saudi Arabia of natural gas" yet, it is filing for bankruptcy this year.

The dramatic rise and fall of fracking had its toll on investors. One of the common questions I get when covering mutual funds is whether oil and gas companies are part of the portfolio.

Because of this cautious sentiment, investors are brushing the sector with a wide brush. Safer segments are being swept with the broader industry despite that the fossil fuel market is divided into three streams:

Upstream: Involved in the exploration and extraction of crude oil and gas. Midstream: Includes the processing and transporting of crude oil and natural gas to downstream companies. Downstream: Includes refineries and end-user distribution networks.

The upstream is the riskiest because it has the biggest exposure to energy prices. Still, after a decade of volatility, some winners with a lower cost of production emerged and an ecosystem around those has evolved including midstream companies that are less exposed to fossil fuel prices.

PBA is a midstream company that owns a network of oil and gas pipelines that mainly serve upstream companies operating in western Canada. The company has an investment-grade rating, and most of its customers are investment-grade counterparts.

Fossil fuel will be obsolete one day

The EIA and OPEC predict that the world hasn't reached peak fossil fuel production yet. The current oil reserves are enough to last the world for another 43 years, based on current extraction technologies and consumption levels, both susceptible to change.

Still, the transition to sustainable energy will lower the demand for oil and gas. For example, the UK will ban the sale of combustion engine cars by 2030. California passed a law that requires power providers to generate 60% of their power from renewables by 2030 paving the way for 100% renewable energy by 2045.

The hither and thither on environmental laws revolve around the pace of the transition instead of the direction. One day, fossil fuel will be obsolete. There are currently environmentally-friendly alternatives for transportation and electric power generation, the largest two uses of oil and gas in the U.S. respectively.

Source: Energy Information Administration

What does that mean for PBA? Simply it means that unless the company changes its product mix, one day it will cease to exist, which is bad for the management and investors. The question is when will this happen?

In my opinion, the environmental laws and regulations are more detrimental to the oil and gas industry than the depletion of underground reserves. The politics of global warming are more important than proven oil reserves in this regard.

The upper limit

Midstream oil and gas companies trade at lower price multiples compared to industries with similar profitability. Adjusting PBA's multiples for these averages gives the company a value of $49 per share, a significant premium compared to the $27 per share current price.

Source

The current discount on energy midstream shares relates to uncertainties about the future of the sector and perhaps misinformation about the size of the impact of oil prices on the midstream industry.

The lower limit

Imagine a world where all people are avid environmentalists when it comes to global warming. With a political environment like this, a transition to clean energy is faster and more severe.

If we derive all energy from renewable resources, which, at current levels of technology is a very real possibility, the oil and gas industry would be a fraction of its size today. The only thing that would keep the industry afloat is the use of hydrocarbons in industrial production such as the production of plastics and fertilizers. At this point, the value of PBA, if it survives, will be the tangible value of its assets, which is $10 per share and possibly less.

Back to reality

To measure the value of PBA, we need to make a realistic assumption on the company's dividends, termination date, and end value. PBA's management doesn't seem to incorporate a termination date or value in its strategy. The company's operations and projects are related to fossil fuels. When an analyst asked about how the management reconciles the aging of the fossil fuel industry with the company's asset allocation, the CEO responded:

We hear that argument. Honestly, it doesn't impact our thinking. We're pretty confident the world is going to need the services we provide for decades to come, for longer than many of our assets will physically last. So our view of terminal value is the life of these assets, we don't see laying down any of our infrastructure because there's no demand for the products.

To the management's credit, there is a possibility that the company will last beyond 2045. Carbon neutrality doesn't mean the elimination of carbon emissions altogether. Instead, it means that carbon emission is equal to carbon sequestration, which basically means stabilizing the level of carbon in the air. Given the company's financial position, there is a possibility that it will emerge as a winner as the industry consolidates.

Even the date of depletion of oil is not certain. The proven reserves are an accounting estimate that measures the reserves that can be economically extracted based on current technologies. As extraction methods develop, so will the proven reserves.

Below are calculations of the return to investors based on different termination scenarios

Base Case Scenario

Termination Date 2045 Dividend $1.88/year till termination date Termination value 0

As the demand for fossil fuels decreases, the energy industry will consolidate. This is a common feature in a maturing industry. We are already seeing this as noted by the company CEO during the latest earnings call:

Consolidation amongst Canadian energy companies is beginning to occur - Michael Dilger, CEO

Because of the company's leading position in the midstream industry, it is reasonable to assume that it will emerge as a winner as competition increases with projected waning demand for fossil fuels. The government of Alberta's support of the energy industry backs this conclusion.

This scenario also assumes that the increase in revenue from the company's growth plans is offset by gradually lower oil demand until they balance each other out with an average $1.88 annual dividend in the course of the next 25 years.

In summary, assuming constant dividends until 2045 and a share value of zero at the end of the period, the internal rate of return for investors purchasing the stock today is 5% annually.

Worst Case Scenario

Termination Date 2035 Dividend $1.88/year till termination date Termination value $10

If after 15 years, investors purchasing at today's price of $27 per share exit at $10 per share, the internal rate of return would be 3.3%, assuming the company maintains dividends.

Best Case Scenario

Termination Date 2063 Dividend $1.88/year till termination date. 5% growth every 5 years Termination value 0

Assume that the company continues operating until the fossil fuels reserves are depleted, in, let's say, 43 years and that the company, because of its successful growth strategies, was able to increase dividends by 5% every five years. In this case, investors investing today will be locking in an internal rate of return equal to 7.3% even if the stock price goes to zero at the end of the period (when oil and gas are depleted, it is reasonable to assume that PBA stock will be worth zero).

What to watch for

The dividend yields make PBA an attractive investment, even if the stock price decreases to zero, as long as the company survives enough years to compensate investors through its dividend distributions.

This is the reason the value of PBA stock will fluctuate according to the market's perception of the company's termination date and future dividend stream.

Dividend

PBA pays a monthly dividend that yields 7% annually. The company did increase its dividends in the past few years, but the management seems frustrated that share prices didn't follow. When asked about a possible increase in the dividend in the coming years, the CEO replied:

On one hand, you want to keep the streak alive. On the other hand, no one's appreciating what you're paying them now. So why would you pay them more? You can redeploy that capital into projects. So what would you do?

The frustration with the company's share price is making the management team uncertain about raising dividends. This contradicts the company's official stance. For example, below is an excerpt from the CEO's prepared remarks during the third-quarter earnings call:

We'll also continue to fund a stable and growing dividend in the future.

Putting the management's indecisiveness aside, the dividend will increase along with revenues. The company will balance between using its cash flow for new investments, paying debt, and distributing dividends. Maybe, at least in the short run, the balance will be tilted towards funding capital expenditure. The investors' perception of how the company balances these variables will feed into dividend expectations, and ultimately on the stock price.

Revenue growth

PBA has a $5.4 billion growth plan that revolves around expanding its existing facilities and building new ones. The scope of the company's investments is still limited to fossil fuels, so there won't be a change in the termination date as the world transitions away from hydrocarbon energy.

It is also worth mentioning that some of these projects were suspended as a result of COVID such as the CKPC project, which runs as a joint venture with Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co.

The value of the stock will fluctuate given the success of these projects and the investors' perception of how would that affect the future dividend stream.

Summary

PBA has a strong financial position, as demonstrated by its investment-grade rating. The company has a strong balance sheet and a solid customer base. The nature of PBA's operations makes it less sensitive to oil prices than its upstream counterparts.

The company yields attractive yields even after incorporating termination dates and values that reflect the aging energy industry and the transition to renewable energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.