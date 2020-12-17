But if you own NUSI, you may have noticed that it has been following the QQQs 1-for-1 this past week or so. How can that be if the fund is supposed to be uber defensive?

This makes NUSI act more like a bond in terms of its narrow movements, especially for the period after the options are initiated, like beginning again tomorrow.

Though NUSI has a similar portfolio as the NASDAQ-100 index (QQQ), it uses a very defensive collar option strategy on 100% of the notional value of the portfolio.

I've been a buyer of NUSI to the point where it's my second-largest position. And if the new year ushers in some selling, NUSI is still a good ETF to own.

Note: This article first appeared to subscribers of Equity CEFs/ETFs: Income + Opportunity.

What I like about the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), $27.41 current market price, is that there are times it can be extremely defensive and there are times that it can ride along with the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), $308.98 current market price.

When is NUSI at its most defensive? When the upcoming month's options are placed, which will be tomorrow, Dec. 18, when the January options begin and are good for the next four weeks or so out until the 15th of January (the third Friday of the month).

But for the past week or so, NUSI has been riding along with the QQQs up-and-away as the portfolio managers removed (bought back) the short Call options at a loss and kept the Put options, which were essentially worthless but could at least provide some crash protection.

This has been the trend with how NUSI's portfolio managers have been handling the fund's options. If the collar option strategy is holding the fund back as the NASDAQ-100 just keeps going up, like it has been doing in November and now December, they will remove the Call options in the last week or so before expiration and let the fund ride. However, if the markets are going down or having a flat month, like in October, they will hold onto the collar strategy until that month's expiration.

Now certainly NUSI is not going to outperform the QQQs with its collar option strategy but when you look at the total return performance YTD, you can see that NUSI is up about 18% YTD, which is pretty good for what I consider a bond in client portfolios.

Data by YCharts

But what's more important is how NUSI's collar option strategy kicks in during a market drop like in March when the COVID-19 virus crashed the markets. Looking at a total return YTD this year through March 23, the lows of the market, this is what you get:

NUSI Can Be Defensive When Needed And Offensive When Needed

The bottom line is that NUSI's portfolio managers can be proactive with what's going on in the markets, holding onto the collar strategy during a bear market period and allowing the fund to capture some of the market's upside in an uptrend period.

Buying the Call options back before expiration during a ramp-up period does expose the fund in case of a sharp drop in the markets until the next collar option rotation is put on, but I like the pro-activeness when it's clear that the collar strategy is holding the fund back during a particular month.

This can be seen when you compare NUSI to a mostly non-managed ETF like the Global-X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call fund (QYLD), $22.80 current market price. QYLD sells 100% Call options against its Nasdaq-100 portfolio just like NUSI but doesn't use a collar option strategy by buying Puts as well.

Data by YCharts

So why has NUSI far outperformed QYLD YTD even though NUSI is more defensive with its Put options? Part of the reason is that NUSI held up much better in March because of that 100% Sell Call/Buy Put collar but also because during the recovery, QYLD simply held onto its written Call options up until each expiration, thus depriving any appreciation potential like NUSI has been able to realize during the last week before expirations.

For the last couple months, this strategy of buying back the Call options early and leaving the Put options in place has worked extremely well for NUSI.

So what does this mean going forward? If you feel like there will be some pent-up selling come January or if some of the political news, i.e. Georgia run-off Senate seats, may not be market friendly, then NUSI is a fairly safe investment just in case.

Because come tomorrow, Dec. 18, that full collar protection will be back in place for another month until mid January. Oh, and one last bonus? The losses that NUSI has realized this year in its collar strategy means that 99% of the monthly 0.65% distribution, or 7.8% annualized, is return of capital for tax purposes, meaning it's included under non-dividend distributions on your 1099s.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUSI, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.