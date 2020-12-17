AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has made a sizzling comeback since the introduction of COVID-19 sent the majority of cyclical stocks into freefall. In the end, the intervention by the government to provide substantial stimulus to consumers and ample liquidity to financial markets has benefited them.

AutoNation is making a killing on the back of strong used car prices. Even with units and revenue relatively flat YoY, pricing tailwinds and tight supply allowed margins to skyrocket for dealerships. As we move out of this crisis, these trends will largely continue with the government expected to keep the federal reserve rate at 0% for the upcoming years. The introduction of the vaccine should also allow consumers to head back to work, allowing AutoNation's service segment to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Looking long term, AutoNation's rollout of 100 planned standalone used-car stores appears promising. The improved balance sheet & rise in cash flow YoY should adequately fund this vision.

The question for us investors now is, has AutoNation's stock already run itself up into a full valuation? I would argue it hasn't! The company just reported a blockbuster earnings report in October, and the tailwinds it's experiencing aren't going to disappear overnight. The company is trading below its historical norm, suggesting it still provides a good value here.

What's AutoNation?

AutoNation is a collection of automotive dealerships that are spread out throughout the United States. Although it primarily operates in Florida, Texas, and California, where 63% of its revenue originates from the three states. With 20 billion in annual revenue & 325 dealerships, it's the largest player in the highly fragmented auto dealership market.

Onto the business side, AutoNation likes to separate its revenue streams into four different categories. Those being new vehicles, old vehicles, financial, & service. Each segment plays its role in what is a diversified income stream. Likewise, AutoNation's vehicle inventory is highly diversified, with Premium at 40%, domestic at 27%, & Import at 33%. The company's inventory mix favors premium vehicles, allowing it to see higher margins than most of its competitors. AutoNation is flexible, allowing it to be profitable even during economic downturns due to its widespread diversification.

Source: AutoNation's Investor Presentation

Blockbuster Q3 Report

Q3 was a blockbuster quarter for AutoNation, with the company delivering 102% growth in adjusted EPS year-over-year, even with a decline in revenue. Increased demand primarily fueled large margin growth, with the company seeing 56% & 43% growth in gross profit per vehicle on new & old vehicles, respectively. On top of this, the company was also able to reduce SG&A as a portion of gross profit by 800 basis points. This is attributed to further consumer strength in the auto market led by low-interest rates and the average American household's net worth hitting record highs. So while revenue & unit growth was largely unimpressive, the significant tailwinds to margins allowed AutoNation to have a record quarter.

Image Source: Image created by the author with data from Earning-call

Revenue was flat YoY mainly due to the industry's tight supply constraints right now combined with the lackluster performance from its service segment. AutoNation's service segment suffered from a decline in driving miles from the average consumer. Of course, as consumers gain confidence that the virus is over, this segment should have no trouble hitting pre-pandemic levels.

All-in-All, this quarter showed AutoNation's ability to perform in this type of macro environment. As long as the economic recovery doesn't hit any major bumps in the road, favorable consumer confidence & low-interest rates will continue to drive strong earnings performance out of AutoNation.

Bolstered Balance Sheet Supports Expansion

AutoNation has put forth an ambitious plan to add 50 AutoNation USA stores by 2025 and another 50 by 2030. AutoNation USA stores will be standalone used-car shopping markets that consumers can buy and sell from. The CEO of AutoNation had this to say about their plans to add 100 AutoNation USA stores by 2030

The way that we think about these USA stores is very much as point of sale delivery centers and speed to market reconditioning centers. It's very cost-effective rather than moving everything around and doing the reconditioning centrally....we're publicly committing to is this number, which we're already achieving today, is well above our return threshold of a 15% internal rate of return

Overall, I'm bullish on the strategy as I can see the appeal to the modern-day consumer as well as giving AutoNation more streamlined operations. AutoNation will be entering markets with communities large enough to support inventory through their "We'll buy your Car" initiative. They can then turn around and recondition the car at the store, supporting fast turnaround times.

Assuming all these stores come to fruition, it will cost north of a billion dollars in the next ten years. Funding this expansion will be a newly bolstered balance sheet that's seen its leverage cut in half since 2018. With a 1.4x leverage ratio defined as "debt less cash/TTM EBITDA," the company should have ample room to expand while still staying well below its 3.75 covenant ratio. AutoNation will also be able to rely on having ample cash generation with TTM cash flow up 65% from 2019 to 1.27 billion.

Source: AutoNation's Q3 Investor Presentation

More Runway Left?

The company has already tripled from the bottom, which may lead people to believe they have already reaped the benefit of their strong recovery. However, I believe the company is still cheap, with its earning yield sitting at 10% and 2021 earnings projected to be equally strong as 2020s. Low-interest rates will continue to fuel car demand to AutoNation's advantage, and the return to work play should bolster AutoNation's Service business to pre-pandemic levels. With the company trading at a 32% discount to its 10-year valuation, I rate this as a buy!

Source: Fast Graphs

Compared to its competitors, it also appears to look cheap. AutoNation is able to enjoy high margins compared to its industry due to its focus on premium vehicles and #1 market share. This has historically meant that AutoNation is valued at a premium to its competitors. This is even before you consider that the auto dealership industry as a whole looks cheap compared to the market.

Source: Table compiled by Author using Data from Seeking Alpha

Threats to the Story

The auto business is one of the more well-known for its decline and is the cyclical industry's embodiment. It should be no secret that if the economy stagnates, consumer confidence will plummet, causing them to delay new car purchases. Even if the economy has a full-scale recovery and props up car demand for years to come, investors could continue to be skittish about investing at the "top" of the business cycle and value AutoNation at discounts to its historical valuation.

AutoNation's Growth strategy is capital intensive and will likely result in a balance sheet that returns to more leveraged positions. AutoNation is currently operating from a position of strength here as its balance sheet is in its best place in a while. Still, AutoNation appears to be planning on investing over a billion dollars into these stores over the next 10-years. They currently only have five pilot stores, and the execution risk is always present in expansions of this type. While I'm optimistic about AutoNation's ability to leverage its brand and gain market share in used cars, investors must recognize the significant risk that comes with this expansion.

Wrap-Up

AutoNation is right where it wants to be right now, with low-interest rates and improving consumer confidence increasing demand week by week. While Mr. Market has largely caught onto this story rewarding it with a triple from the bottom, I believe it still has room to run. At 10x forward earnings, it's cheap by both historical and secular standards.

Combined with the fact that AutoNation has consistently grown earnings at a pace of 10% since the turn of the century makes this a buy for me. Of course, due to the company's dependence on macro-economic conditions, it is not without risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.