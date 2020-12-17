Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a gold and silver producer with a project in northern Nevada. Its maiden project, the Hycroft Mine has a large mineral endowment which contains 12 million ounces of gold and over 480 million ounces of silver, albeit with a low grade.

A problematic past

This mineral endowment is among the largest in the world and supports a 34 year old mine life as proposed by the company. Mining around the Hycroft mine began in the 1800s with a variety of metals and materials being mined. Silver mining first occurred here in the early 1900s and gold mining began in the early 1980s. Between 1983 and 1998, this asset produced 1.2 million ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver before low gold and silver prices forced the mine to close and the asset was put on care and maintenance. In 2007, this asset was transferred into Allied Nevada Gold. Allied Nevada went on to raise capital through a combination of equity and debt in order to put the mine into production. The Hycroft mine once again entered production in 2008, but lower than expected metal recoveries and runaway operating costs forced it to discontinue production in 2015. Production ceased despite the price of gold having risen from $850/oz in Dec 2008 to $1200/oz by March 2015 and Allied Nevada entered bankruptcy.

Production at Hycroft prior to Allied Nevada's debacle focused on the oxide component of the resource. Leaching gold and silver from oxides is relatively straightforward as far as mining goes. Besides the metal prices, profitability of heap leach operations is determined by the producer's ability to manage unit costs with maniacal efficiency. To this end, the oxide component of the resource produced healthy margins for the operator at Hycroft through the 1980s.

An unproven path forward

With the easy to mine and easy to process oxides depleted, Allied Nevada and now Hycroft Mining have been trying to liberate the gold out of the sulfide resource. There are two challenges with Hycroft's sulfidic ore. It is refractory. This means that the gold contained in the material is locked away and cannot be easily and cheaply liberated. The second challenge is that the grade of the sulfidic ore is low. This has necessitated development of novel, never before used methods to unlock the gold at a cost that generates a reasonable profit. The current method which is being proposed involves using a Ferric redox couple to oxidize the sulfidic ores, making it amenable to a more traditional heap leaching process.

To my knowledge, this method of oxidizing refractory gold ores has not been used on a commercial scale anywhere in the world. It is unclear if this process will even work. If it does work, there is no guarantee that this process will work with the type of efficiency that Hycroft Mining is proposing in it's July 2019 technical study.

Within the technical report referred to above, two things of economic nature caught my eye.

1) The initial capital required to put this mine back into production is ~$230M USD

2) The purported unit cost of operations would make this mine among the lowest cost mines in the world on a unit cost basis.

The mining cost assumption here seems reasonable. The G&A cost seems to be on the lower end, especially given the complexity of the material handling, but I am willing to give the company a pass on it. The processing cost per ton is anybody's guess given that this process has never been attempted, let alone financially modeled on a very large scale. For this reason, I am wary about the process cost line item.

For this novel experiment to move forward, the company will need over $230M. The company claims that they will be able to generate some cash flow from their existing operations according to the 2019 technical report.

A debt-laden balance sheet to boot

There is sizeable debt on the balance sheet which will likely prevent any reasonable amount of new debt to be added on to the balance sheet. At the end of Q3, the net debt position of Hycroft Mining stood at $132 million USD.

The company has $140M of long-term debt and $29M of current liabilities against current assets of $71M out of which, almost $46M is comprised of ore on leached pads.

The debt itself cannot be serviced with the existing cash flows. While the management has hopes that it will be able to fund a portion of its build using cash flows from operation, a quick scan through its financials makes it obvious that this entity is losing gobs of money each quarter.

In the most recent quarter, Hycroft lost $24.6M from its operations, while also having to pay $4.3M in interest expense. Someone studying the first level of the CFA will quickly realize that the given the state of the company's finances, the only source of liquidity available to them is through equity financing aka diluting existing shareholders down.

Greedy investment bankers have already picked up on this. There are currently two analysts covering the story. Both have dubious "buy" ratings on the stock. I am sure that the analysts and their respective banks are aware that their flattering reports are designed to attract investor interest which can be translated into lucrative fees tied to equity raises.

The banks have already been successful in their efforts. The chart below shows the six month trading history. The large move lower in the shares is a result of an equity financing which raised $86M.

This raise, fixes the near term capital challenges for Hycroft. What it does not fix is that this asset will continue to slowly bleed the balance sheet in its current form. When (and not if) the project to treat the sulfidic ore is greenlighted, there will be additional dilution. When the debt comes due, there will likely be even more equity dilution - if there is still value left in the equity at all.

Shorts have smelled this story and they have begun piling into it.

At the time of writing, almost 0.5M shares of Hycroft have been shorted, which represents a short interest ratio of 7.9x.

This investment is an easy pass

As an investment, I really struggle with the merits of Hycroft Mining. While it does have an enormous mineral endowment, this endowment is technically complex to process. The solution to this complex metallurgy involves an unproven unknown. Let's not forget the debt heavy balance sheet. Finally, the management while no lightweights, are not going to inspire confidence by their track record alone. The company has a market cap of over $420M USD and an EV of $550M USD. The shares have already attracted a considerable short interest. This asset probably requires much higher metal prices before I become comfortable here. If an investor is looking to get exposure to assets with a large endowment in a stable jurisdiction, which does not involve "novel" recovery processes, I would point you to my recent write-up of Western Copper (WRN). There are other large scale projects with fewer hair including Seabridge (SA) and Orla (OTC:ORRLF). As for Hycroft Mining, I am inclined to let sleeping dogs lie.

