The travel landscape itself may be shifting as well, with more people opting for Airbnb/hotels pushing for direct bookings, cutting middleman Trivago out of the picture.

In spite of this, travel demand remains at depressed levels, and full travel demand may not return even when there is widespread herd immunity.

It's an open secret that travel stocks are among the most pressured industries in 2020. Trivago (TRVG), the Germany-based travel aggregator that shows deals to consumers and earns a referral cut for each successful booking, has seen especially hard times as its home market in Europe got hit with a massive second wave of coronavirus infections.

Shares of Trivago are down ~20% year to date - but considering the weakness of Trivago's fundamentals, the plunge should have been much worse. Recently, upbeat vaccine news has sent "rebound" stocks into a sharp rally, and since hitting a nadir in early November, shares of Trivago have nearly doubled.

Given the sharp rise in confidence over Trivago's prospects, I think investors should be extremely cautious trying to buy this stock on the upswing. In particular, I think there are several things we should consider:

Travel demand may be depressed for a long, long time. Even after we get herd immunity, there will be a substantial swath of the population that will delay travel, potentially for years after the pandemic. Certain types of event-driven travel may also never return: for example, large in-person conferences or music festivals may either move to different formats or get cancelled entirely.

Hotels are hurting deeply this year, and in response they have cut headcount and discretionary expenses, including marketing. Going forward, they may be more reticent to rely on travel sites like Expedia (EXPE) to source leads and instead focus on direct bookings - this will trickle down to Trivago, whose largest customers are Booking Hodlings (BKNG) and Expedia. Short-distance travel and Airbnb are gaining significant popularity. In fact, during the coronavirus people have actively avoided hotels and traveled short distances to remote Airbnbs to avoid other people. The rise of Airbnb is another significant threat to Trivago.

While I'll content that there are positives in the Trivago story that have emerged over the past few months, I'm not keen just yet to jump into the stock after a massive ~2x rally and with major uncertainties still hanging. Stay on the sidelines here.

The good news

Let's start with some of the positive developments for Trivago. To be clear, the recent rally was not just driven by phantom optimism over a vaccine: Trivago also posted some nice sequential improvements in Q3 that allowed investors to be a bit more optimistic.

In particular, travel demand - while still depressed - did see a sequential bump, and a substantial one at that. You can see in the chart below that Trivago's qualified referrals (from which Trivago derives a revenue cut from its advertisers like Expedia) jumped substantially from only 24 million referrals in Q1 to 83 million in Q3. While a major boost, referrals do still remain down -49% y/y.

Figure 1. Trivago key metrics Source: Trivago Q3 earnings deck

Another thing to be wary of: Trivago's biggest sequential jump in referrals came from Europe, up 353% sequentially. Given the fact that the "second wave" in Europe came in the late fall and reinstitute lockdowns, we shouldn't be confident in this trend recurring in Q4.

One other positive update is that Trivago continues to be adept at managing expenses in the wake of its most difficult year on record. The company took an axe to its costs, especially sales and marketing expenses - which it cut by -71% y/y in the three quarters year to date. Cuts in personnel also helped year-to-date general and administrative expenses decline by -14% y/y.

As a result, the little revenue that Trivago has been able to bring in (€60.6 million in Q3, down -76% y/y - with the Americas as the worst-performing region) has been able to keep the company afloat. You can see in the chart below that Trivago burned very minimal cash in Q3 despite its steep revenue declines, and ended the quarter with over €200 million in cash:

Figure 2. Trivago Q3 cash burn Source: Trivago Q3 earnings deck

We're not concerned that Trivago will run out of cash any time soon and be forced to raise capital, as the company has proven very swift in managing costs - the concern is rather that Trivago will wake up to a different world when the pandemic is over.

The bad news

We touched on this lightly in the prior section, but year to date Trivago's business isn't doing very well - with qualified referrals down -53% y/y, referral revenue down -69% y/y, and revenue per qualified referral down -35% y/y. The combination of these metrics is the worst of all worlds: not only is Trivago seeing dramatically reduced consumer traffic due to declines in travel demand, but its advertisers' willingness to pay for traffic-drivers like Trivago is also dampening.

Figure 3. Trivago YTD metrics Source: Trivago Q3 earnings deck

In Trivago's advertiser base, dynamics have also shifted dramatically. Expedia, which has seen dramatically lowered bookings this year, has seen its share of contribution to Trivago's revenue drop, while Booking Holdings' share has swelled to 53%.

Figure 4. Trivago customer concentration Source: Trivago Q3 earnings deck

To me, this is a substantial concern: the fact that Booking Holdings controls more than half of Trivago's advertising flow means that the company has disproportionate power over Trivago. Booking Holdings - with its wide portfolio of brands from Priceline, Hotels.com and even OpenTable - sources traffic from many different avenues, as well as directly to its own sites. In my view, Trivago has little recourse if Booking decided to slow down its relationship with Trivago or focus more on direct traffic.

We've also touched on the fact that this year, while Airbnb (ABNB) is also suffering, it has done much better than hotels. Here's one broad comparison. In recent months, Airbnb has seen gross daily rates actually improve by ~20%: reflecting the steady demand Airbnb has seen for shorter-distance travel.

Figure 5. Airbnb bookings dollars by month Source: Airbnb finalized prospectus

Hilton (HLT), one of the world's largest hotel chains, however, has seen average daily rates decline by an average of -26% y/y across its system, as shown in the chart below; higher-end brands like Waldorf Astoria are bleeding steeper, with daily rates declining -34% y/y. Combining that with dramatically lower occupancy, Hilton's RevPAR (probably the most-watched metric in the hospitality industry) is down -60% y/y.

Figure 6. Hilton coronavirus performance Source: Hilton Q3 earnings release

What this means is that consumer demand is tilting toward Airbnb and away from hotels - we already knew this, of course, but the pandemic has only exacerbated that trend. And Trivago, whose bread-and-butter lies in hotels, will draw the short end of the stick.

Key takeaways

While Trivago has seen improved metrics and brighter prospects in its most recent quarter, especially with the beginning of a vaccine distribution, I fear that Trivago's business will be dramatically changed in a post-coronavirus world, especially with the rise of hotel alternatives like Airbnb. Given the fact that its stock has dropped only a modest ~20% this year after a sharp rally over the past two months, I'm keen to remain on the sidelines.

