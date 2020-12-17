Thesis

Despite a 12.18% decline in the share price in the last 5 years, Kellogg Company (K) can still rely on positive consumer preferences that have evolved to lean towards healthy foods. From an optics standpoint, the company has struggled to maintain its top-line revenues but from a business standpoint, the sustainability efforts will gradually pay off. We expect to see an increase in sales in the long term due to the stay-at-home policies introduced in the wake of the pandemic. However, the company’s changing portfolio and slow optimization of the production network may decrease growth of the share price in the short term. A neutral position at the moment will suffice.

Fundamental Shifts

Kellogg Company’s revenue in the last 5 years has grown by a meagre 0.03% and less than 10% in the last decade.

Source: YCharts

There appears to be a disconnect in the company’s revenue growth management strategy and its acceptance by customers, suppliers or third-party providers. Since 2016, gross profit has fallen by 6.41% to settle at $4.381 billion while the market capitalization has decreased by 14.86% over the same period.

The prices of the principal agricultural raw materials have surged due to government policies and regulations regarding shutdowns, tariffs, geopolitical environments and adverse weather conditions. This year alone, corn and wheat prices have increased by 9.28% and 4.29% per bushel respectively. The Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) has increased by 14.89% in the past 6 months while the Teucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT) has surged 14.42% in the same period.

Source: YCharts

Other raw materials whose prices have grown considerably include vegetable oils, sugar, cocoa and rice. The price of vegetable oils posted a 6-year high after soaring by 15.4 points (14.5%) in November-December 2020.

There have been concerns about the persistent dry weather conditions in South America that have led soybean prices to increase to a six-year high. Other factors include lower USDA production estimates for the 2020/2021 season that have pushed down the carry-out stocks.

Cereal Consumption and Market Dynamics

Kellogg Company, widely known for its wide range of breakfast cereals expects to have a slight push in consumption in the coming years. The stay-at-home policy especially in the US increased consumption in 2020 to 283.39 million. According to the US Census Data and the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), this population is projected to grow to 290.32 million in 2024. This increase is expected to translate to other Kellogg’s products in the snacks, frozen and noodles categories.

In its Q3 2020 earnings, Kellogg’s organic net sales had grown by double digits in Latin America and in EMEA. Cereals and noodles registered the same growth while snacks' organic net sales grew by a single-digit rate. While home consumption appears to have expanded this growth, it remains unclear how away-from-home consumption will impact sales. Getting into 2020, Kellogg had reported that sale of cereals in North America had decreased by 2.7% while frozen foods had increased by 7.4%. The impact of plant-based frozen foods seems to be tremendous especially in Europe and Kellogg needs to take advantage of it.

After the launch of Wicked Frozen foods in more than 600 of its United Kingdom (UK) locations in 2018, Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) has sold more than 2.5 million units. Tesco supermarket is set to launch the vegan product in the US in 2021, owing to the massive reception in Europe. Since 2018, Tesco’s gross profit margin has increased by $1.7 billion or ~45%. Annual revenue in the same period increased by 8.49%.

Walmart (WMT) accounted for 19% of Kellogg’s net sales at the beginning of 2020 cementing its spot as the largest retail consumer of the plant-based brand. In its Q3 FY21 report, Walmart indicated that increased consumer stock-up trips at the outset of Covid-19 had grown the demand for plant-based diet. The stimulus package also helped to improve purchases with gross profit increasing by 25% Y/Y.

Kellogg is below the trendline

Margin problems for Kellogg have persisted since 2013 without recovery. Annual gross profit declined from $6.32 billion to $4.651 billion in 2019.

Source: YCharts

In the past decade, Kellogg’s annual revenue has risen by 9.53% and gross profit has declined by 17.99%. It seems the company has not yet recovered from the purchase of Pringles in 2012 that cost the company $2.7 billion. Kellogg’s total equity has stagnated at $2.7 billion showing that the company needs more work in improving sales.

While Kellogg’s cereal business thrives in North America, particularly the US, sale of snacks has strengthened in other countries. Kellogg formulated new pack formats that increased net sales of the snacks business in Europe, Latin America and AMEA region. In all these countries, Pringles has sustained its momentum although it is expected to grow by a single digit into 2021. With slow growth in these key categories, Kellogg may not enter 2021 in a solid financial situation.

There is an improper balance of profitability, investment and the generation of cash. Getting into 2020, Kellogg’s annual net change in cash stood at $876 million indicating that the guidance for 2021 may reach $1.4 billion. Kellogg’s announcement that the increased cash flow was expected to decrease net debt into 2021 was a bit far-fetched.

After announcing Q3 2020 earnings where the net change in cash was $282 million, the total current liabilities increased by $178 million into Q4 2020. A total of $6.034 billion will have to be paid in 2021 as it consists of total current liabilities. This amount has exceeded the leverage held as current assets that increased to $4.753 billion in Q3 2020 from $4.492 billion in Q2 2020. On a positive note, Kellogg has improved its current asset margin by 43.16% since Q1 2018 with total assets rising by 13.29%. These are however inadequate to settle the company’s financial needs and it will soon sink into more debt.

The cash projection may be hampered by uncontrolled investments into 2021. Kellogg rushed to launch the plant-based meat alternative, Incognito by Morning Star Farms, in March 2020. The company is yet to realize the full benefits for Vegan burgers as it transitioned from vegetarian burgers in 2019. The company's projection that by 2021 all its 49 retail products would be vegan initiated a huge sell-off. Kellogg seems to be copying Beyond Meat (BYND) in trying to phase out vegetarian diet from its products.

Strategic CSR

Kellogg’s announcement that it would provide 13 million meals is a strategic corporate social responsibility (CSR). This initiative will bring to fruition the long-term goal of feeding 3 billion people by 2030. Through the Better Days program, Kellogg has partnered with retail outlets in provision of food to children. The partners include Shoprite (OTCPK:SRGHY), Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart among others.

Kellogg seems to be following in the footsteps of McDonald’s (MCD). In my previous article, I outlined how McDonald’s drive to feed 1 million children in the UK would work in the company’s favor in terms of improved demand and distribution networks. A 6-month analysis shows that MCD’s share price has improved by 12% owing to the strengthened UK market.

Kellogg announced the addition of Michael Scholtman - former VP of Kroger (KR) to its board of directors in Q3 2020. The company intends to consolidate the grocery industry with Walmart stores proving to be its top customer. Additional arrangements are expected to be made in regard to stronger distribution networks between Kellogg and Kroger.

Bottom Line

Kellogg Company is walking a tight rope. Revenue margins may decrease as we enter 2021. Debt has spiraled with a slight increase of asset cover. The company rushed to launch the Incognito burger from Morning Star brand. This move signified a dynamic shift of the brand from vegetarian to vegan meals in all products. It may take time for the market to respond to this change. A new stimulus package will drive grocery retail sales and increase profit. Increasing population of those consuming breakfast cereal in the US is expected to add impetus to Kellogg's fortunes in the long term. The company’s feeding program is also strategic in the wake of the pandemic. It will work towards brand improvement post 2021. Due to its financial constraints, a neutral position on the stock will suffice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.