Several short-term headwinds may weaken Q3 2020 performance and dampen investor sentiment, which could create more opportunity for long-term value investors to buy in.

Since we published our last article, Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) stock has surged over 40% to near all-time highs. While we are still confident in the company's fundamentals and long-term growth prospects, we believe that now may not be the best time for new investors to buy in.

*Note: All dollar amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, reflecting Aritzia's reporting currency.

Company overview

Aritzia is a vertically integrated Canadian fashion house that designs and sells upscale apparel and accessories. 95% of its net revenue comes from its 12 in-house brands, the most successful of which are Babaton, Wilfred, and TNA. It targets successful, high-earning women between 20 and 40 years old, with upper-middle-class teens also being large consumers of the TNA brand, in particular. It distributes its products through 98 boutiques across North America, as well as online through aritzia.com.

Map of Aritzia Boutique Locations, as of October 2020 (Source: Aritzia Investor Relations)

Among equity researchers and investors, Aritzia is widely renowned for its operational excellence. It has never closed a store in its 35-year operating history, succeeding while other Canadian retailers like Roots and Hudson's Bay have floundered.

Aritzia Store Growth (Source: Aritzia Investor Relations)

From FY2008 to FY2020, Aritzia's revenues have grown at a 17% CAGR, supported by its excellent product design and multi-brand strategy, which has shielded it from what analysts refer to as "fashion risk" - the risk associated with changing consumer preferences. It has also benefitted from excellent marketing, with Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, the Hadid Sisters, and many other celebrities wearing the brand voluntarily.

Meghan Markle, actress and Duchess of Sussex, wearing the wilfried Cocoon jacket while meeting with academics at King's College London (Source: Yahoo Finance)

The markets seem to view Aritzia's Q2 2020 results quite positively, but they seem to us a little more like a mixed bag. Year-to-date revenues are down 28.9% to $311.5 million, roughly in line with the Boston Consulting Group's luxury industry forecasts. This is despite an 82.3% increase in e-Commerce revenues and 96% of the fashion houses boutiques being open at the end of the quarter. Further, despite drawing upon roughly $16 million in government subsidies and temporary rent abatements (8% of total sales), the firm still lost $1 million in Q2.

These results are not abnormal for industry peers, nor are they mostly attributable to forces within Aritzia's control. However, it is important to keep in mind that Aritzia's financial performance has far exceeded that of the typical clothing company historically. Thus, it seems strange to us that markets reacted so positively to the news when, at a high level, the results appear relatively par for the course.

Short-term headwinds include government mobility restrictions and dampened consumer spending expectations on fashion goods

Q3 is likely to prove even more difficult for Aritzia. Ontario, a province in Canada where Aritzia operates 32 stores, is facing a resurgent wave of COVID-19. In the hardest-hit regions like Toronto, Canada's largest city with 18 Aritzia stores, the provincial government has imposed a full lockdown, meaning that all stores selling non-essential goods must be shuttered. Further, according to epidemiological modelling and doctors' testimonials, it does not seem like these restrictions will be lifted anytime soon, likely weakening holiday sales since shoppers tend to spend more in-store than they do online.

Ontario COVID-19 Cases Forecast (Source: Oliver Wyman)

Government Restrictions on Mobility in Ontario as of December 15, 2020 (Source: Toronto.com)

Although, for many, it seems like the end of the pandemic is near, consumer propensity to spend on discretionary goods, especially luxury ones, has yet to recover. A recently published McKinsey survey shows Americans' intent to purchase apparel items is down 35% from 2019 levels, despite being up 16% from March. This is roughly in line with the Boston Consulting Group's and Bain's luxury market forecasts as well, which forecast a 25-35% drop in luxury industry spending. Overall, it seems clear that most luxury consumers are waiting for full certainty of their finances before moving forward with expensive purchases.

November Consumer Sentiment Survey (Source: McKinsey)

Long-term growth prospects remain strong, driven by growth opportunity in the United States and a trend towards "subdued" and inclusive luxury

Despite these short-term challenges, we believe that Aritzia has plentiful long-term growth prospects. The United States, despite being a much larger market than Canada with similar fashion preferences, still only generates roughly 25% of Aritzia's sales. Its early forays into America have been promising, putting up new stores in AAA mall and high street locations generating strong sales and returns on capital. In fact, in FY2020, Aritzia's average US store generated $9.81 million in net revenues, 32% more than their Canadian counterparts. The average payback period for Aritzia's recently launched stores is also only roughly 18 months - indicative of excellent capital management. With a long-term stated goal of having approximately 100 locations throughout the United States, Aritzia has indicated significant interest in growing its US presence. Because of their successful product design strategy and clout among American celebrities, they will likely succeed in doing so.

Another long-term trend that Aritzia stands to benefit from is the rise of "subdued" luxury, predicted by experts at both McKinsey and the Boston Consulting Group. Essentially, proponents of this theory posit that heightened awareness of social inequities, catalyzed by the George Floyd protests and reinforced by the rising popularity of democratic socialist politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will make people "less comfortable with conspicuous affluence." While upper-middle-class and upper-class individuals will undoubtedly continue to desire comfort and the experience of luxury, they will shift away from "loud" brands to understated ones. All of Aritzia's brands fit this mould, with Wilfred and Babaton having no logos at all and a subtle, classy style that makes the company well-positioned for this tailwind.

Finally, as millennials and Gen Z grow increasingly socially conscious, they will support companies and "cancel" companies that are not. Aritzia is again well-positioned in this regard. According to its latest 10-Q, it has committed, in this quarter alone:

$20 million to support its employees who have been affected by store closures

$10 million of clothing to 100,000 "frontline healthcare heroes" in Canada and the United States

$1 million towards internal Diversity and Inclusion initiatives

$100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP

Further, it has engaged Anthesis, a globally renowned sustainability consulting firm, since 2017, to help it track and reduce its environmental footprint, as well as assess the ethicality of supplier labour practices. Despite its luxury image, most people would be hard-pressed to say that Aritzia is not doing enough on the corporate social responsibility front.

Not much growth left at current prices

Unfortunately, for potential investors, we believe that the market has priced in most of what this fundamentally sound retailer has to offer. Our discounted cash flow model yields a target price of $26.53, implying a meagre of 6% margin of safety at the December 15th closing price of $25.00.

We created a detailed revenue model forecasting changes in the number of Canadian and American stores, changes in revenue per store, and growth in e-commerce revenue to arrive at this valuation. We projected that, by 2031, Aritzia would have 144 boutiques, 64 in the United States, and 80 in Canada. We also believed that in-store sales would be quick to recover, then hold relatively steady for the remainder of the projection period. Finally, we thought that e-commerce would play a large part in Aritzia's expansion, representing 36% of total revenues by the end of the projection period compared to 23% in FY 2020. Cumulatively, these projections mean that revenues will more than double in this period, from $981 million pre-COVID-19 to $1.98 billion by 2031.

Projected Aritzia Store Growth (Source: Ophelia Research analysis)

Projected Aritzia Per Store Sales (in millions) by Country (Source: Ophelia Research analysis)

From there, we assumed that the firm's long-term EBITDA margin would be 16.5%, slightly higher than its trailing 4-year historical average (15.8%). We kept capital expenditures and changes in net working capital in line with historical levels and gradually tapered depreciation up towards a terminal rate of 98%. Using the weighted average cost of capital approach, we estimated the firm's discount rate to be 8.3% (using historical average Treasury yields instead of current rates).

Weighted Average Cost of Capital Analysis (Source: Ophelia Research analysis)

Valuation Output (Source: Ophelia Research analysis)

Under this set of realistic assumptions, it seems like the market is pricing Aritzia reasonably as of now. However, long-term investors may be able to snap up the stock cheap after its Q3 earnings are released, and more short-term-oriented investors divest their shares based on transient hits on financial performance. Regardless of what happens next quarter, Aritzia is still one of the best-run retailers in North America. It is just a matter of figuring out when to buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.