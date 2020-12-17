The recently announced merger between Canadian cannabis producers Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. is adding to positive sentiment fueling the prospects of further M&A activity in the sector.

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) invests in companies involved in the legal marijuana industry. This is a fast-growing market segment supported by favorable regulatory trends from the U.S. and Canada reflecting changing worldwide perception towards cannabis. Voters in several states passed legalization measures during the November U.S. election while the U.S. Congress also passed a legalization bill that could represent the first step towards comprehensive reform at the federal level. Cannabis stocks and the THCX ETF have gained momentum in recent months reflecting the improving growth outlook. Overall, we are bullish on THCX and see more upside for the fund through 2021 with the underlying companies well-positioned to benefit from the positive fundamental tailwinds.

(Seeking Alpha)

Cannabis Market Background

Highlighting positive growth trends for cannabis, the fund sponsor notes that the global consumer spending towards related products is increasing at a 26.7% compound annual growth rate. In Canada where marijuana is officially legal nationwide since earlier this year, the cannabis market value forecast to jump six-fold from $1.2 billion in 2018 by 2026. Longer-term, the global cannabis market is estimated to reach $630 billion by 2040, up from $12 billion in 2019.

(source: Innovation Shares)

As mentioned, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota passed ballot measures in the recent U.S. elections that legalize the possession of marijuana. Medical cannabis was also approved in the state of Mississippi. To date, 15 states have now either enacted or have approved legalization laws, while 36 states have either enacted or approved medical marijuana.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the "MORE Act", which intends to legalize marijuana at the federal level by removing marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances. While opposition in the Senate is likely to derail the passage of the law in the near term, the trend here suggests progress with growing support among the U.S. population.

As it relates to the THCX ETF, the developments over the past few years in the U.S. and Canada could foreshadow a similar wave of greater acceptance with a more favorable regulatory environment worldwide. The point here is that the opportunity is global with increasing demand for a variety of related cannabis products and services which the emerging cannabis companies are ready to capture.

THCX ETF

The fund tracks the underlying 'Innovation Labs Cannabis Index' which features a modified market capitalization weighting with holdings capped at 8% and a monthly rebalancing. The strategy here is to invest across legal cannabis-based pharmaceutical and consumer product markets. The current portfolio is relatively concentrated among 28 stocks.

(source: Innovation Shares)

The top holding is currently GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG) which has presented exceptional growth including a 152% year-over-year sales increase in the last quarter across its retail store network focusing on at-home hydroponic growing equipment for consumers. The stock has been a massive winner with shares up over 800% this year.

Among other top holdings in the fund, a major development in the sector was the announced merger between Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (OTC:APHA) which currently have a 5.2% and 7.2% weighting in the fund each respectively. In the deal, the two Canada-based cannabis producers will be valued at around $4 billion with nearly $700 million in annual revenues while trading under the Tilray name. This is the largest M&A transaction in the history of the sector and could jumpstart similar deals with companies seeking synergies that can help consolidate their market share. Our view is that it at least adds to the bullish sentiment towards the group.

Other top holdings of the THCX fund include Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) which are also Canadian producers and distributors of recreational and medical marijuana.

It's important to note that based on the fund strategy and underlying index methodology, THCX does not include companies that grow or distribute marijuana inside the U.S. given the grey area of Federal U.S. laws. Notably, THCX does not hold Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), or Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) as examples of cannabis stocks that are involved with retail and medicinal distribution in U.S. states.

On one hand, this limitation can be viewed as a weakness of the fund as the U.S. market is likely the most exciting and fastest-growing in the world. Still, the other side to the argument is that in practicality, the fund already holds several Canadian cannabis stocks which themselves are restricted from exporting into the U.S. market based on current Federal law, but benefit from the same growth themes.

In some ways, by avoiding companies that distribute marijuana in the U.S., THCX avoids some of the regulatory risks in the sector which add to the quality of the fund's profile. The fund prospectus implies that THCX could eventually invest in these companies when the regulatory environment changes. The Canadian cannabis growers within the THCX ETF would likely stand to benefit from the potential future legalization of recreational marijuana exports to the U.S.

Investors in THCX are still benefiting from trends in the U.S. cannabis market from companies that have a business interest in the legal hemp-based pharmaceutical and related consumer products operating in the United States. We mentioned GrowGeneration, and there is also Village Farms International (VFF) that is involved with U.S. based hemp cultivation. THCX also holds Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) which is investing in marijuana cultivation equipment and supplies recognizing the growth opportunity.

THCX Performance

The story here has been the strong bullish momentum in recent months, recovering from what was a weak 2019 and poor start of the year pressured by the broad financial market volatility related to the COVID pandemic. While THCX is up a moderate 5% year to date, the fund has rallied 42.5% over the past three months driven by large gains from the top holdings. GrowGeneration up 138% over the period along with returns above 50% for Cronos Group, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Aphria, and Village Farms since October are indicative of the relative strength heading into the end of the year.

Data by YCharts

We recently covered the alternative AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) with a bullish article, citing the fund as our "top pick" for exposure to cannabis stocks. While YOLO has indeed delivered a stronger performance year to date, we note that THCX has actually outperformed YOLO since the U.S. election up 41.4%, compared to 38.1% for YOLO on a total return basis.

Data by YCharts

It's not necessarily a case where one fund is better or worse than another, but simply that investors should understand how each fund is different. YOLO takes a broader approach to cannabis investing with an actively-managed strategy and allocations based on the portfolio manager's views. YOLO include exposure to U.S. cannabis growers and distributors that are excluded from THCX while also utilizing a derivative-based strategy with total return swaps for collateral income. In contrast, THCX is more of a passive investment in the sector, investing only in the listed equities.

THCX's focus on "legal cannabis" ends up tilting the exposure towards more Canadian companies compared to YOL. The stronger performance by THCX recently reflects a relative overweight position in some of these Canadian stocks like Tilray and Canopy Growth rebounding from a lower base level in October.

While we still like YOLO, the point here is that the THCX fund also offers an effective way to capture bullish exposure to trends in the sector. Both THCX and YOLO have a similar expense ratio at 0.7% and 0.75% each.

The Big Picture

Cannabis is a market segment we believe can fly-high through 2021 with further upside supported by several bullish tailwinds. Key market players are presenting strong growth supported by increasing demand for cannabis. While full legalization in the U.S. at the federal level remains elusive, the ongoing string of states voting to approve recreational marijuana supports the operating environment for related companies and adds to the long-term growth outlook.

In terms of risk, investors should be prepared for volatility as the sector remains speculative with uncertainties and questions regarding the profitability of key companies. Weaker than expected growth from the top holdings of the fund could force a reassessment of the long-term outlook and drive a correction lower in the sector.

Overall, THCX is a quality fund with the underlying holdings well-positioned to benefit from the significant global growth opportunities in cannabis. We believe positive sentiment towards the sector can drive equity values higher. The prospect of further M&A activity is also a bullish trend to watch going forward. We rate shares of THCX as a buy with a year-ahead price target of $17.50 representing about 33% higher from the current level. Tactically, we recommend investors taking a small position in the context of a diversified portfolio and allocate trades over days and weeks to improve the cost basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THCX, YOLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.