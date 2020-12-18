A look at a series of bonds that the GEO Group offers with over 10% yield to maturity.

Fear and uncertainty are the market's worst enemy, but they can be your friend if you are a smart investor.

If you are a long-time reader of High Dividend Opportunities, you know that investing in fixed income makes up a large portion of our investment strategy.

Fixed-income investments play an important role in providing stable income for an income portfolio. We diversify our fixed-income investments across preferred equity and bonds.

Bonds have the benefit of being debt positions as opposed to equity positions. This means that the payments that investors collect from bonds are interest, as opposed to dividends. When a company runs into unexpectedly difficult times, like COVID-19, dividends can simply be reduced or even suspended. Debt can only be modified with the consent of the lenders or through the bankruptcy process.

By owning debt, you are putting yourself in a higher priority position to be paid. This makes your income and your principal more secure compared to an equity investment in the same company.

Today, we look at bond opportunities which have 10%-plus yields-to-maturity that are unlikely to last much longer.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) is a company that we are confident to be buying the common equity at a 14% yield. GEO owns and operates prisons, immigration facilities, and other facilities for the use in the US justice system. The price was depressed leading into the election with some presidential candidates pushing for the end of "private prisons."

Interestingly, the price of GEO's common shares have stabilized and have actually trended up since the election. We highlighted in this article how the market's belief that a Democratic president is a negative for GEO's business proved to be flawed. How busy GEO facilities are is directly proportional to the number of border crossings, not to how aggressive enforcement actions are.

The Obama Administration created a fantastic decade of rapidly growing earnings for GEO as immigration-friendly policies encourage more border activity. While the Trump Administration led to rather flat revenues and then a decline caused by COVID-19 nearly freezing border activity.

Data by YCharts

GEO will see revenues recover as COVID-19 vaccines reopen the borders and international travel. They will see growth as a more immigration-friendly administration takes actions that encourage more border crossings.

While much of the political focus has been the secured facilities that are operated for the Bureau of Prisons, the BOP only makes up 14% of GEO's revenue. Immigration is GEO's largest exposure with ICE, followed by facilities run for state governments, with Florida and Arizona being their largest state customers.

Source: GEO Group Q3 Supplement

The BOP already owns and operates its own facilities and uses GEO for overflow. The BOP's use of GEO has frequently been volatile as it has the infrastructure and staff to manage its own facilities. Other major organizations like ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and USMS (US Marshals Service) do not have their own infrastructure. They are entirely dependent upon facilities like GEO's. Without substantial amounts of new funding and the time to build or buy facilities, that's not going to change.

Additionally, the government is going to continue to honor the contracts it already has. GEO's tenants have super high credit ratings, with ICE, USMS, BOP all under the federal government and the majority of their international being Australia, which also enjoys a AAA credit rating. Additionally, many of their largest states they count among their customers have AAA credit ratings as well like Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

The bottom line is that GEO's revenue is somewhat dependent on government decisions, and will experience variations due to population levels, but it's not something the federal government can simply walk away from.

Bond Opportunity

This has created an excellent opportunity for GEO bonds. GEO's debt is primarily their credit facility and a series of unsecured bonds that are publicly traded.

Here's a look at GEO's four outstanding bonds:

Source: GEO Group Q3 Supplement ($ Amounts in 000's)

Note that the principal amount outstanding at the end of Q3 is lower than the original principal amount. This is because GEO has been buying their own bonds in the open market at a discount to par. GEO recently reduced their dividend, with the primary goal to increase the amount of debt they can retire.

With GEO committing themselves to paying down debt more aggressively, you might expect that their yields would be low. However, many of GEO's bonds are still trading at a great discount.

With bonds, we have two types of yield to look at. "Current yield" is the yield from the interest payments that you will receive. "Yield to maturity" or YTM, is a measurement of the total return you can expect from the investment assuming that the bonds are paid as agreed on the maturity date. The highest yield to maturity that GEO offers are:

For example, with the 2023 bonds, you would pay $892.60 for $1,000 in principal. On that, you would receive $51.25 in interest each year. Then in 2023, the company would owe you $1,000 and you will receive that amount when they refinance or pay off the bonds. So you receive an additional gain of $107.40 at maturity.

In this case for the 2023 bonds, the Yield to Maturity of 10.5% reflects the annualized total return that includes the interest and the capital gain. YTM is a very useful way to compare values of bonds that vary not only in price, but also have different coupons and maturity dates.

While any of these bonds are a good option, there's a very large price difference from the 2022s to the 2023s, and another price gap to the two longer-term bonds. It's very normal for longer-dated bonds to trade at higher yields than near-term maturities. After all, the longer that debt is outstanding, the more likely that some completely unforeseen event puts repayment at risk. Predicting GEO's financial conditions two years out is much easier than predicting what might happen in six years.

Debt Worries

The reason that there's such a vast difference in bond prices is GEO's large debt maturing in 2024. Here's a look at GEO's maturity ladder:

Source: GEO Q3 Supplement

As you can see, GEO's debt maturities go from a few hundred million per year to nearly $1.5 billion in 2024. $1.2 billion of that is their revolving facility and their term loan.

Clearly, the market is saying that it's not at all worried about GEO refinancing or paying off their bonds in 2022. The market is worried that the pending maturity of the credit facility might be a challenge.

This concern is driven by the fact that several of the banks that are currently funding GEO's revolving facility have announced that they do not intend on signing any future contracts with private prison facilities.

Here's what CFO Brian Evans had to say regarding that announcement:

There has also been a significant amount of misinformation regarding our banking partners and our access to capital including a recent online opinion editorial on Forbes, which provided misleading and false information. Contrary to these misleading claims, we continue to enjoy access to capital with several dozens of lenders and financial institutions currently in our senior credit facility. While a handful of banks have announced plans to not extend future financing arrangements to our industry, all of those banks are contractually obligated under our senior credit facility through May 2024 and those banks only represent approximately 25% of GEO's total borrowing capacity.

Markets always hate the unknown, and this has been a driving factor on GEO's bond prices. Some are afraid that GEO will be unable to refinance their credit facility. Investor fears are unjustified as we will explain below.

Credit Metrics

Usually, when a lender refuses to lend, it's based on financials, not some moral or political position. Yet if GEO were in almost any other sector, any bank would refinance their credit facility in a minute. GEO's fundamentals and liquidity have been described as "solid" by Moody's and they continue to have the same B1 rating they have had since being issued.

Looking at GEO's covenants, they have very good numbers.

Source: GEO Q3 Supplement

Leverage at 5.1x EBITDA is inline with GEO's historical leverage. It's also not a big leverage for a property REIT. In general property REITs are able to carry higher level of debit because the collateral for this debt is real estate. In the case of GEO, it's their prison and correctional facilities.

GEO's net interest coverage of 4.2x means that they have over four times the earnings they need to cover their interest expense. This comes from Q3, which reflects the negative impact of COVID-19 on GEO's earnings.

For bonds trading at +11% YTM, we would expect to see interest coverage below 2x. GEO has absolutely no shortage of cash flow, they are easily able to pay their bills and they have a substantial amount of cash left over.

Working Without Banks

GEO has stated that the banks which have announced they will not refinance make up 25% of the credit facility. So by working their debt down over the next three years, it's very possible that the remaining 75% of their lenders will be more than happy to pick up the slack.

However, in a "worse case scenario," banks are not the only lenders in the world. CoreCivic (CXW) was able to get a new $250 million term loan in December 2019. Various institutions, insurance companies or hedge funds are certainly willing to invest in assets that are secured by real estate. GEO could consider property level mortgages like they have on their Australian properties. They could consider convertible notes to private lenders. There are simply a lot of options.

If a company has cash flow and collateral, debt can be acquired. GEO has plenty of cash flow, and they also have billions of dollars worth of real estate that could be used as collateral.

The structure of the debt might be unknown, but there's little real question that GEO will be able to refinance in 2024. Especially if they devote funds for the next three years to paying down debt.

For this reason, we recommend the 2024 or the 2026 bonds depending on your investment time-frame with an intent to hold until maturity.

Conclusion

In a zero-interest world, the hunt for yield is getting stronger and stronger. Today, it's getting harder to find solid high-yield fixed-income investments. GEO bonds are a fantastic opportunity because it's a business that's very easily covering all their expenses with plenty of cash flows left over. Additionally, their business is set to improve over the next year.

GEO bonds are not trading at such a high yield because the market is afraid they will be unable to pay their bills. The bonds are being impacted by the fear of their debt maturities. How will GEO refinance their 2024 wall of debt?

With solid fundamentals, plenty of cash flow from AAA rated tenants, plus billions of dollars worth of real estate, there's little question that GEO is going to find lenders. Real estate is very reliable and very desirable collateral for lenders, and when tied to substantial cash flows, there always will be someone willing to lend. It's more a question of how much the debt will cost them than it is a question of whether they can get debt.

If you own the current bonds, then how much GEO has to pay for future debt is irrelevant. All that matters to you is that GEO can in fact obtain the debt and pay you in full. In fact, we believe that GEO will be able to re-finance their debt at a lower rate than what these bonds yield today. The political fears should abate over the next year. When this happens, the bonds we have discussed above are set to soar.

By investing today, you can collect yields of 10%-plus from the 2023 bond and 11%-plus from the 2024 and 2026 bonds. Note that these bonds have been rising in price since the election and the opportunity will not last long!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, AND GEO BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.