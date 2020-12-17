Gold is likely to rally over the next 1-2 months as momentum has shifted to the bullish side and seasonality factors come into play.

GLD is a gold ETF which is most suited for active investors and traders looking for financial exposure to the commodity.

As can be seen in the following chart, it's been a somewhat challenging few months for the gold bugs with shares of SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) struggling to make upside since late August.

Source: TradingView

It is my belief that GLD is forming a bottom and that price is likely headed higher from here. As we'll discuss in the next few sections, I believe that GLD is a solid investment at this time and that shareholders will be rewarded in both the short and long term in this instrument.

About GLD

Prior to jumping into an analysis about gold, let's say a few quick words about GLD. Simply stated, GLD is the king of gold ETFs with the largest AUM in the industry and the most depth and liquidity as a traded product. If you've ever traded gold ETPs before, there's a very good chance that you're aware of GLD's scope and popularity.

GLD is an instrument which holds gold in vaults in proportion to its AUM. At present, its $69 billion in assets under management equates to a total holding of 1,170 metric tons of the commodity. This sheer size of holdings makes GLD the largest ETF by nearly 100% as seen in a list of rival funds.

In my opinion, GLD is an asset for a specific type of investor - those who are primarily interested in the financial return of trading the commodity. Put simply, GLD does not have the same optionality or convertibility of other ETPs. For example, instruments like PHYS (a product offered by Sprott) allows investors to exchange shares for actual physical holdings of the commodity and holds its gold in allocated accounts (read more about this issue here and here).

The key point here is that if you are highly concerned about the ability to access and own physical gold, then GLD is probably not the right instrument for you. It is most suitable for active traders and investors who are primarily interested in earning the return of investing in gold and treating it as a financial asset like a stock or a bond.

This said, GLD is an ETF which tracks gold. And I am quite bullish gold at this point.

Gold Markets

At present, I believe the technical chart is turning more in favor of the bulls.

Source: TradingView

Over the last two weeks, we have seen gold break through key resistance which had been in place since October, of around $1,850 per ounce. This level was established in October and tested once prior to breaking in November. Following the break of this key level, gold made a sharp move downwards, but has since dramatically reversed this movement with price now pushing to the upside on growing momentum (as seen by the positive MACD indicator). It is my belief that this signals a short-term bottom and that gold is now a technical "buy".

It is my belief that this bullish momentum will carry forward into 2021 in both the short and long term. In the short term, seasonality is strongly suggesting that the start of the year will be bullish.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have taken gold's pricing history since 1968 and calculated the historic odds that any given month of the year showed a positive return. Simply said, the start of the year tends to be the most bullish for gold investors. I shared more about this phenomenon in my latest macro view on gold, but for our purposes here, the odds are fairly strongly suggesting that we will see more upside in the commodity as we head into January. To align with the probabilities of seasonality, it would make sense to buy GLD at some point before the start of January.

While November may seem like a distant memory to most, for gold investors we must remember the heightened levels of volatility seen during that month. Put simply, volatility was high and remained high for some time heading into the November election.

Source: TradingView

For gold investors, it is important to pay attention to the outright level of the VIX. The reason why this is the case is that there are clear patterns in the historic data which suggest that when we see the VIX pop, it tends to influence the returns of gold over the next year. For a case in point, take a look at the following chart.

Source: Author's calculations of Yahoo Finance and FRED data

In the above chart, I have calculated the average percentage return seen by gold investors in the year following a spike in the VIX of a certain size. This data gives a very clear bullish message: when equity volatility rises, investors tend to reassess holdings and shift capital into safe assets. Of note, this flight to safety doesn't happen all at once - it tends to play out over several months with gold tending to rise in the wake of a spike in volatility.

In October and November, we saw volatility (as expressed by the VIX) ranging from 30-45, which is actually fairly high by historic standards. For gold investors however, volatility seen in this vicinity is typically strongly bullish for returns in that historically speaking, the odds of a 1-year price increase following volatility of this magnitude range from 65-82%. In other words, over the past three decades, when we have seen the VIX spike by the amount which it did 1-2 months ago, the next year generally sees upside for gold investors with probabilities suggesting there's a 65-80% chance that we will see gains.

In my opinion, the odds are pretty firmly stacked in the favor of the gold bulls at this point. Short-term technical patterns suggest that the immediate trend has shifted. Medium-term seasonal patterns suggest that the next 1-2 months will see further upside. And longer-term risk-on/risk-off patterns suggest that we'll continue to see gold rise over the next year. If you're looking to earn a return off of these movements, it's a great time to buy GLD.

Conclusion

GLD is a gold ETF which is most suited for active investors and traders looking for financial exposure to the commodity. Gold is likely to rally over the next 1-2 months as momentum has shifted to the bullish side and seasonality factors come into play. Over the longer term, gold is likely to continue rallying due to investors shifting capital into risk-off assets like gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.