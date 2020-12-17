Pinterest is up more than 160% from our bullish call in early July and up more than 105% from our bullish call in August.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is up more than 160% from our bullish call in early July and up more than 105% from our bullish call in August. We were holding a long position in the company since summer and only recently closed half of our position for a massive profit, but we also continue to hold another half of our position to this day. The biggest upside of Pinterest is that it’s able to rapidly increase its user base and add new advertising tools, but its ARPU is still behind the ARPUs of its closest competitors like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). With an impressive performance in Q3, we believe that the downside of owning the Pinterest stock at this stage is limited since there’s every reason to believe that its performance in Q4 will be even better than in Q3.

More Upside Ahead

Pinterest is an attractive marketplace for advertisers with endless opportunities for growth. That’s the main reason why its stock currently trades close to its all-time high. The biggest advantage of Pinterest is that it has a unique niche audience with a buying mindset. Nearly 80% of its users are women, a lot of whom are looking to purchase various items for themselves or their homes. Since most of the platform searches are unbranded, Pinterest is a great place for unknown brands to gain traction and acquire customers more cheaply in comparison to Facebook, Instagram, and others. Also, by collecting data from its users and learning more about their behavior, Pinterest is able to provide effective tools for advertisers who can use those tools to improve their conversions and increase the traffic to their websites.

The latest quarter was one of the best in Pinterest’s history. In Q3, its revenues of $442.62 million were up 58.2% Y/Y and above the street consensus by $56.31 million. Its US revenue was up 49% Y/Y to $374 million, while its international revenue was up 145% Y/Y to $69 million. The company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $93 million was way above the adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million a year ago, while its Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 was above the analysts’ guidance by $0.10. In addition, the company’s monthly active users increased to 442 million, up 37% Y/Y.

Such a great performance in Q3 shows that the company can easily scale its user base and improve its earnings since there is a high demand for its platform. While Pinterest is currently unprofitable on a GAAP basis, we should not forget that the company has high R&D spending, which helps the platform to grow more quickly and which will help the company yield even greater returns in the future. With $652.7 million in cash reserves at the end of Q3, Pinterest has enough resources for expansion. Considering this, we believe that Pinterest will continue to grow at double-digit rates in the following years, and our DCF model forecasts that its revenue will increase by 42.5% Y/Y and 51.7% Y/Y in FY20 and FY21, respectively.

WAAC in our model is 6%, and the terminal growth rate is 4%.

In our DCF multiple method, we forecast Pinterest to reach around $90 per share, which represents a sizable upside from the current market price.

There’s a high chance that Pinterest will be able to reach our target price in the foreseeable future since its business model is eCommerce-focused. As more companies shift to digital sales channels and online selling becomes the new normal, Pinterest stands to benefit from this shifting dynamic.

International markets are another opportunity that could be monetized. For now, Pinterest has low international ARPU, but it has been steadily increasing it in recent years. If, in Q3’16, its international ARPU was only $0.03, in Q3’20, it was already at $0.21, which represents a CAGR of ~63%. In comparison, Facebook’s ARPU from Europe in Q3 was $12.41, which shows that Pinterest still hasn’t used all the opportunities to monetize its global audience. The same is also true for the US market. In Q3, Facebook’s ARPU from the US was $39.63, while Pinterest’s ARPU for the same period in the same region was only $3.85. Considering this, it’s safe to say that Pinterest has more than enough room for growth even at the current stage.

The biggest problem of Pinterest is its stock price since the company trades at EV/Revenue of over 30x. However, Pinterest found a way to quickly increase its engagement and scale its user base, and the latest earnings report shows that growth is not over yet. For that reason, Pinterest will remain to be a growth stock, and its major multiples will be higher in comparison to the market average.

For Q4, Pinterest forecasts its revenues to be up 40% Y/Y, which is in line with our own analysis, and it’s even safe to assume that it might perform even better than its guidance since Q4 historically has been the best quarter in terms of revenues. Considering that Morgan Stanley’s bull case gives Pinterest a price target of $95 per share, while our model gives it ~$90 per share, we decided to unwind only half of our position that was opened in summer, and we continue to hold the rest half of our position and have no plans to close it anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.