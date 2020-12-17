"We drive with electricity"; early days at RWE. Source RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) has a 120-year history as a major power company in Germany. Its history makes fascinating reading. It is complicated, with lots of twists and turns (including a major role in coal and nuclear power generation ... and even playing with electric cars) and its latest evolution is the result of a huge transaction in Germany with new definition for two major German companies: RWE and E.ON SE (OTCPK:EONGY) (OTCPK:ENAKF).

RWE has taken on the upstream renewable energy assets, while E.ON SE becomes power delivery and customer focused. If one looks for comparisons, RWE now looks like a renewable energy version of one of the oil and gas majors. It has a heavy emphasis on renewable power generation (especially wind) and an international focus. And it has an ambitious goal of neutral emissions by 2040. RWE has share performance that oil and gas majors would die for, being up 36% year on year. E.ON SE has a more modest share price performance, although it has survived 2020 with a 3% increase in share price year on year, after a dramatic fall at the start of the pandemic. Here I look at RWE's Q3 results to provide further information about investment in interesting renewable energy companies, flowing on from my comparison of Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

If you are looking to internationalise your energy investment portfolio with a strong focus on offshore wind, RWE should be on your radar.

RWE used to be heavily focused on large base-load power generation with a core of coal and nuclear power assets. Government decisions in Germany foreshadowed the end of both of these industries some time ago, so it has had to reinvent itself and it did so by heavily focusing on renewables. Its business is thus strong on wind (both offshore and onshore) and solar, with increasing focus on storage and trying to make sense of the opportunity for hydrogen. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is at the core of RWE's sustainable investing strategy, and for the first nine months of 2020, 85% of RWE's CapEx for property, plant and equipment was eligible for EU green investment.

The past

RWE to exit coal

Germany has just completed its first tender for shutting down hard coal plants. The goal was to contract closure of 4 GW of hard coal capacity in the first of seven rounds aimed at closure of 23 GW of hard coal. This is part of exiting all coal-based power generation by 2038. The tender was oversubscribed and 11 plants covering 4.788 GW were accepted for closure. RWE was prominent, with two hard coal closure bids accepted (total 1,559 MW), while other major companies were prominent: Vattenfall (owned by the Swedish Government) received support for closure of 2 plants and Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF) support for closure of one plant. The competition meant that the average closure price (euro 66,259/MW) was substantially below the ceiling of euro 165,000/MW. This is clear evidence that coal power isn't economic in Germany.

Surprisingly, although the scheme was established to get higher emissions plants out of the system first, some of Germany's most modern coal power facilities were included in the successful bids. RWE's 765 MW plant at Westfalen, which is one of the two RWE closures, only began operation in 2014! While the Westfalen site has had coal power plants since 1963, four of five plants have been decommissioned. The last 765 MW unit was only commissioned in 2014 and it is one of Germany's most modern coal power plants with much lower emissions than old coal plants. It has modern flue gas desulphurisation and NOx control. This is a very clear statement from RWE about exit from its involvement in coal power generation.

Thomas Gagan recently wrote cautiously about the RWE investment thesis largely because he was concerned that the coal assets were a drag on the value of the company. Perhaps the recent successful bids to exit two hard coal plants may change Thomas' view, although lignite coal mining and power generation may continue until 2038 is some regions. Today the German government has approved a compensation contract involving payments of $5.29 billion to utilities for accelerated shutdown of lignite-fired power plants. RWE will be a major beneficiary of this agreement which is expected to be signed soon.

RWE has hedged CO2 prices until 2030 (Q3 presentation slide 20).

RWE and nuclear power

All nuclear power generation in Germany will cease in 2022, so this is the end stage for the German nuclear industry. RWE Nuclear Gmbh is a wholly owned subsidiary of RWE which is responsible for the final years of nuclear power generation and also dismantling and disposal of waste. The German government is involved with funding these activities, so this exit is cushioned for the business. Balance sheet sensitivities for nuclear provisions by RWE for 2020 amount to +/- 50 million euros, which is a small number compared with pension provisions of 240-270 million euros for 2020. Another bigger number affecting the P&L is +/- 250 million euros for wind levels affecting wind power production.

Going forward

RWE's solar and wind installed capacity reached 9.2 GW at the end of Q3 2020, with a further 0.8 GW of capacity to come online by end of year.

A summary of RWE's major construction projects as of November 2020 is given below (From Q3 presentation).

RWE solar and wind

2020 has been a good year for RWE's wind assets with excellent wind both on and offshore outperforming expectations in Q1. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic there was a small increase for onshore wind and solar in EBITDA in 2020 (336 million euros) in comparison with 2019 (311 million euros). Offshore wind performed strongly, with EBITDA in 2020 of 738 million euros compared with 660 million euros in 2019.

The question section in the Q3 earnings report was very upbeat about RWE's confidence in bidding for new offshore wind projects not only in the US, but also in new markets in Japan and Taiwan, with initial work also underway to bid for business in South Korea. To give some insight into why RWE is interested in the Asian markets, consider the situation for offshore wind in Japan. Currently there is 30 MW of installed offshore wind capacity in Japan. By 2030 offshore wind capacity is expected to be 10 GW and by 2040 the offshore wind capacity goal is 45 GW.

The Asian markets require partnered entry, so there is a lot of work sorting out who to partner with. The Japanese government tenders predeveloped sites that companies bid for, while in Taiwan the consortia develop the projects. There seems to be a lot of confidence to be able to reach agreement with suitable partners, to bid successfully for projects and no problem with financing them. There are high barriers to entry to be a player in these large offshore wind projects. And it isn't just about price and capacity. For example in Japan the auction process is complicated; e.g. stakeholder management, local content are critical issues which need lots of prior preparation and relationship development to even make a bid. The scale of the projects is big as the first Japanese project that RWE is interested in is close to 1 GW.

RWE and green Hydrogen

Like just about everyone else at the moment, RWE is engaged with green hydrogen and it has recently joined the Dutch NortH2 offshore wind green hydrogen project. It is projected to be huge, amounting to 10 GW by 2040, but dial back and the goal is 4 GW by 2030, 1 GW by 2027 and really it is about a feasibility study and project development activities in 2021. Other participants in the project include Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Groningen Seaports, gas grid operator Gasunie and the Province of Groningen. Equinor is part of the huge Dogger Bank offshore wind project. RWE sees its contribution to be its expertise in green hydrogen and offshore wind. Much of the current activity in hydrogen seems to focus on government-supported grant projects. RWE made clear that it doesn't have a significant CapEx budget for hydrogen at least for the next couple of years. I'm cautious about projects that are talked up before feasibility studies have been completed.

Conclusion

If ever there was a clear indication of where the future of power is heading, RWE is it. From a big old dirty power company, RWE is emerging as a renewable energy powerhouse. Going with this transition is a healthy company that is worthy of consideration by conservative investors looking for long-term opportunities. RWE is in some ways a new company after dividing up the historic company with E.ON. However the signs are excellent; it's one-year performance has been impressive, being up 37% year on year. Investors in oil and gas majors might reflect on these numbers and consider whether backing a fossil fuel future makes sense. Another interesting aspect of RWE is that it has truly global reach as it aggressively drives its offshore wind interests. For US investors there is no harm in internationalising your investment portfolio.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the dramatic transitions as the world starts to exit fossil fuels and electrify everything. If my commentary of major European company RWE helps give you perspective on the renewable energy transitions and maybe consider global opportunities in the energy space, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in RWEOY over the next 72 hours