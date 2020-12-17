At current valuations, I think Vistra (VST) represents an attractive vehicle for investors to gain exposure to ESG-friendly growth. Not only is the company rebalancing its portfolio toward renewables, but it also continues to generate a stable free cash flow stream, which seems to be underappreciated by Mr. Market. The strong FCF generation outlook translates into a compelling capital allocation plan, with strong EBITDA generation of >$3bn/year and an ~60% FCF conversion driving opportunities across debt reduction and buybacks. At the current implied fwd FCF yield of >20% (~18% fwd recurring FCF yield), VST leaves investors with many ways to win.

Rebalancing the Portfolio Towards Renewables

At its recent analyst day, the company outlined a path toward coal-fired assets contribution declining to <10% of total EBITDA by 2030 (from ~20% now), with a net-zero emissions goal established for 2050. These targets entail the retirement of 6.8GW of coal capacity through 2030 and an increase in renewables contribution to ~18% (from 0.3% currently). Recent retirements (e.g., the 650MW single-unit coal-fired plant in Fannin, TX) signal intent as management executes on its portfolio transformation and emission reduction goals.

Source: Investor Presentation

That said, there remains some way to go on the portfolio transformation front - the relative scale of recent gas plant closures, for instance, implies a negligible impact on fwd FCF estimates through FY22. But there are further retirements in the pipeline - VST is also looking to retire two single-unit gas assets in TX, Wharton (83MW) and Trinidad (244MW), on account of the challenging pricing environment, which cumulatively could weigh on FCF. I am not concerned though, as the benefit from VST's long-term shift to renewables should more than offset any coal-related headwinds. Per management, targeted project-level returns are in the 15-30% range for renewables, well above the current high-single-digits % ROIC for the company. Plus, there's upside optionality from the potential implementation of a carbon tax, with a higher terminal value for renewables assets also likely to boost the valuation.

Source: Investor Presentation

On Track for the Upper-End of FY21 Guidance

VST still sees the upper-end of its guidance range as achievable for FY21, as continued COVID-driven market volatility introduces some attractive forward hedging opportunities. The slight drawback is that renewables deployment has likely been delayed due to the pandemic, even though Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) area demand has recovered to pre-COVID levels. That pushes the renewables timeline back by about a year, but expect a tighter supply/demand balance in FY21 to offset this somewhat. Further, residential demand could also stay elevated if work from home conditions persist into FY21, driving an upward bias to the guide, with scarcity events also worth keeping an eye on.

Source: Investor Presentation

FCF Engine Underpins the Capital Allocation

VST will also be sticking to a diverse capital allocation plan for FY21-FY22, with ~$550m for debt reduction, $1.5bn in buybacks, $625m in dividends, and $1.15bn allocated to solar/storage growth. This would imply a dividend yield of ~4% post-FY22 (in-line with most peers), after which management will reconsider the dividend policy based on the stock price. All else equal, the long-term annual dividend growth target will be in the ~6-8% range. And assuming management opts to maintain debt levels at ~2.5x net debt/EBITDA, VST should have ample room to continue returning an additional ~$1.5bn in capital via buybacks.

Source: Investor Presentation

VST has also shown some appetite for M&A, announcing the purchase of ~60K equivalent Texas retail customers for ~$13m (implied ~4x EV/EBITDA multiple). While acquisitions offering similarly attractive economics could be on the cards, I think prioritizing repurchases would be the optimal move as long as valuations remain depressed - VST currently trades at an >20% FCF yield.

Potential IG Upgrade Catalyst

With VST committed to its long-term 2.5x net debt to EBITDA target, I see a clear path to achieving an investment-grade rating. To that end, management will deploy $550m of incremental capital for deleveraging in FY21/FY22. For context, VST credit was upgraded to BB+ by both S&P and Fitch in recent months, matching Moody's Ba1 rating (post-FY19 upgrade). And given all three agencies have Vistra on a positive outlook, an IG credit rating is well on the cards for FY21/FY22.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

VST currently expects to have ~$3.8bn in cash available for allocation through end-FY22, with ~$2.7bn earmarked for capital return over the next two years. Conservatively assuming long-term cash generation of ~$2bn/year (vs. ~$2.5bn in FCF in FY19), I see ample room to accommodate the current capital return targets.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Many Ways to Win with the FCF Yield >20%

The key to VST lies in its valuation, in my view - at current levels, the fwd FCF yield is ~25% on an unadjusted basis, while on a recurring basis (i.e., excluding one-offs such as hedge benefits), the fwd FCF yield lies at ~18%, leaving investors with many ways to win. There's limited risk of capital misallocation given the management's prior track record of shareholder return and strengthening the balance sheet and thus, I see a clear path toward a significant re-rating ahead.

Plus, there's also a rating upgrade catalyst by FY21/FY22 as VST continues to strengthen its balance sheet, which could, in turn, help accelerate its renewable generation development pipeline. Downside risks include regulatory risks, commodity pricing, customer retention, and interest rate developments.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.