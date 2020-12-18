Riding The Stock Waves: Technical Update On Union Pacific

The structure of the rally indicates price is likely to head up to $280-$345 in 2021.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is one of the most significant names in the railroad business and one of the largest components of the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). And, like much of the equity market, UNP had a deep price decline into the March lows and has since recovered - and then some - breaching the previous all-time high in early August.

From the Oct. 29 pullback low of $171.50, the stock rallied more than 23% in just a few weeks of trading to reach a new all-time high at $211.14 on the 24th of November. Since striking that high, it has since been consolidating beneath that level.

Also, Union Pacific has outperformed the DJTA in both the rally off the March low into the October high and the rally off the October low into the late November high. We see the overall structure of the rally off the March and October lows as constructive for UNP to see much higher levels in the coming years.

From the March lows into the early June high, UNP rallied in a 5 wave pattern with such proportions that fit our Elliott Wave guidelines for an “impulsive” structure. Once an impulse forms off of a larger correction, probabilities will tend to favor price continuing onward in the direction of the trend (upwards) with minor pullbacks along the way. The initial 5 wave pattern can be labeled wave (1) (see black labels on the accompanying chart).

Since the June high, we have seen just that: Price retracing correctively without compromising the trend. This was followed by another impulsive rally off the late October lows into the 11/24 high, which has since pulled back in a very overlapping manner, consolidating the price action.

After a 5 wave move, our expectation for a “standard correction” (within our Fibonacci Pinball methodology) is for price to retrace 38.2%-61.8% of the preceding move. Given the impulsive move labeled circle i on the 1 hour chart, “standard support” for wave circle ii would tend to find a bottom in the $185-$195 region before launching in the heart of wave circle iii of 3. Elliott Wave identifies the iii of 3 (typically) as the strongest portion of a bigger degree move.

We must note that given the overall strength in the equity market, we have seen many stocks unable to pull back to more standard retracement levels, instead opting for very shallow corrections prior to continuing upward. As such, we should note a nuanced point that $185-$195 is support, but is not a target per se.

The key takeaway here is that so long as price maintains above the October low, we expect to see the $280-$345 region struck as a target for our next larger degree move.

You’ll note, in addition to the black labels on the chart, we have provided an alternative potential path displayed in purple. This path, while not impulsive, fits nicely into the proportions for what Elliott Wave denotes as an ending diagonal. Given the ambiguous wave structure from the June lows into the mid-October highs, we see this possibility as a reasonable alternative interpretation of the price movements from the March lows. In terms of UNP’s progress within that ending diagonal, the move off the late October lows would indicate a start to wave C of (3). This portion of the diagonal should also take shape as an impulsive move and should thus start with a 5 wave structure.

Thus in both cases, black or purple (with black favored) we are expecting a similar outcome for the next larger degree move.

While the ideal region for an initial entry or additional tranches to one’s position is the $185-$195 region, the current region, low $200s ($200.03 as of Thursday's open) as well represents a favorable risk/reward entry with a stop below the late October lows.

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! "Join Stockwaves, it is fantastic!" (JB) "Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole) "You should subscribe to Stock Waves for individual stocks. Zac, Garrett ... and Lyn are doing a great job. I like the service a lot." (SP500_trader) Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNP over the next 72 hours.