The last couple of years have been very tough financially for aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA). Between the 737 Max crisis and the coronavirus, revenues have plunged and losses have piled up. As a result, the company has burned through tons of cash, leaving it with a massive debt pile. One analyst recently suggested that Boeing will need a large equity sale to change the situation, but the company's CEO has quickly knocked down that idea.

While 2019 got the ball rolling, this year is where things have gotten much worse. As you can see in the chart below, Boeing's balance sheet has taken a major hit, with the net debt amount almost at $34 billion at the end of Q3. This number has nearly doubled in just three quarters, and we'll likely see more cash burn when the current quarter is reported.

(Source: Company quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

Now the capital markets have been open for Boeing, allowing the company to take on tens of billions in debt over this period. Eventually, however, that money comes due, and you don't necessarily want to pay tons of interest forever. Thus, one analyst earlier this week discussed the idea of what could happen down the road to fix this situation.

In a note Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said that the airplane manufacturer could raise between $20 billion and $30 billion, an assessment that comes nearly two weeks after Boeing’s finance chief said it would consider any opportunity, including equity, to reduce debt on the balance sheet. Morgan Stanley said that could dilute outstanding shares by up to 20%.

As the article above details, however, Boeing CEO David Calhoun said this was a non-starter, and claimed the idea was highly speculative. However, it's probably not out of the question that a smaller equity sale could happen at some point, if management decides that's the best course of action. If shares get back to the point where the market cap is $200 billion or more, maybe a sale that would dilute in the low single digits percentage wise happens.

At this point, however, Boeing management as well as investors are hoping that the situation will quickly turnaround. The company has recently started to deliver 737 Max planes again. That should lead to higher revenue, getting back to profitability, and positive free cash flow. Sure, results won't get back to their pre-crisis levels anytime soon, but they don't have to for the financial situation to start to improve over time.

Just like the snowball getting bigger as it rolls down the hill, making progress on the cash flow situation will eventually grow on itself. As the chart below shows, Boeing had quarterly interest expense of $643 million in Q3 2020, which is a more than $2.57 billion annual run rate. That run rate is up more than $2 billion in just six quarters, and probably has not peaked just yet, especially as Boeing borrowed more money back in October.

(Source: Boeing earnings reports, seen here)

To think about this in total, Boeing had an operating profit of just under $12 billion in 2018 before things collapsed. That year, total interest costs were just $475 million, leaving a sizable pre-tax profit. Even if the company produced that same operating profit level in 2021, which is highly unlikely, large interest costs would eat away a good chunk of it. While sizable interest expense has contributed to major losses and cash burn, once those costs start to come down it will flip the situation on its head. Remember, Boeing's $25 billion debt sale earlier this year came at rates starting at 4.50%, so even refinancing those borrowings down the road could save plenty on interest.

While Boeing's financial situation has gotten much worse in the last two years, the company's CEO on Wednesday nixed the idea that this will lead to a major equity sale. Yes, Boeing has a major net debt balance and we likely haven't seen the end of cash burn. However, the 737 Max is starting to see deliveries again, and 2021 should be a turnaround year for the company. Once the company generates positive free cash flow, it can pay down some debt and refinance others, saving plenty on interest costs. Eventually, raising some money through equity may be smart, but it doesn't seem like management wants to dilute investors in a major way, which is certainly a good thing.