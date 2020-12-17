Despite weakness in commodity prices, Keyera has grown its distributable cash flow at a CAGR of 9% from 2008 to 2019, ahead of its 10-year dividend CAGR of 7.47%.

The company’s payout ratio of 54% in the first nine months of 2020 indicates that the dividend is well covered and is near the lower end of its 50-70%.

Author's Note: All currency reported in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

With a well-covered dividend yield of approximately 8%, Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) offers one of the most attractive dividend yields among the North American midstream corporations. Keyera's business model has shown resilience throughout the latest downturn in the energy sector. The company continues to fund its attractive monthly dividend from operating cash flows while maintaining a modest payout ratio and advancing its capital plan. Keyera's shorter average contract length and commodity price exposure make its earnings more volatile than some of its larger peers. Despite this exposure, Keyera is a quality dividend income opportunity that offers exposure to recovering energy prices.

Company Profile

Keyera is a Canadian-based midstream energy business with operations in Alberta, Oklahoma and Texas. Keyera was founded in 1998 through the consolidation of assets and properties owned by Gulf Canada Resources and Chevron Canada Resources (NYSE:CVX). Over the last 22 years, Keyera has built a substantial network of energy infrastructure assets primarily in Western Canada. Keyera operates in three primary business segments: gathering and processing, liquids infrastructure, and marketing. Through its gathering and processing business and liquids operations, Keyera processes, stores and transports crude oil and natural gas by-products, natural gas liquids. Keyera's marketing segment delivers propane, butane, condensate, and isooctane through its distribution network.

Keyera trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "KEY" with a market capitalization of $5.3 billion and daily average trading volume of 1.225M shares. In less than one month in early 2020, Keyera stock lost more than 70% of its market value as the entire energy sector sold off at the outset of the pandemic. This sell-off sent the dividend to record highs, sparking fears of a dividend cut. Over the last few quarters, Keyera has regained a little over half its former market value and its dividend yield has receded to approximately 8%.

Dividend Sustainability

A company's dividend yields can be thought of as a proxy for investment risk, with riskier investments enticing investors through higher expected returns. Keyera's current yield of approximately 8% is almost 1.5X the company's five-year average dividend yield of 5.43%. This substantial premium indicates an elevated investment risk relative to the company's historical average. While dividends are never guaranteed, Keyera's current 8% yield appears to be sustainable for the time being.

Keyera pays a monthly dividend of $0.16 for annual payout of $1.92 per common share. Despite its high yield, the company's payout ratio for the first three quarters of 2020 was approximately 54%. This falls within the company's target of 50-70%, and is in line with its five-year average payout ratio of 59%. On the company's' Q3 2020 earnings call, CEO David Smith reiterated the firm's commitment to maintaining its dividend:

We remain confident in our ability to maintain our monthly dividend and fund our capital projects without issuing common equity.

In the most recent quarter, Keyera reported distributable cash flow of $175 million, or $0.79 per share, compared with $184 million, or $0.85 per share in the same quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Keyera paid out $1.44 in dividends out of distributable cash flow of $2.66. This compares favourably to $1.37 in dividends out of distributable cash flow of $2.04 in 2019. This improvement in payout ratio from 67% to 54% despite the impact of COVID-19 is a good indicator that the current dividend is sustainable.

Based on 2020 YTD results Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst Joe Gemino forecasts full-year EBITDA of $880 million with distributable cash flow to reach $690M for the period. This equates to a distributable cash coverage ratio of 1.6X, ensuring that the dividend is well covered. Going forward, Morningstar anticipates 2021 EBITDA of $815 million with distributable cash flow of $575 million, resulting in a distributable cash coverage ratio of 1.35X.

Dividend Growth

With a positive trend in distributable cash flow growth over the last decade, Keyera has increased its dividend in nine of the last 10 years. This growth in distributable cash flow growth has enabled Keyera to double its split-adjusted dividend per share from 2011 to 2019. This equates to a 10-year annual dividend growth rate of 7.47%.

Dividend Growth Rates 1-yr 3-yr 5-yr 10-yr 6.94% 6.37% 7.98% 7.47%

Keyera's CAGR in distributable cash flow from 2008 to 2020 is an impressive 9%. To underscore the resilience of Keyera's operations, this growth spans a period that includes the global financial crisis, COVID-19 and all stages of commodity cycles.

Keyera continues to reiterate its commitment to maintaining its monthly $0.16 dividend, but has no immediate plans to increase it. At the company's Q2 2020 earnings call, when asked about resuming dividend growth, CEO David Smith responded:

In the context of the current environment, there's still lots of uncertainty. And I think it would be prudent for us to just kind of keep the dividend where it is. But if I reflect back over our 17 years of history, we've always taken a cautious approach and made sure that whenever we increase the dividend that we have high degree of confidence that we can sustain it at that higher level. And I think that still is the philosophy that governs our decision-making so that -- there's a lot of things that factor into that. What's our outlook for growth in cash flow, what's our outlook for capital requirements and questions like that. So I think we're going to continue to be cautious, probably for at least the next couple of quarters, and then, we'll see.

Based on the company's long history of increasing its payout, long-term distributable cash flow growth will translate to resumed dividend increases when the midstream industry has moved beyond the current uncertainty of COVID-19.

Keyera has plans to continue free cash flow growth through the advancement of its current $2.6 billion capital plan. Capital spending in 2020 is forecast to be $570-620 million and will drop to $400-450 million in 2021 as the company nears the completion of its current capital program. The majority of Keyera's growth capital for 2021 will be invested in the KAPS pipeline system, which will connect gas plants in the Montney to NGL infrastructure in Fort Saskatchewan. This system targeted to be in service for 2023 will provide for additional growth opportunities in both the upstream and downstream businesses. A growing presence in the liquids rich Montney area with gas processing facilities like the newly completed Wapiti and Pipestone sites will provide long-term incremental free cash flow growth for Keyera.

Risk Analysis

Growth could face headwinds if future oil sands production projects are deferred due to prolonged weakness in commodity prices. Keyera is exposed to commodity price risks both directly through the company's marketing operations and indirectly through reduced volume and deferred E&P activity in its markets. The closer a midstream asset is to the wellhead, the more exposed it is to commodity price and volumetric risks. With approximately 30% of Keyera's operating margin derived from its gathering and processing operations, its revenues are vulnerable to downturns in commodity prices.

Currently, fee-for-service contracts account for approximately 40% of Keyera's revenues. These contracts are low-barrier, low-commitment agreements that allow either party to terminate with relatively short notice. Long-term contracted revenue only represents 20%-25% of the firm's total portfolio. The remaining 35%-40% of Keyera's contracts are commodity based, where counterparty quality is higher, but revenues are still exposed to commodity price risk. This compares to more senior midstream companies like TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) with only 5% of EBITDA exposed to commodity price risk and short-term contracts. Similarly, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) enjoys long-term contracted or regulated earnings representing 98% of revenue and 95% of customers qualifying as investment-grade.

One of the reasons that Keyera's share price has been under pressure over the last year is due to counterparty risk. Across the total business, only 78% of its counterparties are investment grade, which suggests that its earnings are more vulnerable to volumetric fluctuations as producers struggle with low commodity prices. The company is particularly exposed to non-investment-grade counterparties in its gathering and processing business, where less than half of counterparties are investment grade. This contrasts to the liquids infrastructure and marketing segments where counterparty quality is much higher at 84% and 91% investment grade respectively.

Investor Takeaways

With a current yield almost 1.5X its historical average, Keyera is a current income opportunity for its fully funded dividend. At approximately 8%, this monthly dividend is one of the highest-yielding non-MLP midstream names in North America. While the firm doesn't enjoy the same long-term contracted or regulated earnings as more senior midstream names, its commodity price exposure provides some upside from recovering commodity prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, TRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.