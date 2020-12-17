Growth looks strong for the foreseeable future, which should help the stock outperform the S&P 500.

Alibaba (BABA) reported a strong second quarter for FY21. Alibaba's stock dipped about 19.6% recently and the valuation is still reasonable based on multiple years of future earnings growth. Alibaba's consistent above-average revenue and earnings growth are likely to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over at least the next five years. Alibaba's growth can be driven by the strong growth of its cloud and eCommerce businesses on a global basis.

Alibaba's Strong Q2 Results

Source: Alibaba Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Alibaba has been achieving strong top and bottom-line growth for multiple years. The company's Q2 results reinforce Alibaba's strong growth. Alibaba exceeded estimates for both revenue and earnings. Earnings estimates were exceeded by 31%, while revenue estimates were exceeded by approximately 9%.

The company achieved total revenue growth of 30% and operating cash flow growth of 15% for Q2 FY21. Free cash flow increased by 33% in Q2 and comprised about 24% of Alibaba's total revenue based on the past 12 months. Alibaba Cloud, which has the potential to drive significant future growth for the company increased revenue by 60%.

Here are some other highlights from the quarter. Core commerce revenue increased by 29% (China retail marketplaces). The company increased monthly active users [MAUs] by 15 million in Q2. Tmall online physical goods increased gross merchandise value [GMU] by 21%. Taobao Deals (marketplace for value-conscious consumers) added 30 million MAUs. Paying customers for the Ele.me food delivery business increased by 45%.

These double-digit gains in each category demonstrate the strength of Alibaba's businesses. The company's Q2 results were not an anomaly. If you look back at each quarter, you'll see similar strong double-digit sales gains over the long term. This positive momentum can continue for the foreseeable future with strong growth for cloud and e-commerce markets. The global cloud computing market is expected to increase by about 17.5% annually to 2025. The global B2C (business to consumer) e-commerce market is expected to grow at 11.7% annually to 2025. The global B2B (business to business) e-commerce market is expected to grow at 17.5% annually to 2027. Alibaba participates in all of these businesses. So, the company has a good chance of growing its piece of the pie going forward.

Strong Expected Growth

Alibaba is expected to achieve 38% earnings growth for FY21 (which ends in March 2021). The company is expected to average 23% to 24% earnings growth over the next 5 fiscal years (FY22 to FY26). This strong growth is likely to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years. The S&P 500 is expected to achieve earnings growth of about 12% annually over the next 3 to 5 years. So, Alibaba's stock might double the broader market's gains.

In the near term, Alibaba's EPS estimates were increased over the past 3 months from $9.35 to $10.32 for FY21. EPS estimates were also increased from $11.68 to $12.45 for FY22. These increases should help provide some near-term positive momentum for the stock. The earnings growth over time should help drive the stock higher if these estimates are met or exceeded.

If you aim to outperform the S&P 500, you have to invest in companies that have above-average growth. Alibaba is one of those companies with the potential to sustain above-average growth for many years. I can't guarantee that it will happen, but at least you are putting the odds in your favor since the company has a solid track record of strong growth.

Attractive Valuation Based on Future Growth

Investors might look at Alibaba's trailing P/E of 31 or forward P/E of 26.9 and think that the stock is overvalued. However, the metric that holds the most weight for a company with sustainable high growth is the PEG ratio. The PEG takes multiple years of future growth into account.

Alibaba is currently trading with a PEG of 1.17. This factors in Alibaba's earnings growth for the next 3 to 5 years. The growth stocks that I cover tend to perform well when they have PEG ratios between 1 and 2. Alibaba fits the criteria. I like that the PEG is now closer to one after the stock's recent dip in price. Alibaba's PEG was 1.3 just a few weeks ago.

Alibaba's attractive PEG ratio allows for further upside for the stock. The stock has the potential to increase approximately in-line with earnings growth from this valuation level.

Source: stockcharts.com

The chart above shows that the stock recently dropped from its 52-week highs of over $300. The RSI is near an oversold level at about 37 (oversold is below 30). This shows that there is plenty of upside with the RSI at this low level. The green MACD line has been a little choppy recently. The green MACD line did break above the red signal line in late November only to move sideways since then. The money flow [CMF] is showing that money has been coming back into the stock over the past two weeks. Investors may want to wait for the green MACD line to move clearly above the red signal line again to show new positive momentum before jumping in.

Strong Margins

Alibaba has strong margins as a result of how the business is structured. Alibaba is typically considered the Amazon (AMZN) of China. However, these companies are structured differently. Yes, both have similar cloud businesses. However, Alibaba is more website platform based as compared to Amazon for the e-commerce business. Amazon has many fulfillment centers and must invest a lot of money to build and operate these facilities. Alibaba does not have this burden as the company primarily connects manufacturers, buyers, and sellers via its online platforms.

The different business structure shows up in the margins. Alibaba's net income margin is 22.55% as compared to Amazon's net income margin of 5%. Alibaba's gross margin of 43.8% is also higher than Amazon's GM of 40%. Don't get me wrong, I think Amazon is a great investable company. I am just providing some context for Alibaba's profitability.

Alibaba's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Alibaba demonstrated that it can sustain strong above-average growth over multiple years. The company has a good chance of continuing this strong growth due to the expected market growth for cloud and e-commerce. Alibaba is an established go-to company for cloud services, B2B, and B2C offerings. The company is likely to build on its success over at least the next five years.

The stock is reasonably valued based on the PEG ratio with room to move higher on further growth. Alibaba's above-average revenue and earnings growth can help drive the stock to achieve increases that exceed the S&P 500's gains.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $338 for the stock, which represents a gain of 32% from the current price. That looks like it can be easily attained with revenue growth expectations of 28% and earnings growth expectations of 21% for FY22. That rate of revenue/earnings growth can drive the stock to hit that target from the current attractive valuation level.

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Subscribers also get an exclusive SWOT analysis on this company and others (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), which help investors discern between good investments from poor ones. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety. Click here to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.