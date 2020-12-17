I regularly invest in special situations. Merger arbitrage deals, spin-offs, and liquidations are all a regular part of my investing portfolio. That portfolio often includes buying shares to tender to self-tender offers by the issuer. Today, I'm covering two companies in detail - they have nothing in common but an outstanding tender for offer for their own shares. The first deal is more complicated, a factor which often improves returns in my experience. The second deal has a psychological factor that I think is making the spread wider than it should be - the company did a tender that closed earlier this year in March. That tender was over-subscribed (at least partially due to the market at that time) and I think that is causing the market to over discount the current offer.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

This fund (NHF) is conducting a self tender for their outstanding shares as part of their conversion from a closed end fund to a REIT. The conversion will expose them to a bigger investor base, and enable them to increase their levels of leverage. The transition will require them to sell off their equities, bonds, CLOs, etc., and re-deploy the proceeds into real estate assets. Those are likely higher yielding assets, and the current time is likely a good one to redeploy capital in that fashion. That said, the mechanics of the tender are certainly key here.

The tender is a bit of a complicated one, with the payout to be made 20% in cash and 80% in preferred stock issued by the new REIT with a 5.50% dividend yield. The purchase price is also an unknown, as the tender is a Dutch auction. They will buy back up to $150 MM of common at the lowest price in the range that allows them to buy back the maximum amount. The price paid will be in the range of $10-$12. According to their recent update, they had received tenders for $121 MM worth of shares as of the deadline. They extended the deadline to January 4th, 2021, "to allow additional shareholders to participate." If they had closed the tender then, it would have closed at the maximum $12 price. Now that they're giving investors another kick at the can, I'd expect more to tender. That might drop the price of the offer below the maximum $12, although the fact that the shares have risen since then (to $10.53) will provide an offset. After all, nobody buying now will plan on tendering at a price below their purchase.

The fact that the consideration is mostly in the form of a preferred share is a complicating factor. In my experience, complicated tenders often result in better returns, as less investors participate. Aside from that, it is obviously necessary to value the new security. They secured an investment grade rating from independent (and probably cheaper) ratings agency Egan-Jones. That will probably help support the preferred shares somewhat, and their cumulative 5.50% dividend yield is competitive. I think it might trade as low as a 6% yield, which would be just under $23 per share. That would be 92% of the face value, which implies a value of 93.6% for the consideration. At the upper end of the tender at $12, that would suggest a cash value of $11.23. With the current share price of $10.53, that would imply a spread of 6.6% if all shares are taken at the upper limit.

The risks here are pro-ration or the tender coming in below the upper limit. I think the fact the tender was not initially filled to capacity offsets this risk somewhat. Also, the firm is trading at a 40% discount to their NAV. If the tender comes in at a lower price than the maximum, the tender will be even more accretive to the NAV of the remainder firm, which should be at least somewhat supportive of the stock price after the tender.

Orca Energy

Orca Energy [TSXV:ORC.B](OTCPK:ORXGF) is a natural gas producer with assets in Tanzania. The firm sells gas to industrial users and to the government run power producer, which has sometimes resulted in significant outstanding balances owed to the firm. That said, the company has been quite profitable, and has significant cash balances as well. They have been returning those cash balances to shareholders via dividend payments, as well as by repurchasing significant portions of their outstanding stock.

The firm has announced they are doing a Dutch-auction tender. The tender is in Canadian dollars and they are more liquid in Canada, so all figures about this firm are in that currency unless otherwise noted. The tender will be for $40 MM of shares at a price between $6.50 and $7.50. With the current market cap of $163 MM that is nearly 25% of the outstanding. The full circular is here. They did do a similar tender earlier this year with the same price range. That tender was for $50 MM, and it came in at the lower bound of $6.50, with only 41% of shares accepted. That said, a few things have changed. The last tender closed in March of this year, so the mood in the markets was quite different. Also, they have raised their dividend by 25% to $0.08 per quarter. The record date for their next dividend is at the end of December, and the tender doesn't close until January 20th, so those participating in the tender will receive one dividend payment.

The company is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, so even though this is traded in Canada I don't believe any withholding tax will be payable. (This isn't tax advice, and if you are unsure you should read the relevant section of the circular and consult a tax advisor). The tender has an odd lot feature, so 99 shares to avoid proration might be attractive here. Shares are currently at $6.24, and I plan to tender at the lower limit. With just under $100 MM in cash funding the tender won't be an issue, and the cash provides some downside protection after the tender as well. On the other hand, there is a large holder (an estate) which has announced they will be tendering all their Class B shares. At the lower limit their stake comes to about $30 MM, so if they tender at the lower limit (which they didn't specify), there will likely be proration of the tender and it will close at $6.50. That said, they didn't tender all of their stake at $6.50 last time, and things have improved since then. Also, I think this is sufficiently accretive to remaining shareholders that I would expect an opportunity to sell for $6.50 or above after the tender is completed.

There is some reflexivity here as well. The more the shares get pushed up prior to the tender, the higher the tender will come in, as investors will generally not tender below the current share price. Thus, if the market does well over the next few weeks, the return from this situation will benefit, while if it does poorly the $6.50 price for nearly 25% of the stock will provide some support.

Conclusion

The two tenders above have almost nothing in common. One is an American closed end fund and one is a Canadian-listed African natural gas producer. One is a straight tender for shares, while one has a preferred share as part of the consideration. Both deals have the potential for short-term profits, and at least some sensitivity to the short-term movements of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORXGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add an NHF position at any time.