The result is the generation of a substantial cash flow that is setting in motion a virtuous cycle of balance sheet deleverage.

Helped by a revival in the housing market and gaining market share on a combination of old-fashioned agents, innovative solutions and cost cutting.

After struggling for a long time, the company seems to be turning a corner.

Realogy (RLGY) has had a terrific quarter, the question is whether this is just a blip or the start of a new uptrend. Long-term the company has been struggling:

From FinViz

But with tailwinds from the housing market and the company gaining market share with a combination of reliance on 'old-fashioned' agents, innovative solutions, and cost-cutting, the prospects for a virtuous deleverage cycle seem to be favorable.

Growth

A number of factors are responsible for the company's stellar performance

Housing market

Outperformance

Innovation

Agent splits

The housing market has come to life which at first sight might seem a little surprising, given the pandemic. But there is of course the crash in mortgage rates and there is the shift from urban areas to suburban ones and a shift to lower-tax states with better climates.

If you have to work from home it might just as well be an attractive home, and fewer people need to live in city centers in this environment.

The reasons for the resurgence of the company aren't hard to find.

Source: earnings deck

This is open volume, closed transactions are not as exuberant, but nevertheless increased by 35% in October (which hadn't yet ended at the time of the Q3CC) and here one can see how the closed transactions were split out:

Source: earnings deck

The price effects were even a little bigger than the volume effects and the market is set to continue to expand both in volume and price, according to NAR.

But it's not just the market, the company is doing better than the market and gaining market share as the market (according to NAR) is up 23% volume while the company is up 28%.

All the talk about rising competition that could eliminate the use of agents hasn't really dented the company's performance. Management believes that agents will continue to play an important role in the market as these are rare and very large financial transactions for households.

In fact, it looks like a little of the opposite is happening with the businesses sprouting new business models actually realizing that agents are central and increasing to partner or hire agents.

With the housing market rebounding in volume (as well as in price) it's no surprise that the competition for agents is heating up. Commission splits increased 293 basis points year-over-year. The company added 2% new agents and continues to improve retention rates.

There could be some more pressure on splits (Q3CC):

we've got 50,000-plus agents in our owned brokerage business. And we don't do 50,000 negotiations a year. There's going to be a bit of upward pressure on that just because the way most agreements are written is most of these things just kind of roll over naturally.

But this is no reason to panic. Most of the increase in production came from the best agents which are already in the top tranche of the reward table so (Q3CC):

there's not like a higher place to roll to in many cases.

Management also had this to say about one of these new competitors, iBuying (Q3CC):

we don't believe it's actually great for consumers since they pay substantially higher fees and get below market prices for their homes.. all the iBuying program shut down in Q2, agents kept going, and we did hundreds of thousands of transactions.

Innovation

The company is still well placed to enjoy a growing market, not only in its core business (both franchise and brokerage) but also in adjacent services like title and mortgage, which grew from $170M last year to $213M in Q3.

Together, these were also responsible for $95M of operating EBITDA in Q3 (on a total of $309M) with their title business particularly strong producing$44M in operating EBITDA, up $18M versus last year. Here is management (Q3CC):

We've been investing, both in title and with our mortgage partner, in digital virtual tools, remote notarization, guaranteed rate affinity, flash flows product, things that are to make the transaction much easier for the consumer to close and much more digital and virtual.

And here is how that is working out (Q3CC):

Adoption of our digital and virtual product is up dramatically, and we believe these realty-driven digital and virtual products are helping agents win more business, close more transactions and gain share. While many companies talk about digitizing the real estate transaction someday, we are living it, and it's showing up in our financial results.

Then there is the company's RealSure program in which agents offer consumers a guaranteed cash offer to buy their house for 45 days. During those 45 days, the agent is working to sell the home to achieve an even higher sale price and all that upside going to the consumer.

Management is happy with the pilot programs and has formalized the joint venture with Home Partners of America, combining their home buying and capital market expertise with Realogy's agent network. While they are investing a little in the JV, they are not putting their capital at risk buying homes.

Q3 results

The company produced a massive earnings beat in Q3 with Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beating estimates by $0.64 (GAAP EPS was $1.23 a $0.44 beat). Revenue ($1.86B +14.1%) beat by $200M.

Source: earnings deck

Here is an overview of the key drivers:

Source: earnings deck

The company is divesting from its rental property management business.

The company's Cartus Relocation Services business (which is the largest in the industry) is listed as discontinued business as it was supposed to be sold for $375M (and a $25M earnout) to SIRVA, but that deal fell through (and the companies settled the ensuing lawsuit).

It still produced $4M in operational EBITDA and functions as an important lead generator to agents and franchises. However, the international relocation part has not revived and neither has the corporate relocation part. Management is weighing the options.

And while the affinity business with USAA ended, their AARP Program is off to a good start and they are also looking to expand their Military Rewards Program.

Guidance

No official guidance but here is what management had to say (Q3CC):

we believe we're on track for a very strong Q4, subject to the macro COVID and competitive uncertainties, and we expect this momentum to continue as we enter 2021... we also expect there will be headwinds in 2021 from the absence of the temporary cost savings and significant continued COVID competitive and macro uncertainties.. NAR is currently forecasting growth in both units and price for 2021

Margins

Split out:

Source: earnings deck

Titles had a particularly good quarter with operating EBITDA increasing from $18M in Q3 last year to $44M in Q3. Mortgates' operating EBITDA rose from $46M last year to $51M in Q3.

The company has embarked on impressive cost saving which they think they can lower permanently by $80M this year, of which $60M has already been achieved by September. On top of that, there were $40M in temporary savings connected to the pandemic, although some of these might turn out to be permanent as well. From the Q3CC:

We are working to action additional cost efficiencies for 2021 and currently expect to deliver permanent savings similar to what we delivered in 2020. We now expect to reduce annual administrative lease expense by approximately $20 million in 2021, above the $10 million to $15 million I previously communicated.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow recovered strongly in the quarter, the company generated $344M free cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 and reduced net debt by $276M since Q3 last year. The company still has a lot of debt on the books though, from the earnings deck:

After the quarter closed, the company repaid their $140M revolver in full, so there has been more deleveraging already.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

If the company keeps generating cash anywhere near the amounts it did in Q3 they could substantially deleverage. The company would decrease its enterprise value (as well as interest expenses) and command a higher valuation metric.

This year analyst expect an EPS of $1.82, rising to $2.19 next year, on the basis of which the shares are fairly cheap although one should be aware of the large debt the company carries.

From FinViz

There are risks, the main one seems to be rising interest rates cooling the housing market and refinancing (which negatively impacts their title business).

Conclusion

While the stock has come a long way already we think buying the dips here is likely to have considerable mileage left in the tank. At least for now, the company has the tailwind of increasing volume and prices in the housing market and it is managing to gain market share, producing lots of cash flow with which to deleverage the balance sheet and invest in growth.

