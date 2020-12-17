In this article, I'm focused on a stock that can be considered a defensive play. Today, I am examining Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW). I evaluate the current valuation and business to see if it is worth an investment. Let's dive in.

Just a brief background on the company. Arrow Electronics is a wholesale supplier of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company has a wide array of products, services, and solutions to help industrial and commercial users introduce innovative products, reduce their time to market, and enhance their overall competitiveness. For example, Arrow Electronics' customers can leverage its products and services to help them build various products related to "internet of things" or high-end video and professional audio devices among many others.

The company has two business segments, the global components business, and the global enterprise computing solutions business. The global components business represents roughly 70% of the company's 2019 revenue and consists of distributing electronic components to OEMs and CMs. Like any wholesale distributor, customers work with Arrow Electronics for the convenience of accessing multiple items from a single source and to streamline logistics and coordination. The majority of the global components business segment sales are from semiconductors which represent 72% of the segment's net sales.

Company Website

The company's global ECS business segment, which represents 30% of 2019 revenue, is a wholesaler of software solutions and other services (data center, cloud, security, etc.). The company works with service providers and consultants to tailor complex IT solutions for their end-users. The company primarily provides this service via its ArrowSphere platform which has an extensive catalog of more than 25,000 software offerings worldwide. The sheer amount of the company's offerings at different points in the product life cycle give it economies of scale which form its competitive advantage.

Arrow Electronics: Investor Presentation

Earnings Analysis

In terms of short-term performance, Arrow Electronics has done fairly well despite the difficult operating environment. We can see this play out with its third-quarter results, with sales increasing by 2% YoY from $7.08 billion to $7.23 billion. Nine-month YTD revenues remain lower YoY though by 6.3% at $20.22 billion. The company was able to maintain a healthy amount of sales as it is a "trusted provider of critical technology solutions". During the pandemic, the consumption of electronic products didn't fall (some would even argue consumption accelerated), highlighting the importance of the company in critical supply chains.

Gross profit margins decreased slightly to 10.9% this quarter due to more components sold in Asia vs. the Americas. Wholesalers like Arrow Electronics have tight margins so this is an important ratio to keep track of. We need to monitor to see where this ratio will normalize to post-pandemic. Nine-month net income is much higher in 2020 at $4.39 EPS compared to the net loss the same time last year of ($3.75) due to a restructuring charge in 2019. The company gave 4Q 2020 sales guidance of $7.45 billion to $8.05 billion and EPS of $2.42 to $2.58.

Financial Analysis and Considerations

Arrow Electronics is a mature company operating in a mature industry, so you won't see much in terms of growth. Revenue CAGR over the past five years was 5.6%; however, EBIT CAGR was -1.5%. I believe that this is primarily driven by the decline in gross margin which has been on a slight downtrend for the last five years. Given that the EBIT margin has been relatively flat means that the company was able to offset this gross margin decline by more efficient operations. However, since the company's EBIT margin is in the low single digits, any further decrease will continue to pressure margins.

Data by YCharts

Competition in this industry is intense and Arrow Electronics competes with not only other distributors (ranging from other large national firms to smaller specialized competitors) but also its own suppliers. There is always the risk that suppliers will go directly to customers, but this risk is minimal as Arrow provides a valued service. This risk is further minimized when taking into account that the largest supplier is only worth about 9% of the company's sales.

Turning to the balance sheet, the company has a pretty decent balance sheet with long-term debt of $2.09 billion against a total of $15.5 billion. While the company only has a cash position of $227 million, its current assets are $11.7 billion, which means that it should be able to source enough liquidity should the need arise. In Q3 2020, the company used its cash flow to pay down debt by approximately $79 million and return excess cash flow to shareholders through the repurchase of $150 million worth of shares. The company does not pay a dividend; however, it does purchase a lot of its stock leading to steady EPS growth. The company's TTM EPS is $5.76, implying a CAGR of 2.6%.

Arrow Electronics: Investor Presentation

Valuation and Conclusion

In terms of valuation, Arrow Electronics is currently trading at a TTM P/E ratio of $16.9x and a forward P/E ratio of 13.3x. The company seems a bit cheap taking these numbers at face value. However, looking at the historical P/E ratio, we can see that the current valuations represent the upper end of the range of the last five years. No doubt this is due to the low interest rate environment pushing valuations up. The stock is up about 15.5% from pre-pandemic levels. The company's tight margins and low organic growth make me hesitant to recommend it at these levels. I have a neutral rating on Arrow Electronics.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.