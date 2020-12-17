This article first appeared on Trend Investing on November 17, 2020 when the price of ARKF was US$43.90, and has since been updated for this article.

Fintech innovation is starting to cause some disruptions to mainstream banking by offering digital payments easier and more competitive products (e.g.: Cheaper and faster loans, higher investment interest rates, cheaper insurance, etc.) due to having only an online digital presence. To play the fintech innovation thematic, investors can consider the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

A brief look at the fintech innovation sector

Fintech innovation is a broad area and covers digital payments and a lot of what banks already do, except it is all done online (digitally). That is doing all your banking needs online either via a digital wallet app or some type of digital bank product. The new digital-only banks are known as 'neobanks'.

Services can include payments (Point of Sale or bills, etc.), money transfers, or any online transaction involving a banking product. Apart from digital payments, the big money will likely one day also be in the other lucrative banking products - loans, investments and insurance. A digital bank can offer a lower loan rate, a higher investment rate and still make a better 'net interest margin' than conventional banks, due to having much lower overheads (no bricks and mortar bank branches, etc.). This is disruptive and it could grow to become a hugely profitable area over time.

The fintech revolution - Online wallets/apps for digital banking

Some definitions

Digital wallets are digital versions of your credit and debit cards stored in an app on your mobile device. You can read more here.

A frictionless market is a financial market without transaction costs.

Forecasts

ARK Invest - In the US, digital wallets could be valued at US$800 billion by 2024, 27x the US$29.5 billion today.

Statista forecasts digital payments to be the largest part of the fintech disruption in the near term, followed by personal finance, alternative lending, and alternative financing.

Future drivers

Consumers' habits are moving towards more online activities including new fintech products.

Many young consumers prefer online products that offer quicker, easier, and better deals. Digital-only products (e.g.: wallets) or digital banks can often offer better home loan and investment rates and better insurance rates, etc.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF - Price = USD 49.38

The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ('ARKF') has so far been a very good 'actively' managed ETF from the ARK team, led by Cathie Wood. It has been a star performer in 2020 with a past one-year return of 108% (YTD of 105%). The expense ratio is a reasonable 0.75%. The thematic is broader than just payments and encompasses "fintech innovation." Some examples of this include:

Transaction Innovations

Blockchain Technology

Risk Transformation

Frictionless Funding Platforms

Customer Facing Platforms

New Intermediaries

The ARKF investment thematic summarized

Top ten holdings

The top holding by far is Square Inc. (SQ). Square is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. Square's focus is software and hardware payments products. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. You can see more at their squareup.com website.

MercadoLibre (MELI) is a market-leading e-commerce and online marketplace in South America. The company is now in 18 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela and Peru.

Zillow Group ('Zillow') (Z) is an American online real estate marketplace company that was founded in 2006.

Pinterest (PINS) is an American image sharing and social media site. The concept is to bring people of similar interests together.

Adyen (ADYEN) (OTCPK:ADYEY) is a Dutch payment company that allows businesses to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments.

Sea Limited - ADR (SE) (also known as SEA (South East Asia) Group) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore. Sea provides online personal computer and mobile digital content including gaming (Garena), e-commerce (Shopee), and payment platforms (SeaMoney). Sea serves customers worldwide. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia. Sea Ltd. stock is up 408% over the past 1 year.

LendingTree (TREE) is an online lending marketplace headquartered in the USA. The business platform allows potential borrowers to connect with multiple loan operators to find optimal terms for loans, credit cards, deposit accounts, insurance, etc. Bloomberg states:

LendingTree, Inc. operates a lending business and real estate business. The Company originates, processes, approves and funds various types of residential real estate loans and offers residential mortgage loan settlement services. LendingTree also offers access to home equity loans and lines of credit, personal loans, business loans, and auto loans.

Valuation

The ARKF fund trades at about its current net asset value as you can view here.

YCharts shows the ARKF fund as having an average weighted P/E of 39.71. Certainly, the P/E is high and many investors may not want to invest based on this. However, the sector and companies within the fund are high growth and capable of rapidly growing earnings if the fintech disruption continues to move at a good pace.

My view is that the fund is not cheap, so I would view it as an accumulate some now, and accumulate further if we get any significant dips.

Other similar ETFs to consider

Risks

Government legislation change or regulation change. Government fees, etc.

Digital transactions may or may not be regulated.

Global economy slowdown/lockdown (COVID-19 or other black swan event).

Competition risk - New or better technology may takeover from the current technologies. One example would be if consumers choose to operate in a cryptocurrency world and don't use conventional digital payments, wallets, or the current digital banks. Of course, the ARKF fund being actively managed and 'blockchain' as a thematic may adapt to any crypto moves. Conventional banks are also aggressively pursuing digital options.

Sovereign risk. Minimal for the ARKF fund.

The usual business risks - management, debt, liquidity, currency.

The usual stock market risks - liquidity (ARKF fund is quite liquid for now), valuation, sentiment.

Note: See also the risks section here on the ARKF webpage.

Conclusion

The fintech innovation sector looks set to boom this decade as consumers continue to move to using digital online banking services. The digital payments section (see my recent article) is forecast to dominate in the near term, then other banking products (loans, investments, insurance, etc.) are forecast to follow. We are still at a relatively early stage of this transition so long-term investors can look to accumulate now and allow the trend to act as a strong tailwind this decade.

For fintech innovation, it is hard to go past the ARKF ETF. Valuation is not cheap, however, my view is that the sector is worth buying now and accumulating more on any significant dips, then taking a decade-long buy and hold view.

Risks are relatively low being an ETF rather than a single stock. Best to read the risks section.

I rate the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF as an accumulate for investors taking a long-term view and wanting to benefit from the ongoing fintech disruption this decade. More cautious investors could try to hope for a pullback as a buying opportunity.

As usual, all comments are welcome.